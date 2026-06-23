Precision-Guided Munitions Market Accelerates with Security Concerns

Precision-Guided Munitions Market projected to grow from USD 51.67 billion in 2025 to USD 90.2 billion by 2032 at an 8.25% CAGR, as nations prioritize precision warfare, inventory replenishment, and advanced strike technologies.

PUNE, India, June 23, 2026 — The Precision-Guided Munitions Market is entering a new phase of expansion, according to the latest study released by Stellar Market Research. Rising geopolitical tensions, modernization of military inventories, and growing adoption of smart weapons are transforming procurement priorities worldwide. The report estimates that the market will expand from USD 51.67 billion in 2025 to USD 90.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period of 2026-2032.

Market Opportunity Overview

The defense sector is witnessing a shift from platform-centric warfare to munition-centric combat readiness. Governments are increasingly focusing on maintaining sufficient inventories of precision weapons rather than solely investing in aircraft, naval vessels, and armored systems. Long-range missiles, guided artillery, smart bombs, and loitering munitions are becoming central to military modernization programs.

Recent conflicts have highlighted the strategic importance of accuracy, survivability, and rapid response capabilities. As a result, manufacturers are expanding production capacity and accelerating innovation in multi-mode seekers, AI-enabled targeting, and network-centric strike systems.

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Key Findings from the Report

The global market is expected to reach USD 90.2 billion by 2032 .

Base year: 2025 .

Forecast period: 2026-2032 .

Guided missiles represent the dominant product category owing to long-range strike requirements.

Loitering munitions are emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments.

North America remains the leading regional market supported by U.S. defense spending.

Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly due to modernization programs across India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Increased stockpile replenishment and supply chain expansion are creating long-term investment opportunities.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers

Rising Defense Modernization Programs

Governments are allocating larger budgets toward next-generation weapons and stand-off strike capabilities.

Growing Demand for Long-Range Precision Strike

Modern military doctrines increasingly emphasize accuracy and reduced collateral damage, driving procurement of guided missiles and smart bombs.

Expansion of Production Capacity

Manufacturers are investing heavily in manufacturing facilities to replenish inventories and meet growing international demand.

Key Restraints

High Development Costs

Advanced seeker technologies and sophisticated guidance systems increase program complexity and procurement costs.

Regulatory and Export Restrictions

International arms regulations and geopolitical considerations often delay contracts and cross-border technology transfers.

Technology, Regulation, and Sustainability Trends

Artificial intelligence, network-enabled targeting systems, and GPS-denied navigation technologies are reshaping precision weapon capabilities. Multi-mode seekers and autonomous targeting functions are improving strike accuracy in contested environments.

Governments are emphasizing domestic supply chain resilience and increasing industrial investments to secure strategic manufacturing capacity. Advanced digital engineering and modular architectures are reducing development timelines while improving interoperability.

Regional Insights

North America Leads

The United States continues to dominate the market due to sustained investments in missile defense systems, long-range fires, and inventory replenishment programs. Strong participation from major defense contractors further supports regional leadership.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region

India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are accelerating defense modernization initiatives. Growing maritime security concerns and regional strategic competition are fueling procurement of advanced precision weapons.

Europe is also witnessing renewed investments driven by NATO modernization efforts and heightened security priorities.

Recent Industry Developments

RTX (2025): Raytheon successfully tested the ground-launched StormBreaker precision weapon, demonstrating rapid development capabilities and enhanced performance in GPS-contested environments.

BAE Systems (2025): The company successfully launched APKWS guided rockets from a UAV platform, expanding precision strike applications for unmanned systems.

L3Harris Technologies (2025): Introduced Red Wolf and Green Wolf long-range missiles, designed to provide lower-cost precision strike options with ranges exceeding 200 nautical miles.

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall (2025): Conducted testing of the GMARS system, strengthening NATO long-range precision firepower capabilities.

U.S. Department of Defense (2026): Agreements with Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, and Honeywell were established to significantly increase munitions production capacity.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive with major participants including:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

L3Harris Technologies

General Dynamics

MBDA

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leading companies are pursuing capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, advanced seeker technologies, and modular weapon architectures to strengthen their positions. Large investments in manufacturing and digital engineering are expected to intensify competition over the coming years.

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Analyst Commentary

“Precision-guided weapons are becoming a strategic priority rather than a supplemental capability. Inventory resilience, rapid production scaling, and advanced targeting technologies will increasingly determine competitive advantage across the global defense industry,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

Through 2032, demand for precision-guided munitions is expected to be supported by geopolitical uncertainties, defense modernization programs, and the growing importance of long-range precision strike capabilities.

Artificial intelligence, autonomous targeting, and resilient supply chains are likely to define the next generation of smart weapons. Increasing investments in domestic production and collaborative defense programs are expected to reshape competitive dynamics and create substantial opportunities for manufacturers and investors.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and business consulting firm providing strategic intelligence across aerospace, defense, healthcare, automotive, chemicals, consumer goods, and technology sectors. The company delivers comprehensive market studies, competitive assessments, industry forecasts, and customized consulting solutions that help organizations identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions. With a strong focus on analytical rigor and actionable insights, Stellar Market Research supports corporations, investors, and policymakers worldwide in navigating evolving market dynamics and emerging industry trends.

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