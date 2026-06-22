Carboxymethylcellulose Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan – June 22, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on the Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035.

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at:

https://www.sdki.jp/reports/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market/60912

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 22, 2026

June 22, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 506 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 506 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 250 on-site surveys, 256 online surveys.

250 on-site surveys, 256 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the global CMC market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of5.2% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to rising global oil demand and the expansion of food processing industries, particularly in developing regions

Rising Global Oil Demand: Our SDKI market research analysts have revealed that the rising demand of oil around the world is supporting the growth of the global CMC market. According to the reports from the International Energy Agency (IEA), it was found that the global oil demand increased by 0.8% in 2024, rising by 840,000 barrels per day to reach 193 exajoules.

This continued growth in the consumption of energy is supporting oil and gas exploration, drilling, and production activities around the world. As CMC is extensively used in drilling fluids for viscosity control and fluid-loss reduction, the increasing oilfield activity is a key driver for increase in the CMC demand worldwide.

Expanding Food Processing Industries: According to our SDKI market outlook, the global CMC market growth is also assisted by the increasing food production around the world. As per the reports from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), global cereal production reached 3.1 billion tons in 2024, while global milk production reached 985 million tons in the same year. This strong expansion in the food industry creates higher demand for CMC in food processing applications, where it is used as a thickener, stabilizer, and binder

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market have recently announced the following developments:

In November 2024, Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency revised specifications and standards for several food additives, including cellulose-based additives, as part of an update to food additive regulations. The continued evolution of regulatory frameworks governing cellulose-derived ingredients supports broader commercial utilization of specialty cellulose products, including carboxymethylcellulose, across food and industrial applications.

In September 2024, Nouryon highlighted the expansion of its ultra-pure CMC portfolio for lithium-ion battery applications, emphasizing its use in electrode binders and separator coatings to improve battery performance and manufacturing efficiency. The continued development of battery-grade CMC products reflects increasing demand from the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors, strengthening the global CMC market.

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Segmentation

Our CMC market research segments the market by grade into food grade, industrial grade, pharmaceutical grade, and cosmetic grade. Of these, the food grade segment is projected to hold a leading revenue share of approximately 41.5%.

Food‑grade CMC is quietly one of the unsung heroes of modern food production. Its growth is fueled by the boom in processed and packaged foods, especially across Asia‑Pacific. What makes it indispensable is its sheer versatility. For instance, in premium ice cream, it stops ice crystals from forming so every scoop stays smooth. In salad dressings, it keeps oil and water from separating. In plant‑based meats, it delivers that satisfying, meat‑like bite. And beyond these headline uses; it’s the reliable thickener food manufacturers lean on every day.

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the CMC market, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global landscape, holding the largest market share. The region is also poised to exhibit the highest growth rate. Our analysts expect the regional market to hold a dominant share of 38% and grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly a result of the expanding food processing and textile industries across the region. There’s a simple reason Asia-Pacific leads this market: China isn’t just the world’s largest consumer of processed foods—it’s also the dominant producer of wood pulp cellulose, the raw material from which CMC is derived. This gives Chinese manufacturers an integrated cost advantage that competitors in Europe or North America struggle to match. Combined with rapidly rising disposable incomes in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where packaged food consumption is growing at double-digit rates annually, the region’s market leadership looks set to solidify further over the forecast period.

Major players in the Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market are:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Lamberti S.p.A.

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Daicel Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Company Profile:

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