Constant Velocity Joint Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 23, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Constant Velocity Joint Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/constant-velocity-joint-market/590642483

Constant Velocity Joint Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 23, 2026

June 23, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 525 market player. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 525 market player. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 160 on-site surveys, 365 online surveys.

160 on-site surveys, 365 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Constant Velocity Joint Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Constant Velocity Joint market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Constant Velocity Joint Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the global Constant Velocity Joint market size was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reachUSD 16.7 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to global automotive production expansion and electric vehicle proliferation reshaping CV joint specifications.

Rising Global Vehicle Parc and Aftersales Replacement Demand: According to OICA, global vehicle sales reached 99.8 million units in 2025, expanding the worldwide vehicle parc to over 1.5 billion vehicles in operation. As the vehicle parc ages, CV joint replacement cycles create substantial aftersales demand. As per SDKI Analytics, the average age of light vehicles in the United States reached a record 12.6 years in 2025, up from 12.5 years in 2024, meaning older vehicles are staying on the road longer and requiring more replacement parts.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) reported that Japan’s vehicle parc stood at approximately 79 million vehicles in 2025, with the average age of passenger cars rising to 9.2 years. This aging trend is not limited to mature markets, as even in rapidly growing markets, vehicles are being kept longer due to rising new vehicle prices. For CV joint manufacturers, aftersales demand provides a stable, recession-resistant revenue stream that complements OEM production cycles. The combination of a growing vehicle parc and increasing average vehicle age creates sustained demand for replacement CV joints that is largely independent of new vehicle production volumes.

Increasing Adoption of All-Wheel-Drive Systems Across Vehicle Segments: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric vehicle sales reached 20 million in 2025, with many premium EV models featuring dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations that require additional CV joints beyond standard front-wheel-drive setup.

Each all-wheel-drive vehicle requires CV joints for both front and rear axles, meaning AWD applications consume significantly more CV joints per vehicle than FWD alternatives. This trend is not limited to EVs, as internal combustion engine vehicles are increasingly adopting AWD systems, driven by consumer preference for improved traction and handling.

Constant Velocity Joint Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Constant Velocity Joint market have recently announced the following developments:

In October 2025, NTN Corporation announced strategic investments in its India operations to localize constant velocity joint (CVJ) component production and strengthen R&D capabilities, supporting growing demand from passenger vehicles and electric vehicles. This investment highlights continued expansion of CVJ manufacturing and development by a leading Japanese supplier, reinforcing growth prospects for the constant velocity joint market driven by vehicle electrification and increasing automotive production.

In August 2025, GKN Automotive revealed that its SX Countertrack CV Joint technology was used in the Lucid Air Grand Touring that achieved a Guinness World Record by traveling 1,205 km on a single battery charge, with the CV joint selected for its high torque-transfer efficiency and contribution to vehicle efficiency. This achievement demonstrates the growing importance of high-efficiency constant velocity joint technologies in electric vehicles, supporting innovation and adoption across the global Constant Velocity Joint market.

Constant Velocity Joint Market Segmentation

Our Constant Velocity Joint market research segments the market by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and off-highway/others. Of these, the passenger vehicles segment holds the dominant position with a market share of 70%.

Passenger vehicles represent the largest demand base for CV joints as they account for the majority of global vehicle production and usage, and CV joints are essential in these vehicles, especially in front-wheel-drive architectures, ensuring smooth torque transmission and steering flexibility.

Constant Velocity Joint Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the Constant Velocity Joint market, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global landscape, holding the largest market share of approximately 47%. The region is also poised to exhibit the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

There’s a fundamental reason why Asia-Pacific dominates this market: it’s where the global automotive industry has relocated. OICA data shows that production in the Asia-Pacific region rose 7.6% to around 59.2 million vehicles in 2025, accounting for more than 61% of global output. China alone produced 34.53 million vehicles, up by 10.4% from 2024. Add to this India’s 6.49 million units, Japan’s 8.41 million units, and the rapidly growing production bases in Southeast Asia, and you have a region that produces more vehicles than the rest of the world combined.

Every single one of these vehicles requires CV joints, making Asia-Pacific not just the largest market but the most critical region for CV joint manufacturers to establish and maintain a presence. NTN’s strategic investment in India, aimed at increasing local procurement rates and establishing R&D capabilities, reflects this regional focus

Major players in the Constant Velocity Joint Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Constant Velocity Joint market are:

GKN Automotive

Dana Incorporated

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM)

Nexteer Automotive

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

NTN Corporation

NSK Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

Showa Corporation

Company Profile:

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