Medical Devices Market Growth, Trends, and Analysis by 2031
The United States represents a key market, supported by Increasing geriatric population, Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, Technological advancements, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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Market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, with growth evaluated across the forecast period
The List of Companies
- Medtronic plc,
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific and Corporation,
- 3M,
- Siemens AG
- Koninklijke Philips
- GE
- Johnson & Johnson
By Product Type
- Surgical devices
- Infection control devices
- General medicine devices
- Cardiovascular devices
- Orthopedic devices
- In-vitro diagnostic devices
- Endoscopy
- Neurology
- Opthalmology
By Function
- Diagnostic and Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Surgical
By End User
- Hospital and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
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