SATCOM Equipment Market Strengthens Through 2032

SATCOM Equipment Market projected to grow from USD 26.3 billion in 2025 to USD 55.4 billion by 2032 at an 11.2% CAGR, driven by LEO satellite deployment, defense modernization, and broadband expansion.

PUNE, India, June 23, 2026 — The SATCOM Equipment Market, according to the latest study by Stellar Market Research, is entering a new growth cycle as governments, telecom operators, aviation companies, and defense agencies increase investments in secure and high-capacity satellite communication infrastructure. The market was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 55.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Market Opportunity Overview

Satellite communication infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical as industries demand uninterrupted connectivity across remote regions, oceans, air routes, and military operations. The emergence of multi-orbit satellite architectures and next-generation LEO constellations is transforming equipment requirements, creating demand for advanced terminals, antennas, gateways, RF systems, and network management solutions.

The transition toward integrated space-based communications is also accelerating the convergence of satellite and terrestrial 5G networks. Enterprises operating in mining, energy, emergency response, aviation, and maritime sectors are prioritizing resilient communications systems, creating new opportunities for equipment manufacturers and technology providers.

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Key Findings from the Report

The global SATCOM Equipment Market is forecast to expand from USD 26.3 billion in 2025 to USD 55.4 billion by 2032 at an 11.2% CAGR .

North America accounts for approximately 39% of market share , supported by strong defense and aerospace spending.

SATCOM terminals remain the dominant equipment category due to rising deployment across defense and mobility applications.

Multi-orbit compatible equipment is emerging as the fastest-growing technology segment as operators combine GEO, MEO, and LEO capabilities.

Defense and government users represent the leading end-use segment owing to increasing requirements for secure communications.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth center because of expanding aviation traffic, rural broadband initiatives, and satellite internet programs.

Demand for airborne and maritime communications continues to increase alongside digital transformation across transportation industries.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Growth Drivers

Expansion of LEO Satellite Constellations

Large-scale deployments by commercial satellite operators are generating significant demand for user terminals, gateway systems, and compatible network equipment.

Defense Modernization Programs

Governments worldwide are upgrading tactical communication capabilities and investing in secure, anti-jamming satellite systems.

Growth in Aviation and Maritime Connectivity

Airlines and shipping operators increasingly rely on satellite communications to enhance operational efficiency and passenger connectivity.

Major Restraints

High Capital Costs

Advanced SATCOM systems require substantial investments in infrastructure, gateways, and specialized hardware.

Spectrum and Regulatory Complexities

Cross-border licensing and spectrum allocation policies continue to pose challenges for global deployment and interoperability.

Technology, Regulation, and Sustainability Trends

The industry is witnessing rapid adoption of:

Multi-orbit communication architectures.

Electronically steered antennas and software-defined networks.

5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies.

AI-enabled network optimization.

Regulatory reforms are also supporting long-term investments. In the United States, proposed FCC changes aimed at modernizing space and earth station licensing are expected to improve investment visibility. Meanwhile, Europe’s IRIS² initiative is strengthening sovereign communications infrastructure.

Energy-efficient satellite platforms and optimized launch programs are also supporting sustainability objectives across the space ecosystem.

Regional Insights

North America Leads Global Market

North America remains the largest regional market with around 39% share, supported by the United States’ strong aerospace ecosystem, defense communications programs, and commercial satellite operators.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Growth Engine

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest expansion. India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries are investing heavily in rural broadband, telecom backhaul, aviation connectivity, and national satellite initiatives. Licensing approvals for satellite internet services are accelerating infrastructure deployment across India.

Europe is benefiting from strategic investments in secure communications and sovereign space capabilities, while Latin America and the Middle East are experiencing rising demand from mining, oil and gas, and emergency communications sectors.

Recent Industry Developments

SES (2025): Completed the acquisition of Intelsat, creating a multi-orbit satellite operator with approximately 120 satellites and strengthening connectivity offerings worldwide.

Viasat (2025): Secured a U.S. Space Force contract under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global program, reinforcing demand for secure military communications equipment.

Viasat (2025): Introduced a unified next-generation Ka-band network to provide resilient multi-orbit connectivity for government customers.

Eutelsat OneWeb (2026): Ordered 340 additional satellites from Airbus to strengthen its second-generation constellation and expand capacity.

Eutelsat and Partners (2025): Successfully demonstrated one of the world’s first 5G non-terrestrial network trials using OneWeb satellites, advancing satellite-to-device connectivity.

Competitive Landscape

The SATCOM Equipment Market is characterized by technological innovation and strategic partnerships. Major participants include:

Viasat

L3Harris Technologies

Thales

Honeywell

General Dynamics

Cobham

Codan Satcom

Newtec Group

AVL Technologies

Companies are focusing on:

Multi-orbit product development.

Defense contracts.

Gateway infrastructure investments.

Mergers and acquisitions.

Expansion into emerging markets.

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Analyst Commentary

“Satellite communications are transitioning from niche connectivity solutions to strategic digital infrastructure. Multi-orbit networks, defense modernization programs, and the integration of satellite capabilities with 5G ecosystems will redefine the competitive landscape over the next decade,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

Through 2032, market growth will be supported by:

Expansion of LEO and MEO satellite constellations.

Increased defense spending.

Satellite broadband adoption in underserved regions.

Integration of 5G and non-terrestrial networks.

Growing requirements for resilient communications infrastructure.

As governments and enterprises prioritize secure and ubiquitous connectivity, SATCOM equipment suppliers are expected to experience sustained investment opportunities and stronger demand across commercial and defense sectors.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and consulting company providing strategic intelligence across aerospace, healthcare, chemicals, information technology, consumer goods, automotive, and industrial sectors. The company delivers comprehensive market assessments, competitive benchmarking, industry forecasting, and business advisory services that enable organizations to identify emerging opportunities and strengthen strategic decision-making. Through a combination of primary research, data analytics, and industry expertise, Stellar Market Research supports corporations, investors, and policymakers in navigating evolving market dynamics and achieving sustainable growth across global industries.

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