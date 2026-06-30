Animal Health Market Trends, Demand & Growth by 2034
The United States represents a key market, supported by Rising pet ownership and humanization of pets, Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, Growing demand for animal protein, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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Market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, with growth evaluated across the forecast period
The List of Companies
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Sant
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Zoetis Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Vetoquinol SA
- Nutreco N.V
- Virbac
- Elanco
By Product
- Prescription and Non-Prescription
By Animal Type
- Production Animal and Companion Animal
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