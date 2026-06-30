Light Commercial Vehicle EPS Market Growth, Share & Trends by 2034

The global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Electric Power Steering (EPS) market is witnessing steady expansion driven by rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles. EPS systems are increasingly replacing traditional hydraulic steering systems due to their ability to improve vehicle efficiency, reduce maintenance requirements, and enhance driving comfort.

According to market estimates, the global light commercial vehicle EPS market size is projected to reach US$ 25.63 billion by 2034 from US$ 13.2 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period 2026-2034. This growth reflects strong adoption of advanced steering technologies across commercial fleets and logistics vehicles worldwide.

Market Drivers

One of the key factors driving market growth is the increasing shift toward electric and hybrid commercial vehicles. As governments implement stricter emission norms, manufacturers are focusing on lightweight and energy-efficient components, making EPS systems a preferred choice.

Another major driver is the rising demand for improved vehicle safety and driving comfort. EPS systems offer better steering precision, lane-keeping support, and integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are becoming standard in modern LCVs.

Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services has significantly increased the demand for light commercial vehicles, further boosting the adoption of EPS technologies.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000676

Market Trends and Developments

A notable trend in the market is the integration of EPS with autonomous driving technologies. Manufacturers are developing advanced steering systems that can seamlessly work with sensors and electronic control units to support semi-autonomous and autonomous driving functions.

Another emerging trend is the use of compact and energy-efficient EPS systems designed specifically for electric LCV platforms. These systems help reduce overall vehicle weight and improve battery efficiency.

Market Segmentation Overview

The light commercial vehicle EPS market is generally segmented based on type, vehicle type, and sales channel. Rack assist type EPS systems are gaining popularity due to their balance of performance and cost efficiency. In terms of vehicle category, electric and hybrid LCVs are expected to witness faster adoption compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the global LCV EPS market due to strong automotive manufacturing bases in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid urbanization and increasing logistics activities further support regional demand.

Europe is also a key market, driven by stringent emission regulations and high adoption of electric commercial vehicles. North America shows steady growth, supported by technological advancements and increasing demand for fleet modernization.

Key Players in the Market

JTEKT Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

NSK Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Nexteer Automotive

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

SHOWA CORPORATION

Mando Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Federal-Mogul LLC

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000676

Future Outlook

The future of the light commercial vehicle EPS market is expected to be shaped by rapid electrification and advancements in autonomous driving technologies. As commercial vehicle manufacturers continue to prioritize energy efficiency and intelligent mobility solutions, EPS systems will become increasingly sophisticated and software-driven. Integration with ADAS and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems will further enhance steering precision and safety.

With growing urban logistics demand and expanding electric LCV fleets, EPS adoption is expected to accelerate significantly over the coming years. Continuous innovation in compact design, reduced power consumption, and enhanced reliability will remain central to market development through 2034.

Related Reports:

Motorcycle Accessories Market

Battery Electric Bus Market