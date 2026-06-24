Laron Syndrome Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 24, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Laron Syndrome Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/laron-syndrome-market/590642478

Laron Syndrome Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 505 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 505 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 200 on-site surveys, 305 online surveys.

200 on-site surveys, 305 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Laron Syndrome Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Laron Syndrome market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Laron Syndrome Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the global Laron Syndrome market size was valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to China’s expanding rare disease diagnosis and treatment network and increasing adoption of genetic testing and next-generation sequencing for short-stature evaluation.

Expansion of China’s Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Network: Our SDKI market research analysts have revealed that the expansion of rare disease infrastructure across Asia-Pacific is supporting the growth of the global Laron Syndrome market. According to a survey report by China’s National Health Commission, the country’s national rare disease diagnosis and treatment collaboration network grew to 419 medical institutions by 2025, improving access to care for patients with ultra-rare endocrine disorders.

This infrastructure growth is expected to support earlier identification and management of conditions such as Laron syndrome across the region. What makes this significant is the scale, as when a country of China’s size builds out this kind of rare disease infrastructure, it creates a model that other Asia-Pacific nations can follow, and that means more patients identified, more clinical trials conducted, and ultimately, a larger addressable market for rare disease therapies.

Increasing Adoption of Genetic Testing and Next-Generation Sequencing:According to our SDKI market outlook, the global Laron Syndrome market growth is also assisted by the rising adoption of genetic testing and next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for short-stature evaluation. According to a report by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), 1,081 new genetic tests were available in 2012, growing to 6,214 by 2022, with more than 90% of these tests available for diagnostic use.

Wider use of NGS panels for short-stature evaluation has improved identification of eligible patients, directly supporting the growth of the Laron syndrome market. For a condition that is often misdiagnosed as simple growth hormone deficiency, the availability of accurate genetic testing is a game-changer as it means patients can receive the right therapy sooner, and it means drug developers can identify and enroll trial participants more efficiently.

Laron Syndrome Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Laron Syndrome market have recently announced the following developments:

In June 2026, Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted Orphan Drug Designation to QRX003 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome, while the company continued working with Japanese clinicians on the regulatory pathway toward approval. This milestone strengthens Japan’s rare-disease therapeutic landscape and highlights growing investment in Netherton syndrome diagnosis and treatment development within the Japanese healthcare market.

In October 2024, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals enrolled the first participant in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BCX17725, a selective KLK5 inhibitor designed as a targeted disease-modifying therapy for Netherton syndrome. The advancement of targeted therapies addressing the underlying cause of Netherton syndrome reflects increasing global research activity and supports growth in the Netherton syndrome treatment market.

Laron Syndrome Market Segmentation

Our Laron Syndrome market research segments the market by end user into hospitals, specialty endocrinology clinics, academic & research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories. Of these, the hospitals segment holds the dominant position with a market share of 48%.

There’s a compelling reason why hospitals lead this segment, and it’s rooted in the complexity of managing a condition like Laron syndrome. This isn’t a disorder that a general practitioner can diagnose during a routine check-up, it requires integrated genetic diagnosis, endocrine assessment, treatment administration, and long-term disease monitoring.

According to a report by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), more than 90% of new genetic tests are available for diagnostic use, and in the U.S., 10 of over 250 laboratories were holding 81% of new genetic tests in the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR). Hospitals, with their comprehensive diagnostic capabilities and access to multidisciplinary teams of endocrinologists, geneticists, and pediatric specialists, are uniquely positioned to provide the level of coordinated care that Laron syndrome patients require. For families navigating the challenges of a rare disease diagnosis, the hospital is the anchor of their entire care journey.

Laron Syndrome Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the Laron Syndrome market, North America is expected to dominate the global landscape, holding the largest market share of approximately 39%. The region’s leadership is driven by advanced rare disease research programs, established orphan drug frameworks, and high adoption of genetic testing.

What makes North America the undisputed leader in this is the depth of its research ecosystem. The NIH’s Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network, with its 21 research consortia and USD 26 million in annual funding, represents a sustained commitment to rare disease research that few other regions can match. This investment creates a virtuous cycle: more research leads to more clinical trials, which leads to more approved therapies, which attracts more investment, which funds more research. And as the epicenter of this ecosystem, North America is where the next generation of Laron syndrome therapies, from next-generation IGF-1 formulations to gene-based approaches, are most likely to emerge.

Major players in the Laron Syndrome Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Laron Syndrome market are:

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Giddi

Ascendis Pharma A/S

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Teijin Pharma Limited

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Company Profile:

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