Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast 2031

The Epigenetics is the study of how behaviors and environment cause changes that affect the way genes work, without altering the underlying DNA sequence. These modifications act as switches, turning genes on or off, and can influence protein production. Unlike genetic changes, epigenetic marks are reversible, influenced by factors like diet, stress, and toxins, and can sometimes be inherited. The Epigenetics Market size is projected to reach USD 35.84 billion by 2031 from USD 11.12 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% during 2025–2031.

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𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Promega Corp

Abcam Plc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Revvity Inc.

Active Motif

EpiGentek Group Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

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DNA Methylation Analysis

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing (ChIP-Seq)

Cleavage Under Targets and Tagmentation (CUT and Tag)

Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin with Sequencing (ATAC-Seq)

Histone Modification Analysis

RNA Epigenetics

Single-cell Epigenomic Assays

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