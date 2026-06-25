Generic Drugs Market Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights 2031

The generic drugs market size is projected to reach US$ 594.99 billion by 2031 from US$ 423.55 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during 2025–2031.

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Top Key Companies:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Viatris Inc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Sanofi SA

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Molecule Type

Antidepressants

Antihistamines

Analgesics

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Diuretics

By Indication

Metabolic Diseases

Cancer

Immunology

Respiratory Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorder

Neurology Disorder

Rare Disease

By Type

Prescription

OTC Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

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