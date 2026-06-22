Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2031
Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) are advanced molecular biology techniques used to amplify and quantify nucleic acids (DNA or RNA), but they differ fundamentally in how they partition samples and analyze data. While qPCR monitors amplification continuously in a single bulk volume, dPCR divides the sample into thousands of discrete micro-reactions for absolute target counting. The Digital PCR And Real-Time PCR Market size is projected to reach USD 17.54 billion by 2031 from USD 9.55 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2025–2031.
Download PDF Copy@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018009
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
- QIAGEN NV
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
- Takara Bio Inc
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corp
- Abbott Laboratories
- Countable Labs
Digital PCR And Real-Time PCR Market Segmentation:
By Product And Services
- Instruments
- Reagents and Consumables
- Software and Services
By Applications
- Infectious Diseases Testing
- Oncology Testing
- Blood Screening
- Transplant Diagnostics
By End User
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Clinical Research Organizations and Forensic Laboratories
By Type
- Digital PCR
- Real-time PCR
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact US
Contact Person : Ankit Mathur
Phone : +1-646-491-9876
E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com
Also Available in : Korean|German|Japanese|French|Chinese|Italian|Spanish