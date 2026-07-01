Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Trends, Share & Demand by 2034
The Peptide Cancer Vaccine market size is expected to reach US$ 11.41 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.47 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.57% during the forecast period 2026–2034.
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Top Companies:
- Enzo Life Science
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- TapImmune
- Merck
- BrightPath Biotherapeutics
- Sellas
- BioLife Science
- Boston Biomedical
- VAXON Biotech
- Lytix Biopharma
- ISA Pharmaceuticals
- Generex Biotechnology
- OncoTherapy Science
Market Segmentation:
By Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Melanoma
- Prostate Cancer
- Others
By Vaccine Type
- Personalized Peptide Vaccine
- Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine
- Peptide Cocktail Type
- Multivalent Peptide Vaccine
- Others
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