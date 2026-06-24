North America Animal Genetics Market: Key Trends Accelerating Industry Expansion

The North America Animal Genetics Market continues to play a vital role in advancing livestock productivity, animal health, and breeding efficiency. The region benefits from a strong agricultural sector, advanced biotechnology infrastructure, and growing adoption of genetic testing technologies. Livestock producers across North America are increasingly focusing on genetic improvement programs to enhance animal performance, disease resistance, and overall production outcomes. These factors continue to support the growth of the Animal Genetics market across the region. According to the Animal Genetics Market report published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow from US$ 6,132.64 million in 2022 to US$ 8,941.90 million by 2028. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The consistent growth trajectory reflects the increasing importance of genetic technologies in modern livestock management and animal breeding programs worldwide.

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Understanding the Animal Genetics Market:

Animal genetics refers to the study and application of genetic principles to improve animal breeding and production. Genetic technologies help identify desirable traits in livestock and companion animals, enabling breeders to make informed decisions regarding reproduction and herd management. The market encompasses a variety of products and services designed to enhance genetic quality, improve productivity, and support disease prevention. As global demand for animal-derived products continues to increase, genetic advancements are becoming increasingly important for sustainable livestock production.

Animal Genetics Market Size and Growth Outlook:

The Animal Genetics market has witnessed substantial growth due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of selective breeding and genetic improvement programs. Livestock producers are investing in advanced genetic technologies to maximize production efficiency while maintaining animal welfare standards. The market valuation is projected to increase significantly from US$ 6,132.64 million in 2022 to US$ 8,941.90 million by 2028. This growth demonstrates the expanding role of genetics in modern animal agriculture and highlights the industry’s ongoing transition toward data-driven breeding strategies. Growing investments in livestock management, rising demand for quality animal products, and advancements in genetic testing technologies continue to create favorable conditions for market expansion.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Rising Demand for Livestock Productivity: The increasing global requirement for meat, dairy, and other animal-derived products is encouraging producers to adopt genetic improvement solutions. Enhanced breeding programs help improve feed efficiency, reproductive performance, and production yields.

Advancements in Genetic Technologies: Technological innovations in animal genetics have enabled more precise identification of desirable traits. Modern genetic tools allow breeders to improve herd quality while reducing breeding-related uncertainties.

Growing Focus on Animal Health: Animal health has become a critical aspect of livestock management. Genetic testing helps identify disease-resistant traits and supports the development of healthier animal populations, contributing to improved productivity and reduced economic losses.

Increased Adoption of Scientific Breeding Programs: Livestock producers are increasingly implementing scientific breeding approaches to optimize genetic potential. These programs support long-term improvements in production performance and sustainability.

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Recent Trends in the Animal Genetics Market:

Expansion of Genetic Testing Applications: Genetic testing is gaining widespread acceptance across livestock industries due to its ability to provide valuable breeding insights. Producers are utilizing genetic information to improve herd quality and achieve better production outcomes.

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Animal Production: Sustainability has become an important objective for livestock producers. Animal genetics plays a significant role in supporting efficient resource utilization and improving production performance while minimizing environmental impact.

Integration of Data-Driven Breeding Strategies: The adoption of data-driven breeding programs is becoming increasingly common. Genetic data enables more accurate selection decisions and contributes to the development of superior livestock populations.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development: Companies operating in the animal genetics sector continue to invest in research and innovation to develop advanced genetic solutions. These investments are expected to contribute to future market growth and technological advancement.

Top Key Players in the Animal Genetics Market:

Several prominent companies contribute to the development and growth of the Animal Genetics market. Key players include:

Genus plc

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

CRV Holding BV

EW Group GmbH

Topigs Norsvin

URUS Group LP

Groupe Grimaud

Envigo

These companies focus on expanding their product portfolios, strengthening breeding programs, and enhancing genetic technologies to maintain their competitive positions within the market.

Future Outlook

The future of the Animal Genetics market remains promising as livestock producers continue to seek innovative methods for improving productivity and animal health. The projected growth from US$ 6,132.64 million in 2022 to US$ 8,941.90 million by 2028 demonstrates the increasing adoption of genetic technologies across the global livestock industry.

With a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, the market is expected to benefit from ongoing advancements in genetic science, rising awareness of breeding optimization, and increasing investments in animal production efficiency. As agricultural industries continue to evolve, animal genetics will remain a crucial component of sustainable and profitable livestock management.

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