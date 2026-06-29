PW Consulting Forecasts Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market to Reach USD 13.56 Billion by 2032

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market 2026: Strategic Imperatives for Corporate Decision‑Makers

Executive summary

The voluntary carbon offsets market is entering a decisive phase in 2026. After a volatile 2020–2025 period, the market expanded to an estimated USD 2.1 Billion in our base year (2025) and—under the assumptions and scenarios modeled in this study—will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30.7% over the 2026–2032 forecast period, reaching an estimated market scale in the tens of billions by 2032. That pace is being driven by a confluence of regulatory clarification, evolving standards of credit integrity, and bifurcating price signals between nature‑based credits and high‑cost technological carbon removal solutions.

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market

Why 2026 matters for corporate strategy

Regulatory inflection points: New regulatory measures and certification frameworks introduced in late 2024–2025 are moving from policy into implementation. These create a near‑term horizon when buyers must decide whether to align procurement around emerging standards or risk stranded credit inventory.

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market

Standards and quality expectations: The Core Carbon Principles and other benchmarking efforts have tightened the market’s definition of “high integrity.” That tightening is increasingly reflected in price differentiation and buyer procurement criteria.

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market

Market structure and liquidity dynamics: While headline growth forecasts are strong, high‑integrity supply—particularly for removal credits—is constrained and will become a premium segment. Corporates need to plan procurement and accounting treatments now to avoid paying elevated spot premiums later.

What the PW Consulting report delivers

Our Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market report is designed as a practical intelligence product for boards, corporate sustainability teams, CFOs, and procurement functions that must make binding decisions in 2026. The report includes:

A detailed market model (2020–2025 historical and 2026–2032 forecast) with scenario variants tied to policy outcomes, corporate demand trajectories, and credit supply curves.

Price‑path scenarios for different credit classes—from mainstream nature‑based avoidance and reduction credits to high‑integrity removals—together with sensitivity analysis that shows P&L and balance‑sheet impacts under alternative procurement strategies.

A standards and regulatory tracker that maps ongoing initiatives (global benchmark frameworks, EU implementing regulations, registry upgrades) to buyer compliance risk and reputational exposure.

Vendor scorecards and diligence templates for more than a dozen active market participants, plus procurement playbooks and contractual clauses to capture future certification upgrades and quality contingencies.

Operational toolkits: a due diligence checklist for projects, a decision matrix for choosing avoidance vs removal credits by use case, and a governance checklist to align offset procurement with enterprise carbon accounting (including Scope 3 considerations).

Case studies and transaction comparables illustrating successful approaches to forward contracting, offtake agreements for removal projects, and integration of credits into net‑zero roadmaps.

High‑level insights (selected)

Scale and velocity: After sharp year‑to‑year fluctuations during 2020–2025, the market is on a sustained growth path. The magnitude of that growth creates material budget and sourcing implications for firms that intend to meet near‑term net‑zero commitments with voluntary credits.

Price bifurcation is real: Nature‑based avoidance credits continue to trade at modest price points for many buyers, while engineered and technological removals now carry a multiple of these prices. Buyers should expect to pay a premium for removals—and to structure procurement accordingly.

Quality premium versus liquidity trade‑off: High‑integrity credits—those that satisfy the latest global benchmark criteria—are becoming relatively scarce. Organizations that prioritize integrity will incur additional short‑term cost and complexity but reduce reputational and regulatory risk over time.

Fragmented supply base: The market remains fragmented with a relatively low concentration among the largest sellers. That fragmentation creates opportunities for buyers to negotiate bespoke offtake arrangements and for new entrants to gain share, but it also raises due diligence costs.

Jurisdictional and programmatic approaches are gaining traction: Multi‑stakeholder initiatives designed to scale jurisdiction‑level REDD+ and carbon farming are maturing; buyers who engage early in those processes can secure volume and price advantages.

Competitive landscape: who matters and how

The market comprises a mix of project developers, supply aggregators, consultancies and marketplaces. Our vendor mapping focuses on firms that shape supply, curate quality, and distribute credits to corporate buyers:

3Degrees (United States) — A hybrid model combining credit supply and integrated sustainability consultancy. Strengths lie in corporate advisory and bundled solutions that tie procurement to broader decarbonization roadmaps (https://3degreesinc.com).

Earthly (United Kingdom) — Focused on high‑integrity project development and retailing of credits. Positioning emphasizes quality and traceability, appealing to buyers who prioritize reputational risk management (https://earthly.org).

ClimatePartner (Germany) — Offers verified credits together with corporate offsetting platforms. Well suited for European corporates seeking integrated reporting and certification workflows (https://climatepartner.com).

South Pole (Switzerland) — Large project developer and certifier manager with global reach; beneficial for enterprises seeking diversified project portfolios and jurisdictional coverage (https://southpole.com).

EKI Energy Services (United Kingdom) — Specialist in renewable energy and energy‑efficiency projects; attractive for buyers seeking low‑cost avoidance credits coupled with programmatic delivery (https://ekenergy.co.uk).

NativeEnergy (United States) — Niche reputation in conservation forestry and community‑focused projects; useful for companies with ESG and social impact requirements (https://native.ec).

Terrapass (United States) — Retail and business solutions; effective for standardised, smaller volume purchases and employee programs (https://terrapass.com).

Carbon Credit Capital (United States) — Project sourcing and brokerage strengths; useful where flexibility and deal structuring are priorities (https://carboncreditcapital.com).

Greenfleet (Australia/United States presence) — Reforestation and conservation specialist; attractive for corporates pursuing forestry‑based portfolios (https://greenfleet.org.au).

Across these players, differentiation is driven by (a) depth of project pipeline, (b) capacity to deliver verified high‑integrity removals, (c) platform and reporting capabilities, and (d) integration with corporate advisory services. The policy and standards shifts of late 2025–early 2026 directly impact which supplier models will scale and which will be marginalized.

Regulatory and standards dynamics you cannot ignore

Global benchmarks (e.g., the Core Carbon Principles) and registry assessments are increasingly the de facto gatekeepers of buyer acceptability.

European regulatory actions are setting high transparency bars for certification schemes, influencing buyer behavior across other regions.

New methodologies and jurisdictional initiatives (e.g., recent REDD+ coalitions and fresh methodological launches) are reshaping supply-side quality and available volumes.

Price signals: market data indicates nature‑based credits often trade at modest price points while tech‑based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits trade at substantially higher per‑tonne prices—creating a clear trade‑off in procurement design.

Strategic playbook for 2026

Adopt a portfolio approach. Combine avoidance/reduction credits for near‑term targets with staged investments in removals for long‑term net‑zero claims.

Lock in quality and delivery through contracts. Use forward contracts and staged offtakes to secure supply and mitigate price volatility for high‑integrity removals.

Institutionalize procurement governance. Create cross‑functional ownership (sustainability, finance, procurement, legal) and publish a transparent offset policy aligned with emerging benchmarks.

Engage upstream in project development and jurisdictional programs. Where strategic, consider early capital to underwrite high‑integrity supply—this reduces future price and reputational risk.

Prepare for price differentials. Build scenario budgets that account for a wide spread between mainstream nature‑based credits and engineered removal costs.

Prioritize due diligence. Use the checklist and vendor scorecards in our report to avoid legacy credits that will fail future attestations.

How to use the full PW Consulting report

This briefing is intentionally selective: it surfaces the strategic implications executives must confront in 2026 while withholding granular segment and vendor scorecard details to preserve the utility of the full analysis. The complete report includes the full numerical splits by segment and region, company‑level procurement playbooks, contract templates, and a downloadable model that lets you stress‑test your company’s net‑zero pathway under multiple market outcomes.

To obtain full access to the report, the forecast model, and bespoke advisory support tailored to your company’s exposure and targets, contact PW Consulting’s Voluntary Carbon Offsets practice. The intelligence in the full report is designed to be immediately operational for procurement, finance, and sustainability teams preparing binding decisions in 2026.

For detailed analysis of this topic, please visit the official page:Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market

Lacy Lee

Senior Marketing Manager

sales@pmarketresearch.com

00852-95632430

PW Consulting: www.pmarketresearch.com