Global Vascular Access Devices Market Growth and Recent Trends by 2031

Vascular access devices are placed using a number of anatomic sites to access the superior or inferior vena cava—internal jugular vein, subclavian vein, external jugular vein, and femoral vein. The growing vascular access devices market size is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising need for chemotherapy procedures. In addition, strategic initiatives by companies to stay competitive in the market fuel the market growth.

The Global Vascular Access Devices Market Growth is strongly supported by increasing chronic disease burden, rising demand for chemotherapy, and expanding hospital infrastructure worldwide. According to The Insight Partners,The Vascular Access Devices Market size is expected to reach US$ 7.33 billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2031. The growing need for long-term intravenous therapies and improved patient safety standards is further accelerating product adoption across healthcare systems.

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Market Drivers and Growth Dynamics

The expansion of vascular access solutions is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic conditions such as kidney failure, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Chemotherapy procedures, in particular, require reliable venous access, increasing demand for implantable ports, PICC lines, and central venous catheters.

In addition, the shift toward minimally invasive procedures and improved infection control protocols has strengthened the adoption of advanced catheter-based systems. Technological advancements such as antimicrobial coatings and AI-assisted venous access devices are also reshaping clinical practices. Rising outpatient care and home healthcare services further support demand for short peripheral intravenous catheters and midline catheters.

Product Type and Application Insights

The vascular access ecosystem is segmented into short peripheral intravenous catheters, midline catheters, PICCs, central catheters, implantable ports, and accessories. Among these, short peripheral intravenous catheters dominate due to their widespread use in routine drug administration and emergency care.

Based on application, drug administration remains the leading segment, followed by fluid and nutrition delivery and blood transfusion. The increasing need for parenteral nutrition in critically ill and elderly patients is further supporting usage across hospital settings. Intravenous routes continue to dominate due to their efficiency in rapid drug delivery and compatibility with complex treatment protocols.

Key companies operating in this space include:

Teleflex Inc

BD

B. Braun SE

Terumo Medical Corporation

Medtronic

Fresenius Kabi

Baxter

Vygon SAS

Kimal

Access Vascular Inc

Regional Analysis and Expansion Trends

North America holds a dominant position due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong presence of leading manufacturers. The United States remains a key contributor with increasing adoption of technologically advanced vascular access systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising medical tourism, and increasing investments in hospital infrastructure in countries such as China and India. Europe also maintains a strong position due to stringent patient safety regulations and high procedural volumes in surgical care.

Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are gradually expanding due to improving healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of infection prevention techniques in intravenous therapy.

Technological Advancements and Competitive Landscape

Innovation is a key competitive factor in this industry. Companies are focusing on developing antimicrobial catheters, ultrasound-guided insertion tools, and robotic-assisted vascular access systems. These advancements aim to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections and improve first-attempt success rates.

Strategic collaborations, mergers, and product launches are common among leading players to strengthen global presence. Increasing integration of digital monitoring systems in catheter management is also emerging as a significant trend, improving patient outcomes and hospital efficiency.

End User Adoption and Clinical Utilization

Hospitals and clinics remain the largest end users due to high patient inflow and procedural complexity. Ambulatory surgical centers are also gaining traction as healthcare systems shift toward cost-effective outpatient procedures. In addition, home healthcare adoption is increasing, particularly for long-term infusion therapies and oncology treatments.

Growing emphasis on reducing hospital-acquired infections has led to stricter guidelines and improved training for vascular access procedures, further enhancing device utilization across care settings.

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Future Outlook

The Global Vascular Access Devices landscape is expected to witness steady expansion supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, continuous technological innovation, and growing demand for minimally invasive treatment solutions. Increasing integration of smart technologies and safety-enhanced devices will redefine clinical standards, while expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will create new growth opportunities through 2031.

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The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

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