US Green Freight and Decarbonization Market Set to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

US Green Freight and Decarbonization Market Projected to Expand at 9.2% CAGR Through 2032 Amid Rising Investments in Low-Emission Transport, Digital Fleet Optimization, and Sustainable Supply Chains

PUNE, India, June 23, 2026 – The US Green Freight and Decarbonization Market is undergoing a structural transformation as logistics operators, manufacturers, and transportation providers accelerate the shift toward low-carbon freight operations. According to the latest findings from Stellar Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 0.98 trillion in 2025 to approximately USD 1.77 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The report highlights that sustainability objectives, emission reduction mandates, and increasing adoption of electric and alternative-fuel freight solutions are reshaping freight transportation across the United States.

Market Opportunity Overview

The U.S. freight sector is entering a new phase where decarbonization is increasingly linked with operational efficiency and supply-chain competitiveness. Companies are deploying electric trucks, AI-enabled fleet management platforms, emissions tracking systems, and alternative fuels to lower costs and meet environmental commitments.

Growing ESG requirements and corporate net-zero targets are encouraging businesses to modernize logistics networks while reducing dependence on conventional diesel-powered transportation.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/us-green-freight-and-decarbonization-market/2931

Key Findings from the Report

The market is forecast to reach USD 1.77 trillion by 2032 from USD 0.98 trillion in 2025.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2026-2032 .

Road freight dominates transportation mode with approximately 62% share .

Maritime freight represents the fastest-growing transport segment.

EV and fleet electrification solutions account for the largest technology segment with around 26% share .

Emission monitoring and compliance services are witnessing the fastest growth.

Logistics and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) are emerging as the fastest-growing end-use category.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers

Rising Demand for Low-Emission Logistics

Increasing pressure from customers, investors, and regulators is driving the adoption of sustainable freight solutions across industries.

Fleet Electrification Investments

Deployment of electric commercial vehicles, hydrogen-powered trucks, and renewable fuels is accelerating across logistics networks.

Digital Optimization Technologies

AI-powered route planning, telematics, IoT platforms, and carbon accounting tools are improving fleet efficiency and emissions visibility.

Key Restraints

High Infrastructure Costs

Charging stations, hydrogen refueling facilities, and supporting infrastructure require substantial capital investment.

Technology and Operational Complexity

Limited range, battery costs, and challenges associated with integrating alternative fuels continue to affect adoption rates.

Technology, Regulation and Sustainability Trends

Artificial intelligence and telematics are becoming central to freight decarbonization strategies. Real-time emissions monitoring and predictive fleet optimization are improving fuel efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Government support programs and tightening environmental regulations are increasing demand for compliance solutions and carbon reporting systems.

Sustainability initiatives are also encouraging investment in renewable diesel, biofuels, hydrogen, and green shipping technologies.

Regional Insights

The United States remains one of the most attractive markets for green freight investments owing to advanced logistics infrastructure, strong corporate sustainability commitments, and growing electrification initiatives.

California continues to lead the transition through stringent emissions regulations and charging infrastructure expansion. Texas and southeastern states are emerging as important logistics hubs supporting clean freight deployment and alternative fuel adoption.

Ports and maritime transportation corridors are increasingly investing in decarbonization technologies, making coastal regions key growth areas.

Recent Industry Developments

Greenlane Infrastructure (2025): Opened its flagship commercial EV charging corridor project in California, strengthening heavy-duty electric freight capabilities.

DHL Group (2025): Expanded investments in electric delivery fleets and sustainable logistics solutions to support emissions reduction goals.

Maersk (2025): Continued investments in alternative-fuel vessels powered by green methanol, accelerating low-carbon maritime freight adoption.

Volvo Trucks (2025): Expanded development of battery-electric and hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks to support zero-emission transportation.

Federal Policy Developments (2025): Changes to U.S. clean energy incentives and fuel credits influenced investment priorities across transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive with leading participants focusing on fleet electrification, AI-based logistics optimization, strategic partnerships, and sustainable transportation technologies.

Major companies include:

UPS

FedEx Corporation

Amazon

XPO Logistics

C.H. Robinson

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Schneider National

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Werner Enterprises

Market participants are increasingly emphasizing digitalization, alternative fuels, and emissions transparency to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/us-green-freight-and-decarbonization-market/2931

Analyst Commentary

“Green freight is evolving from a compliance requirement into a strategic business advantage. Organizations that integrate electrification, AI-enabled logistics, and emissions intelligence are expected to gain significant operational and sustainability benefits throughout the decade,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

Through 2032, demand for green freight solutions is expected to be supported by rising carbon reduction targets, technological advancements, and increasing investments in sustainable logistics infrastructure.

Fleet electrification, AI-powered route optimization, renewable fuels, and emissions reporting platforms are likely to become standard features of next-generation freight networks. Competition is expected to intensify as logistics providers prioritize operational efficiency alongside environmental performance.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm providing strategic intelligence across industries including automotive, healthcare, technology, energy, chemicals, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. The company delivers comprehensive market assessments, competitive benchmarking, growth opportunity analysis, and business consulting services to help organizations make informed decisions. Through data-driven methodologies and in-depth industry expertise, Stellar Market Research supports corporations, investors, and policymakers with actionable insights that enable sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Media Contact

Stellar Market Research

Website: https://www.stellarmr.com/

Email: sales@stellarmr.com