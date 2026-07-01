Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Trends, Share & Demand by 2034

The Peptide Cancer Vaccine market size is expected to reach US$ 11.41 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.47 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.57% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

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Top Companies:

Enzo Life Science

Immatics Biotechnologies

TapImmune

Merck

BrightPath Biotherapeutics

Sellas

BioLife Science

Boston Biomedical

VAXON Biotech

Lytix Biopharma

ISA Pharmaceuticals

Generex Biotechnology

OncoTherapy Science

Market Segmentation:

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Vaccine Type

Personalized Peptide Vaccine

Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine

Peptide Cocktail Type

Multivalent Peptide Vaccine

Others

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