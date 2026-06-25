Generic Drugs Market Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights 2031

by · June 25, 2026

The generic drugs market size is projected to reach US$ 594.99 billion by 2031 from US$ 423.55 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during 2025–2031.

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Top Key Companies:

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Viatris Inc
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
  • Novartis AG
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • AbbVie Inc
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Sanofi SA
  • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Molecule Type

  • Antidepressants
  • Antihistamines
  • Analgesics
  • Antibiotics
  • Antivirals
  • Diuretics

By Indication

  • Metabolic Diseases
  • Cancer
  • Immunology
  • Respiratory Disorder
  • Cardiovascular Disorder
  • Neurology Disorder
  • Rare Disease

By Type

  • Prescription
  • OTC Drugs

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

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