Smart Transportation in Logistics Market Set to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

Smart Transportation in Logistics Market projected to grow from USD 118.8 billion in 2025 to USD 275.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.5%, driven by AI-enabled logistics orchestration, connected fleets, and digital freight ecosystems.

PUNE, India, June 23, 2026 — The Smart Transportation in Logistics Market, according to the latest study by Stellar Market Research, is entering a new phase of digital transformation as logistics operators, ports, retailers, and third-party logistics providers accelerate investments in AI-driven transport management, real-time freight visibility, and connected mobility infrastructure. The market was valued at USD 118.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 275.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Market Opportunity Overview

The logistics industry is moving beyond fragmented transportation systems toward integrated digital operating platforms. Companies are increasingly deploying AI analytics, telematics, cloud-based transportation management systems, and predictive routing technologies to improve shipment visibility, reduce fuel costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

Rising e-commerce volumes, urbanization, smart city investments, and the expansion of multimodal transportation networks are creating opportunities across software platforms, IoT devices, connectivity solutions, and managed services. Smart transportation technologies are becoming strategic assets for enterprises seeking resilient and sustainable supply chains.

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Key Findings from the Report

The global Smart Transportation in Logistics Market was valued at USD 118.8 billion in 2025 .

Market revenue is forecast to reach USD 275.2 billion by 2032 .

The industry is expected to expand at a 12.5% CAGR during 2026-2032 .

Software represents the dominant component segment, accounting for nearly 40% market share .

Freight Visibility and Transport Management leads applications with approximately 30% share .

Logistics Service Providers and 3PLs account for the largest end-user segment with around 25% share .

North America remains the leading regional market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to digital freight corridors and smart city investments.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers

Growing Demand for Real-Time Freight Visibility

Shippers increasingly require end-to-end tracking capabilities to manage complex supply chains and improve customer satisfaction.

Expansion of AI and Connected Fleet Technologies

Advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, route optimization, and autonomous systems are enabling logistics operators to reduce operating costs and improve asset utilization.

Government Investments in Smart Infrastructure

Smart cities, 5G deployment, digital freight corridors, and intelligent transport systems are accelerating adoption across major economies.

Key Restraints

High Initial Capital Requirements

Implementation of integrated transportation ecosystems requires substantial investments in hardware, software, connectivity, and system integration.

Cybersecurity and Data Integration Challenges

Interoperability issues and rising concerns regarding cyber risks remain barriers to large-scale deployment.

Technology, Regulation, and Sustainability Trends

Artificial intelligence is emerging as the core enabler of logistics modernization. AI-powered transportation management systems, predictive analytics, digital twins, and automated dispatch solutions are reshaping freight operations.

Environmental regulations and ESG initiatives are pushing companies toward greener transportation models. Europe’s sustainability requirements and carbon reduction goals are accelerating investments in multimodal logistics and smart mobility systems. Meanwhile, governments across Asia are supporting digital infrastructure and 5G-enabled transport ecosystems.

Regional Insights

North America Leads

North America dominates the market owing to extensive adoption of cloud-based supply chain technologies, advanced logistics infrastructure, and strong investments in connected and autonomous vehicle technologies. The United States and Canada continue to be major innovation hubs.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Growth Engine

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, supported by rapid e-commerce expansion and government-led logistics modernization initiatives in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Smart city projects and digital freight corridors are creating new investment opportunities.

Europe also maintains strong momentum through sustainability regulations and rail freight digitization programs.

Recent Industry Developments

Uber Freight (2025): Introduced the industry’s first AI logistics network powered by a logistics-specific large language model, strengthening intelligent transportation capabilities across freight operations.

Shipsy and Tech Mahindra (2025): Formed a strategic partnership to accelerate AI-enabled supply chain transformation across Europe, enhancing logistics orchestration and operational efficiency.

ROQIT and Indian Railways (2025): Launched an AI-powered parcel logistics initiative aimed at creating a nationwide digital and sustainable parcel ecosystem.

FarEye (2026): Unveiled the PILOT AI dispatcher platform, delivering up to 90% faster logistics workflows through autonomous dispatch management.

Delhivery (2026): Introduced AI-native mapping platform “Delhivery Maps,” expanding logistics-focused geospatial intelligence capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with companies focusing on AI-enabled transportation platforms, strategic collaborations, cloud-based logistics ecosystems, and digital freight solutions.

Major participants are pursuing investments in software innovation, telematics, predictive analytics, smart mobility platforms, and integrated transportation management solutions. Partnerships with technology providers and infrastructure modernization initiatives continue to define competitive positioning.

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Analyst Commentary

“Smart transportation is evolving from a fleet optimization tool into a strategic digital infrastructure layer for global supply chains. Companies that successfully combine AI, connectivity, and sustainability objectives are expected to gain long-term competitive advantages throughout the forecast period,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

Through 2032, demand for intelligent transportation technologies is expected to be driven by expanding e-commerce activity, rising supply chain complexity, and increasing investments in automation.

Artificial intelligence, digital twins, predictive logistics, and connected mobility platforms are likely to become standard operational capabilities rather than optional enhancements. Competitive intensity will rise as logistics companies prioritize sustainability, visibility, and real-time decision-making.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and business consulting firm delivering strategic intelligence across multiple industries. The company provides comprehensive market studies, competitive benchmarking, technology assessments, and growth forecasts to support informed business decisions. Its research methodology combines primary interviews, secondary analysis, and data-driven modeling to deliver actionable insights for enterprises, investors, and policymakers. Stellar Market Research serves clients worldwide across sectors including automotive, healthcare, technology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, and industrial manufacturing. Through customized research and consulting services, the company helps organizations identify opportunities, manage risks, and strengthen their competitive positioning in rapidly evolving markets.

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