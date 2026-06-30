Veterinary Drugs Market Size, Growth & Demand by 2034

The United States represents a key market, supported by Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization of Pets, Growth in Livestock Production and Food Safety Concerns, Emerging Zoonotic Diseases and Epidemic Outbreaks, as well as evolving industry dynamics

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Market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, with growth evaluated across the forecast period

The List of Companies

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company.

Ceva

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co. Inc.)

Virbac.

Vetoquinol S.A.

By Product

Anti-Infective Drugs

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Parasiticides

By Route of Administration

Oral Route

Parenteral Route

Topical Route

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

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