Photonic Computing Components Market Size, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 24, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Photonic Computing Components Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/photonic-computing-components-market/590642480

Photonic Computing Components Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 510 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 510 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 200 on-site surveys, 310 online surveys.

200 on-site surveys, 310 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Photonic Computing Components Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Photonic Computing Components market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Photonic Computing Components Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the global Photonic Computing Components market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 21.2% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to government semiconductor investments scaling photonic manufacturing and photonics-electronics convergence driving next-generation optical computing platforms.

Government Semiconductor Investments Scaling Photonic Manufacturing: Government semiconductor initiatives are providing the manufacturing capacity needed to scale photonic components from lab to fab. For instance, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office announced on June 2026, the signing of a letter of intent to provide up to USD 50 million in direct funding to Coherent Corp. under the CHIPS and Science Act to expand the world’s largest high-volume 150mm Indium Phosphide (InP) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Sherman, Texas. The CHIPS incentives will expand production capability, strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, and accelerate the next generation of critical optical technologies.

InP-based photonic devices enable the high-speed optical interconnects that move data between processors, memory, and systems inside the world’s most advanced AI data centers. The expansion will add advanced wafer fabrication equipment and cleanroom capacity to increase production of InP-based photonic devices at scale, directly addressing the supply constraints that have historically limited photonic component deployment. Coherent’s expansion, which is expected to complete ahead of schedule, will serve a specific customer group including NVIDIA, anchoring that capacity to confirmed demand.

Photonics-Electronics Convergence and Next-Generation Optical Computing Platforms:The convergence of photonics and electronics is moving from research to commercial deployment, driven by major corporate investments. NTT’s Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) initiative represents one of the most significant industry-wide efforts to build digital infrastructure based on optical technologies rather than electronics.

NTT is developing PEC-2 devices to deliver IOWN 2.0, with commercial availability planned for fiscal year 2026, these compact optical engines can transmit 102.4 Tbit/s with 16 devices. On June 2026, NTT announced the formation of the “IOWN AI Fund” with approximately 80 billion yen (USD 500 million) from about 20 companies including Global Foundries, Samsung Electronics, Sony Group, and NEC.

Meanwhile, photonic computing architectures are being validated in production environments: Lightmatter has raised over USD 850 million to date with a $4.4 billion valuation, and Ayar Labs raised USD 500 million in Series E funding at a USD 3.75 billion valuation, backed by NVIDIA and AMD, to scale high-volume manufacturing of its co-packaged optics solutions.

Photonic Computing Components Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Photonic Computing Components market have recently announced the following developments:

In July 2025, Germany’s Leibniz Supercomputing Centre deployed the world’s first operational photonic AI processor from Q.ANT into a high-performance computing environment to evaluate photonic acceleration for AI and simulation workloads. The commercialization of photonic processors in supercomputing infrastructure highlights growing adoption of photonic computing components and supports market growth driven by demand for energy-efficient, high-performance computing systems.

In June 2025, researchers from the University of Tokyo, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, and JST demonstrated a silicon photonic matrix-computing circuit using optical waveguide multiplexing, enabling highly parallel optical computations for future AI accelerator. This breakthrough advances the development of photonic computing components such as photonic processors, optical interconnects, and integrated photonic circuits, strengthening Japan’s position in next-generation photonic computing technologies.

Photonic Computing Components Market Segmentation

Our Photonic Computing Components market research segments the market by material platform into Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon Nitride, and Hybrid Materials. Of these, the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) segment holds the dominant position with a market share of 52%.

A major factor of why SOI dominates this market is because it is the foundational material platform for photonic computing components. SOI leverages the existing silicon manufacturing infrastructure, enabling photonic components to be fabricated using established semiconductor processes.

Photonic Computing Components Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the Photonic Computing Components market, North America is expected to dominate the global landscape, holding the largest market share of approximately 38.6%. The region is also poised to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

North America’s leadership in this market comes down to a combination of factors, such as strong academic ecosystems, government funding through the CHIPS and Science Act, hyperscale data center operators driving demand, and semiconductor innovation hubs. According to the 2025 report of the United States Government Accountability Office, the Department of Commerce has delivered incentive awards to 19 companies for 40 projects to construct, expand, or modernize semiconductor facilities. These investments accelerate fabrication capacity, supply chain resilience, and commercialization of photonic integrated circuits and optical processors. Meanwhile, the presence of major photonic computing companies like Lightmatter and Ayar Labs, combined with the world’s largest concentration of hyperscale data centers, creates a robust commercial ecosystem that is difficult for other regions to replicate.

Major players in the Photonic Computing Components Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Photonic Computing Components market are:

Lightmatter

Ayar Labs

Lightelligence

ANT GmbH

EFFECT Photonics

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Hamamatsu Photonics

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Sumitomo Electric

Company Profile:

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