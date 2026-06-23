AI in Defence Market to Reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2032

AI Adoption and Autonomous Warfare Investments Accelerate Market Expansion Through 2032

PUNE, India, June 23, 2026 — The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market, according to a new study by Stellar Market Research, is entering a new phase of expansion as governments accelerate investments in autonomous systems, intelligent surveillance platforms, and AI-enabled command-and-control infrastructure. The market was valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 42.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2026-2032.

AI Becomes a Strategic Pillar of Defence Modernization

Military organizations worldwide are shifting from conventional warfare models toward AI-driven operational ecosystems capable of enhancing situational awareness, predictive analytics, cyber resilience, and autonomous mission execution. Increasing geopolitical tensions, rising cyber threats, and multi-domain warfare requirements are transforming AI from an experimental technology into a strategic defence capability.

The market is witnessing rapid integration of machine learning algorithms, computer vision technologies, edge AI platforms, and sensor fusion capabilities across land, airborne, naval, cyber, and space operations. Governments are increasingly prioritizing AI investments to improve mission effectiveness while reducing operational risks and manpower dependency.

Growing demand for unmanned combat systems, intelligent drones, predictive maintenance solutions, and battlefield analytics platforms is creating new opportunities for defence contractors, software developers, semiconductor suppliers, and cloud infrastructure providers.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/artificial-intelligence–ai–in-defence-market/2934

Key Findings from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market Report

The market is expected to expand from USD 18.6 billion in 2025 to USD 42.8 billion by 2032 .

The forecast period spans 2026-2032 , with a CAGR of 12.6% .

Software solutions accounted for approximately 38% of total market share in 2025.

Machine Learning represented the dominant technology segment with around 28% share.

Airborne systems held nearly 41% of the platform segment.

Space-based systems are projected to be the fastest-growing platform segment.

North America remains the leading regional market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-expanding investment destination.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Rising Demand for Autonomous Warfare Systems

Armed forces are increasingly deploying AI-powered drones, robotic combat vehicles, and intelligent targeting systems to improve battlefield efficiency and reduce risks to personnel.

Expansion of Military Modernization Programs

Defence budgets across the United States, China, India, and European nations are increasingly allocating resources toward AI-enabled surveillance, cybersecurity, and predictive analytics systems.

Growing Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

Sophisticated cyberattacks and hybrid warfare tactics are encouraging governments to adopt AI-based threat detection and cyber defence solutions.

Restraints

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges

Concerns surrounding autonomous weapons, accountability frameworks, and international humanitarian law continue to influence adoption strategies.

High Development and Integration Costs

The complexity of integrating AI technologies into legacy military infrastructure presents budgetary and technical challenges for several countries.

Technology, Regulatory and Sustainability Trends

The sector is experiencing rapid advances in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, edge AI, and digital twin technologies. Real-time sensor fusion and autonomous decision-making capabilities are becoming central to next-generation warfare.

Governments are also strengthening AI governance frameworks to ensure human oversight and compliance with defence protocols. Research initiatives focusing on trustworthy AI and responsible deployment are expected to influence procurement decisions over the coming years.

Operational sustainability is emerging as a key priority, with AI improving predictive maintenance, logistics optimization, and energy efficiency across military assets.

Regional Insights

North America Leads Global Deployment

North America dominates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market, supported by extensive defence spending, advanced military modernization initiatives, and strong participation from leading contractors and AI technology providers. The United States continues to drive adoption through investments in autonomous combat aircraft, AI command systems, and cybersecurity infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Growth Engine

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are accelerating investments in intelligent warfare capabilities, surveillance networks, and AI-enabled defence ecosystems. Rising regional security concerns and indigenous defence programs are supporting market expansion.

Recent Industry Developments

Anduril Industries and Microsoft (2025): Expanded collaboration under the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), strengthening AI-enabled battlefield awareness and cloud integration capabilities.

EDGE Group and Anduril Industries (2025): Announced a UAE-based joint venture for autonomous systems production, with the first acquisition involving 50 Omen autonomous air vehicles.

Anduril Industries (2025): Established a new solid rocket motor manufacturing facility capable of producing approximately 6,000 tactical motors annually, addressing supply bottlenecks in defence systems.

Shield AI (2026): Successfully demonstrated Hivemind AI pilot technology aboard the Fury autonomous aircraft platform, advancing collaborative combat aircraft programs.

U.S. Air Force with General Atomics and Anduril Industries (2026): Awarded production contracts for autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft aimed at deploying more than 150 AI-enabled platforms by the end of the decade.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains moderately consolidated, with established defence contractors and AI technology firms strengthening their positions through partnerships, software integration, and autonomous platform development.

Major participants include:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

RTX Corporation

BAE Systems

Palantir Technologies

C3 AI

Anduril Industries

NVIDIA

AMD

Intel

Qualcomm

Competitive strategies increasingly focus on AI software ecosystems, autonomous combat systems, cloud infrastructure, and advanced analytics platforms. Collaboration between defence companies and semiconductor manufacturers is becoming a major differentiator.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/artificial-intelligence–ai–in-defence-market/2934

Analyst Commentary

“Artificial intelligence is transitioning from a support technology to a foundational capability within modern defence architectures. Autonomous systems, AI-driven battlefield analytics, and intelligent decision platforms will increasingly determine military readiness and strategic advantage throughout the coming decade,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

Through 2032, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market is expected to benefit from growing investments in autonomous warfare systems, space-based intelligence capabilities, AI-enabled cybersecurity platforms, and predictive battlefield analytics. Demand will increasingly shift toward software-defined defence ecosystems supported by cloud computing, advanced semiconductors, and real-time decision-making technologies.

The competitive landscape is likely to witness further collaboration between defence contractors, AI specialists, and cloud providers as nations pursue technological superiority and resilient military infrastructure.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and business consulting firm delivering strategic intelligence across multiple industries. The company provides in-depth market assessments, competitive benchmarking, trend analysis, and growth forecasts to support decision-making for corporations, investors, and policymakers. Its research methodology combines primary interviews, secondary analysis, and data-driven modeling to deliver actionable insights. Serving clients worldwide, Stellar Market Research specializes in identifying emerging opportunities, evaluating technological shifts, and helping organizations navigate dynamic market environments. Through comprehensive reports and customized consulting solutions, the company enables businesses to strengthen market positioning and develop long-term growth strategies.

Media Contact

Stellar Market Research

Website: Stellar Market Research – Global Research Reports & Consulting

Email: sales@stellarmr.com

SEO Output

Meta Title

AI in Defence Market Driven by Autonomous Warfare Trends

Meta Description

Global AI in Defence Market is projected to reach USD 42.8 billion by 2032 as autonomous systems and battlefield intelligence investments accelerate.

URL Slug

ai-in-defence-market-autonomous-warfare-growth-2032

SEO Tags

AI in Defence Market

Military Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous Warfare Systems

Defence AI Software

Battlefield Intelligence Market

Alternative Headlines

Autonomous Warfare Investments Fuel AI in Defence Market Expansion AI-Enabled Battlefield Systems Drive Defence Industry Transformation Military AI Adoption Accelerates Growth Across Global Defence Markets

Primary Keyword

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market

Secondary Keywords

Military AI Market

Autonomous Defence Systems

AI Battlefield Intelligence

Defence Analytics Platforms

AI Surveillance Systems

Long-Tail Keywords

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market Report

Global AI-enabled defence systems market outlook

Autonomous warfare technologies market forecast 2032

Machine learning applications in defence industry

AI-powered battlefield intelligence market trends

Buyer-Intent Keywords

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market Report

Buy AI in Defence Market Report

Defence AI Industry Analysis

Military AI Market Forecast

AI-enabled Defence Systems Market Size

Suggested Anchor Text for Report Link

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market Report by Stellar Market Research