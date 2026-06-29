Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 6.98% from 2026 to 2032

PUNE, June 29, 2026 – The Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is experiencing significant transformation as pet owners increasingly prioritize premium care, wellness, and lifestyle products for companion animals. According to the latest industry assessment by Stellar Market Research, rising pet adoption, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing humanization of pets are driving sustained investments in grooming products, innovative accessories, and professional pet care services across global markets.

Growing Consumer Spending Creates New Market Opportunities

The pet care industry has evolved beyond essential nutrition and healthcare into a comprehensive lifestyle market where grooming products and premium accessories have become indispensable. Consumers are seeking high-quality shampoos, conditioners, brushes, nail trimmers, grooming tools, smart collars, fashionable apparel, travel accessories, and eco-friendly pet products that improve comfort while reflecting owners’ preferences.

The expansion of omnichannel retail, subscription services, and direct-to-consumer brands is further accelerating market growth. Digital platforms, AI-powered product recommendations, and social media influence are encouraging consumers to invest in premium grooming kits and personalized accessories. As millennials and Gen Z continue to account for a growing share of pet ownership, demand for innovative, technology-enabled, and sustainable products is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/pet-grooming-and-accessories-market/2840

Key Findings from the Report

Grooming products continue to account for the largest share of industry revenue due to growing awareness of pet hygiene and preventive healthcare.

Accessories, including smart collars, pet apparel, carriers, and travel products, are among the fastest-growing product categories.

Dogs remain the dominant pet segment owing to higher grooming frequency and greater expenditure per pet.

North America leads the global market, supported by high pet ownership rates and premium pet care spending.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market as urbanization and disposable incomes increase.

E-commerce continues to gain market share through convenient purchasing options, wider product availability, and subscription-based services.

Investors are increasingly targeting premium brands offering sustainable, technology-enabled, and customized pet care solutions.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers

Rising Pet Humanization

Consumers increasingly consider pets as family members, driving higher spending on premium grooming products, fashionable accessories, and wellness-focused care.

Growth in Pet Adoption

Increasing adoption of companion animals across developed and emerging economies continues to expand the addressable customer base for grooming and accessory manufacturers.

Innovation in Smart Pet Products

Technology integration through GPS-enabled collars, health-monitoring wearables, automated grooming devices, and connected pet accessories is creating new revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

Market Restraints

Premium Product Pricing

High-quality grooming equipment and technologically advanced accessories often carry premium prices, limiting adoption among price-sensitive consumers.

Raw Material and Supply Chain Volatility

Fluctuating raw material costs, logistics disruptions, and regulatory compliance requirements continue to affect production costs and product availability.

Technology, Regulation, and Sustainability Trends

Technology is becoming a key differentiator within the Pet Grooming and Accessories Market. AI-powered grooming recommendations, connected pet wearables, automated grooming equipment, and digital pet health ecosystems are enhancing customer engagement while improving pet wellness.

Manufacturers are also investing in recyclable packaging, biodegradable grooming products, organic ingredients, and ethically sourced materials to meet growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

Increasing regulatory oversight surrounding pet product safety, ingredient transparency, labeling requirements, and animal welfare standards is encouraging companies to strengthen quality assurance and supply chain traceability.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/pet-grooming-and-accessories-market/2840

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the global market due to strong consumer purchasing power, high pet ownership, and established premium pet care brands. The United States remains the largest contributor, supported by continuous product innovation and robust retail distribution.

Europe maintains significant market share through increasing demand for natural grooming formulations, sustainable accessories, and strict product quality standards.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, led by China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Expanding middle-class populations, rapid urbanization, and increasing awareness of pet wellness are encouraging both domestic and international companies to expand manufacturing capacity and retail presence.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing gradual growth as organized retail and veterinary infrastructure continue to improve.

Recent Industry Developments

Mars Incorporated (2025): Expanded its premium pet care portfolio through strategic investments in digital pet health and connected pet care solutions, strengthening its ecosystem approach.

Central Garden & Pet (2025): Introduced new sustainable pet grooming and accessory collections featuring eco-conscious materials, supporting growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (2025): Expanded its professional grooming services and subscription offerings, enhancing customer retention and recurring revenue opportunities.

Chewy Inc. (2025): Enhanced its digital commerce platform with personalized shopping experiences and expanded premium grooming product offerings to improve customer engagement.

Spectrum Brands (2025): Launched innovative grooming tools and upgraded pet accessory lines designed to improve convenience, durability, and overall pet comfort.

Competitive Landscape

The global Pet Grooming and Accessories Market remains highly competitive, with international manufacturers, specialty brands, and regional companies competing through product innovation, sustainability initiatives, premium positioning, and omnichannel distribution strategies.

Leading participants continue to expand product portfolios through research and development, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and digital commerce investments. Smart accessories, eco-friendly materials, personalized grooming solutions, and subscription-based business models are becoming major competitive differentiators.

Manufacturers are also strengthening relationships with veterinary clinics, pet salons, specialty retailers, and online marketplaces to improve product accessibility and customer engagement.

Analyst Commentary

“The pet care industry is rapidly transitioning from basic ownership to premium lifestyle consumption. Companies capable of combining product innovation, digital engagement, sustainability, and personalized pet wellness solutions will be best positioned to capitalize on long-term market growth,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

The Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is expected to witness sustained expansion throughout the forecast period, supported by rising pet ownership, increasing consumer expenditure, and continuous innovation across grooming technologies and premium accessories.

Artificial intelligence, connected pet ecosystems, sustainable product development, and personalized customer experiences are expected to redefine competitive dynamics. Emerging economies will play an increasingly important role in global demand as disposable incomes rise and awareness regarding pet health and hygiene continues to improve.

Manufacturers investing in innovation, digital transformation, environmentally responsible production, and omnichannel retail strategies are expected to strengthen their competitive positioning while addressing evolving consumer expectations.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and business consulting firm providing comprehensive market intelligence across healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, information technology, automotive, chemicals, and industrial sectors. Through a combination of primary research, advanced analytics, and industry expertise, the company delivers actionable insights that enable organizations to identify emerging opportunities, evaluate competitive landscapes, optimize investment decisions, and support strategic business growth. Stellar Market Research serves multinational corporations, financial institutions, government organizations, and emerging enterprises with customized research and consulting solutions designed to address dynamic market challenges and evolving industry trends.

Media Contact

Stellar Market Research

Website: http://stellarmr.com/

Email: sales@stellarmr.com

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