Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2031

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) are advanced molecular biology techniques used to amplify and quantify nucleic acids (DNA or RNA), but they differ fundamentally in how they partition samples and analyze data. While qPCR monitors amplification continuously in a single bulk volume, dPCR divides the sample into thousands of discrete micro-reactions for absolute target counting. The Digital PCR And Real-Time PCR Market size is projected to reach USD 17.54 billion by 2031 from USD 9.55 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2025–2031.

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𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

QIAGEN NV

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Takara Bio Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Countable Labs

Digital PCR And Real-Time PCR Market Segmentation:

By Product And Services

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Services

By Applications

Infectious Diseases Testing

Oncology Testing

Blood Screening

Transplant Diagnostics

By End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations and Forensic Laboratories

By Type

Digital PCR

Real-time PCR

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