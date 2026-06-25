Generic Drugs Market Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights 2031
The generic drugs market size is projected to reach US$ 594.99 billion by 2031 from US$ 423.55 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during 2025–2031.
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Top Key Companies:
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Viatris Inc
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- AbbVie Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Sanofi SA
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
By Molecule Type
- Antidepressants
- Antihistamines
- Analgesics
- Antibiotics
- Antivirals
- Diuretics
By Indication
- Metabolic Diseases
- Cancer
- Immunology
- Respiratory Disorder
- Cardiovascular Disorder
- Neurology Disorder
- Rare Disease
By Type
- Prescription
- OTC Drugs
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
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