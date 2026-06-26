Mortar Systems Market Analysis and Opportunities by 2031

The global mortar systems market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising defense modernization programs, increasing cross-border tensions, and the growing need for lightweight, rapid-response indirect fire support systems. Mortar systems are widely adopted by infantry units due to their mobility, ease of deployment, and effectiveness in short to medium-range combat operations.

The mortar systems market size is projected to reach US$ 3.54 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.30 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during 2023–2031.

This growth is attributed to increased procurement of advanced mortar systems, integration of digital fire control technologies, and rising demand for precision-guided ammunition.

Key Market Drivers

Several key factors are influencing the expansion of the mortar systems market:

Rising geopolitical instability and military conflicts have led to increased defense budgets globally, encouraging modernization of infantry support weapons. Additionally, militaries are increasingly adopting lightweight and vehicle-mounted mortar systems to enhance battlefield mobility.

Technological advancements such as automated fire control systems, GPS-based targeting, and improved ammunition lethality are further improving operational efficiency. The demand for 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortar systems is also increasing due to their versatility across different combat scenarios.

Another major driver is the shift toward network-centric warfare, where mortars are integrated into broader command-and-control systems for faster decision-making and precision engagement.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020393

Key Players in the Mortar Systems Market

The mortar systems market is highly competitive, with several global defense manufacturers contributing to system development, ammunition supply, and fire control integration.

Hirtenberger Defence Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Thales

Elbit Systems Ltd

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

RUAG Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ST Engineering

Arquus

Technological Trends

Modern mortar systems are evolving with enhanced automation and digital integration. Smart fire control systems allow faster targeting calculations and improved accuracy in dynamic battlefield conditions. The incorporation of lightweight composite materials is also reducing system weight, improving portability for infantry units.

In addition, precision-guided mortar ammunition is gaining traction, enabling reduced collateral damage and higher mission success rates. Integration with unmanned platforms and battlefield sensors is further enhancing real-time targeting capabilities.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe dominate the market due to strong defense budgets and continuous modernization programs. The United States leads in procurement of advanced mortar systems, while European countries are investing in joint defense initiatives and NATO-aligned upgrades.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising military expenditure in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia. Increasing border security concerns and territorial disputes are major contributing factors in this region.

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020393

Future Outlook

The future of the mortar systems market is expected to be shaped by increasing adoption of automated and digitally integrated weapon systems. Militaries are likely to focus on enhancing precision, mobility, and interoperability across combat platforms.

Advancements in AI-assisted fire control, autonomous targeting systems, and smart ammunition will redefine operational capabilities. Furthermore, defense forces are expected to invest heavily in modular mortar platforms that can be rapidly deployed across different terrains.

Sustained geopolitical tensions and continuous defense modernization programs will ensure steady demand for mortar systems over the forecast period, supporting long-term market growth.