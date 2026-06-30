Medical Devices Market Growth, Trends, and Analysis by 2031

The United States represents a key market, supported by Increasing geriatric population, Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, Technological advancements, as well as evolving industry dynamics

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Market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, with growth evaluated across the forecast period

The List of Companies

Medtronic plc,

Abbott

Boston Scientific and Corporation,

3M,

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips

GE

Johnson & Johnson

By Product Type

Surgical devices

Infection control devices

General medicine devices

Cardiovascular devices

Orthopedic devices

In-vitro diagnostic devices

Endoscopy

Neurology

Opthalmology

By Function

Diagnostic and Monitoring

Therapeutic

Surgical

By End User

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

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