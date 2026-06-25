Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 25, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/solid-state-battery-for-consumer-electronics-market/590642485

Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 25, 2026

June 25, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 505 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 505 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 200 on-site surveys, 305 online surveys.

200 on-site surveys, 305 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics market size was around USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 8.1 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 31.5% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to:

The growing scale of digital connectivity: The resulting demand for longer-lasting connected devices stems from the growth of digital connectivity. ITU estimates that around 6 billion people were using the Internet in 2025 and that 5G subscriptions already represent more than one-third of all mobile broadband subscriptions worldwide.

The World Bank’s Digital Progress and Trends Report 2025 also identifies compute, connectivity, and digital infrastructure as core foundations of the AI era, increasing the performance expectations placed on end-user electronics. This broader digital environment is raising expectations around battery life, compactness, and reliability in smartphones, wearables, wireless audio products, and AR/VR devices.

Push toward miniaturized, higher-performance power sources for wearables and embedded electronics: Analyzing the competitive landscape of the market, Murata states that its solid-state battery targets wearable and IoT devices and combines compact size with high energy density, noncombustibility, and heat resistance. Ilika also positions its Stereax solid-state batteries for small wearables and industrial IoT sensors, emphasizing ultra-thin form factors, safety, rechargeability, and long cycle life. TDK’s next-generation CeraCharge material is similarly aimed at wireless earphones, hearing aids, and smartwatches, showing that the miniaturized rechargeable battery segment is now one of the clearest near-term commercialization paths for solid-state chemistry.

Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics market have recently announced the following developments:

In February 2025 , battery executives from BYD Company Limited stated that the company expects to begin demonstration use of all-solid-state batteries around 2027 and continues to advance the technology toward commercialization. While BYD is best known for electric vehicles, its battery R&D contributes to broader solid-state battery development that can eventually benefit consumer electronics through improvements in safety, energy density, and manufacturing scalability. The announcement highlights continued industry investment in bringing solid-state batteries closer to commercial deployment.

, battery executives from BYD Company Limited stated that the company expects to begin demonstration use of all-solid-state batteries around 2027 and continues to advance the technology toward commercialization. While BYD is best known for electric vehicles, its battery R&D contributes to broader solid-state battery development that can eventually benefit consumer electronics through improvements in safety, energy density, and manufacturing scalability. The announcement highlights continued industry investment in bringing solid-state batteries closer to commercial deployment. In June 2024, TDK Corporation announced the development of a new material for its next-generation CeraCharge solid-state battery with an energy density of 1,000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times higher than its conventional solid-state batteries. TDK stated that the technology is being developed for wireless earbuds, hearing aids, smartwatches, and other wearable consumer electronics, with the goal of replacing coin-cell batteries. This is highly relevant to the solid-state battery for consumer electronics market because it directly targets miniaturized consumer devices where safety, compact size, and higher energy density are critical.

Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation

Our Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics market research segments the market by device type into smartphones, laptops & tablets, wearable electronics, wireless earbuds & audio devices, portable gaming devices, smart home electronics, and AR/VR devices. Among these, smartphones are expected to hold the largest market share at 42% by 2035.

This segment leadership is consistent with the scale and performance requirements of the smartphone ecosystem. ITU’s 2025 connectivity indicators show that digital-device usage continues to expand globally through rising Internet use and 5G adoption. Consumer battery makers are therefore under pressure to offer safer and denser rechargeable cells in mobile devices without compromising size. Murata, TDK, and Maxell all emphasize compact high-performance solid-state battery formats for wearables, sensors, and small electronics, and these same technology directions are relevant to the smartphone value chain as manufacturers pursue thinner devices, longer runtime, and reduced thermal risk.

Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to remain both the largest and fastest-growing region, at a CAGR of 32.3%. To understand the scale of consumer electronics production in the region, let us look at two key data points. For instance, India’s Press Information Bureau reports that electronics production reached ₹11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25, reflecting rapid electronics manufacturing expansion.

Furthermore, Japan’s consumer electronic equipment production totaled ¥31,794 million in January 2026. In addition, ITU reports that Asia-Pacific is among the global leaders in 5G population coverage, which supports adoption of more advanced connected devices. This combination of manufacturing scale and device sophistication strengthens Asia Pacific’s leadership in solid-state battery demand for consumer electronics.

Japan is becoming increasingly important to the Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics market because it combines advanced electronics manufacturing with domestic innovation in miniature battery technology. JEITA’s data confirms continued consumer-electronics production activity in Japan.

On the technology side, TDK’s 2024 announcement of a 1,000 Wh/L next-generation solid-state battery material directly targets wearables, while Murata’s solid-state battery program focuses on wearable and IoT devices with high energy density and strong thermal durability. Maxell has also been actively commercializing all-solid-state battery modules and evaluation kits, which shows that Japan’s role extends beyond early-stage R&D into productization and application testing. This positions Japanese companies as both component innovators and commercialization enablers in the consumer-electronics battery market.

Major players in the Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Solid-State Battery for Consumer Electronics market are:

Factorial Energy

Solidion Technology

Ilika plc

Blue Solutions

LionVolt

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Maxell, Ltd.

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Company Profile:

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