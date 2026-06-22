Hospital Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Advanced Technologies by 2034
Healthcare is rapidly evolving, and hospital robots are becoming an integral part of modern medical facilities. Hospital robots are automated or AI-powered machines that assist with clinical, surgical, logistical, and patient-care tasks. They help reduce human workload while increasing accuracy, safety, and efficiency across healthcare settings. The Hospital Robots Market size is expected to reach USD 8.57 Billion by 2034 from USD 3.18 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 13.19% from 2026 to 2034.
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Top Market Leaders and key company profiles
- Terumo
- Diligent
- GE
- McKesson
- Siemens
- Aethon
- UVD Robots
- UBTECH Robotics Inc.
- Skytron
- Omnicell, Inc.
Hospital Robots Market Segmentation Type:
- Pharmacy Robotic System
- IV Robotic System
- Telemedicine Robots
Market Application:
- Pharmacy
- Laboratory
- Others
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