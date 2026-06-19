Myocardial Ischemia Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 19, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on myocardial ischemia market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/myocardial-ischemia-market/590642467

Myocardial Ischemia Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 19, 2026

June 19, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 555 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 555 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 222 on-site surveys, 333 online surveys.

222 on-site surveys, 333 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Myocardial Ischemia Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the myocardial ischemia market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Myocardial Ischemia Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analysis, the myocardial ischemia market size was US$ 4.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 9.52 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 7.07% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due rising use of wearable ECG devices for ischemia detection. Wearable ECG wearables like smartwatches and patches have single-lead or multi-lead ECG capabilities which can detect myocardial ischemia, allowing earlier alerts and faster intervention.

A 2025 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that wearables identified 15% of previously undiagnosed silent ischemia cases in at-risk populations. Thus, several manufacturers are focused on improving wearable based ischemia monitoring.

Moreover, rising access to generic cardiovascular drugs in many parts of the globe is expected to surge market growth during the forecast period. Patent expiries of antiplatelet drugs and statins have led to low-cost generics, making long term myocardial ischemia management affordable.

Myocardial Ischemia Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the myocardial ischemia market have recently announced the following developments:

In September 2024, GE Healthcare received FDA approval for Flyrcado F 18 PET radiotracer (flurpiridaz F 18) for patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease (CAD).

In March 2026, GAIA partnered with Daiichi Sankyo Europe to launch next-generation digital therapeutics for cardiovascular care.

Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmentation

Our myocardial ischemia market research segments the market by type into asymptomatic (silent) myocardial ischemia, symptomatic myocardial ischemia. The asymptomatic (silent) myocardial ischemia segment is expected to dominate due to growing emphasis on preventive cardiology and early disease detection among high-risk populations like diabetics, hypertensive patients, and elderly.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that around 1 in 20 adults aged 20 and older suffer from coronary artery disease, a primary underlying case of ischemia.

Myocardial Ischemia Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the myocardial ischemia market, North America is expected to account for a key share of 41% during the forecast period, attributed to rising cases of CHD and presence of extensive network of cardiac catheterization laboratories (cath labs). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 20.5 million U.S. adults aged 20 years and older suffer from CHD as of June 2024.

Along with this, rising number of cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles in the US and Canada, and high prevalence of myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndromes is expected to boost market growth.

In Japan, rising burden of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and metabolic syndrome among aging population and high adoption of advanced cardiac diagnostic technologies is fueling the market growth.

Major players in the Myocardial Ischemia Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global myocardial ischemia market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Medtronic plc

Pfizer Inc.

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Terumo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Company Profile:

SDKI Analytics’ goal is to provide reliable and in-depth market research and insights. We focus not only on researching and delivering detailed market reports on growth metrics, challenges, trends, and the competitive landscape, but also on completely transforming our clients’ businesses for maximum growth and success. Our market research analysts have extensive experience working with companies of all sizes across various industries and market segments.

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