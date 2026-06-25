Electrical Steel Market Trends Driving Growth to US$ 87.65 Billion by 2033

The Electrical Steel Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical equipment, expanding renewable energy infrastructure, and rising adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. Electrical steel plays a crucial role in transformers, motors, generators, and power distribution systems, making it an essential material for modern electrification and sustainable energy initiatives.

The Electrical Steel Market was valued at US$ 47.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 87.65 billion by 2033; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.0% during 2026–2033.

The market is benefiting from growing investments in smart grid infrastructure, industrial automation, renewable energy projects, and electric mobility solutions. Rising demand for high-efficiency transformers and electric motors continues to drive market expansion across developed and emerging economies.

Market Size and Growth Projections

The Electrical Steel Market is expected to witness robust growth throughout the forecast period due to rising global electricity demand, increasing urbanization, and expanding investments in sustainable power infrastructure. Governments and utility providers worldwide are focusing on energy-efficient transmission and distribution systems, creating substantial opportunities for electrical steel manufacturers.

The growing use of grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steel in transformers, generators, and electric motors is significantly contributing to market growth. Electrical steel improves magnetic performance, minimizes energy losses, and supports enhanced operational efficiency, making it a preferred material for modern electrical applications.

Furthermore, increasing investments in electric vehicle production, renewable energy projects, and advanced manufacturing technologies are expected to create long-term growth opportunities. Continuous innovation in steel processing techniques and environmentally sustainable production methods is further strengthening market prospects.

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What Is Electrical Steel?

Electrical steel, also known as silicon steel, is a specialized steel alloy designed to exhibit superior magnetic properties. It is widely used in electrical equipment where efficient magnetic flux conduction and minimal energy loss are essential for performance.

Electrical steel is commonly utilized in transformers, electric motors, generators, inductors, and power distribution systems. The material is primarily categorized into grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) and non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NGOES). Modern manufacturing technologies enable the production of advanced electrical steel grades with enhanced efficiency, durability, and sustainability characteristics.

Market Drivers

One of the primary growth drivers for the Electrical Steel Market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient power transmission and distribution systems. Utility providers are investing heavily in transformer upgrades and smart grid modernization projects, boosting the consumption of high-performance electrical steel.

The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle industry is another major factor accelerating market growth. Electrical steel is a critical component in EV motors, helping improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance overall vehicle performance.

In addition, growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure such as wind farms and solar power facilities are creating strong demand for electrical steel used in generators and power conversion equipment. Governments across the globe are prioritizing clean energy initiatives, further driving market growth.

Increasing industrial automation, smart manufacturing adoption, and demand for energy-efficient appliances are also expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

By Application

Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Others

By End-Use Industry

Energy

Automotive

Manufacturing

Household Appliances

Others

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Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the Electrical Steel Market due to strong manufacturing capabilities, rapid industrialization, increasing renewable energy projects, and expanding electric vehicle production across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

dominates the Electrical Steel Market due to strong manufacturing capabilities, rapid industrialization, increasing renewable energy projects, and expanding electric vehicle production across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. North America is witnessing substantial growth owing to rising investments in smart grid infrastructure, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for energy-efficient electrical equipment.

is witnessing substantial growth owing to rising investments in smart grid infrastructure, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for energy-efficient electrical equipment. Europe continues to experience strong market demand due to stringent environmental regulations, renewable energy expansion, and increasing focus on sustainable industrial development.

continues to experience strong market demand due to stringent environmental regulations, renewable energy expansion, and increasing focus on sustainable industrial development. Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to expanding power infrastructure projects, industrial diversification initiatives, and increasing investments in renewable energy development.

Top Players in the Electrical Steel Market

The Electrical Steel Market is highly competitive, with major companies focusing on production expansion, technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and sustainable manufacturing initiatives to strengthen their market position. Industry participants are investing heavily in advanced processing technologies and high-efficiency electrical steel products to meet evolving customer requirements.

Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

thyssenkrupp Steel

Baowu Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Tata Steel

AK Steel

Voestalpine AG

United States Steel Corporation

These companies are continuously focusing on innovation, production efficiency, and development of advanced electrical steel solutions to gain competitive advantages in the rapidly evolving global market.

Technological Innovations

Technological advancements are playing a transformative role in the Electrical Steel Market. Modern production facilities are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced quality-control systems to improve manufacturing efficiency and product consistency.

Advanced electrical steel grades now offer improved magnetic permeability, reduced core losses, enhanced thermal stability, and superior operational performance. Manufacturers are also adopting advanced coating technologies, precision rolling techniques, and intelligent monitoring systems to optimize production processes and meet stringent industry requirements.

The growing emphasis on sustainability is driving innovation in electrical steel manufacturing. Companies are developing environmentally friendly production methods and next-generation materials that support renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and smart power infrastructure.

Future Market Outlook

The future outlook for the Electrical Steel Market remains highly promising due to increasing global electrification, expanding renewable energy investments, and rising adoption of electric vehicles. Growing demand for energy-efficient transformers, motors, and power transmission equipment is expected to create substantial opportunities for market participants.

Governments, utility providers, automotive manufacturers, and industrial organizations worldwide are continuing to prioritize sustainability, energy efficiency, and grid modernization initiatives. Advancements in electrical steel production technologies, smart power systems, electric mobility solutions, and renewable energy integration are expected to accelerate innovation and strengthen the Electrical Steel Market throughout the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is driving the growth of the Electrical Steel Market?

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient transformers and motors, rising electric vehicle adoption, expanding renewable energy infrastructure, and ongoing grid modernization projects.

Which electrical steel types are widely used?

Grain-oriented electrical steel and non-grain-oriented electrical steel are the most widely used types across transformer, motor, and generator applications.

What technologies are transforming the electrical steel industry?

Artificial intelligence, advanced coating technologies, precision rolling systems, automation, and sustainable manufacturing technologies are transforming the electrical steel industry.

Which region dominates the market?

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to strong manufacturing capabilities, growing industrialization, expanding renewable energy projects, and increasing electric vehicle production.

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