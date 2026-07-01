Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Size: Set to Reach 2.13 Billion USD by 2034 with a 3.11% CAGR
The global aviation industry is experiencing a profound transformation, driven by an unprecedented resurgence in air travel, a rapid expansion of commercial airline fleets, and a heightened emphasis on passenger comfort. At the core of this transformation is the aircraft cabin infrastructure, where the demand for modern, efficient, and lightweight interior solutions is skyrocketing. Among these crucial interior components, aircraft galley equipment plays a pivotal role in shaping the overall in-flight experience. According to a comprehensive research study by The Insight Partners, the global aircraft galley equipment market is positioned for steady, sustainable expansion over the next decade.
The global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 2.13 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.62 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period 2026–2034. This steady upward trajectory underscores the essential nature of galley systems in both commercial and business aviation, as airlines aggressively modernize older fleets and purchase new-generation aircraft to meet escalating global passenger traffic.
Understanding the Catalyst for Market Growth
An aircraft galley serves as the central kitchen, storage unit, and service hub of an airplane. It houses a sophisticated array of hardware, including insert equipment like beverage makers, coffee machines, ovens, and chillers, alongside structural components such as galley carts, trolleys, racks, and customized storage compartments. Managing these systems efficiently is critical to maintaining airline schedules and delivering premium customer hospitality.
Several macroeconomic and industry-specific factors are driving the market’s 3.11% compound annual growth rate. Foremost among these is the dramatic rise in long-haul international flights and the subsequent demand for wide-body aircraft. On extended flights, passengers expect high-quality meal services, which mandates advanced galley configurations equipped with high-capacity steam ovens, induction cooking platforms, and reliable refrigeration units.
Concurrently, the rapid proliferation of Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) across developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America is reshaping galley designs. LCCs typically operate narrow-body aircraft and rely heavily on maximizing cabin space to fit more seats. This trend has pushed galley manufacturers to innovate ultra-compact, modular, and lightweight galley structures that save space without compromising service efficiency or safety standards.
Get a PDF Sample– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002470
Technological Innovations and Weight Reduction Trends
Weight reduction remains the ultimate holy grail for aerospace engineers and airline operators alike. Every kilogram eliminated from the cabin interiors directly translates to reduced fuel consumption and a smaller carbon footprint. Consequently, galley equipment manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development to incorporate lightweight composite materials, such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers and advanced aluminum alloys, into their designs.
Beyond materials, technological integration is altering how flight attendants interact with galley hardware. The industry is witnessing a shift toward “smart galleys.” These systems utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and connected data networks to monitor the health and performance of insert appliances in real-time. For instance, a smart coffee maker or oven can automatically alert maintenance crews on the ground if a component is nearing failure, drastically minimizing aircraft downtime. Furthermore, smart refrigeration systems help optimize energy consumption, ensuring that the aircraft’s electrical power systems are utilized as efficiently as possible during flight.
Key Market Players
The global aircraft galley equipment market features a competitive landscape comprising established aerospace defense conglomerates, specialized cabin interior developers, and innovative electronic component manufacturers. These entities focus on strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and continuous product innovation to secure long-term supply contracts with major airframe manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus.
Prominent organizations driving innovation and holding significant market share include:
-
AEGIS Power Systems, Inc. – Specializes in reliable, high-efficiency power supply components critical for powering complex galley inserts.
-
Hamilton Sundstrand Corp. – A legacy name providing robust aerospace systems and electrical architecture supporting cabin interiors.
-
B/E Aerospace, Inc. (Collins Aerospace) – A global leader in cabin interior equipment, renowned for modular galley systems and premium insert appliances.
-
Diehl Aerospace GmbH – Offers state-of-the-art cabin management systems and integrated galley lighting and electronic architectures.
-
Zodiac Aerospace (Safran Cabin) – Highly recognized for advanced galley inserts, catering trolleys, and structural composite designs.
-
Jamco Corporation – A premier supplier of premium galleys and lavatories, particularly favored for wide-body aircraft platforms.
-
AIM Aviation Limited – Delivers custom-engineered, aesthetically striking galley designs tailored for premium first and business-class cabins.
-
DYNAMO Aviation – Focuses on custom modification, manufacturing, and repair of specialized galley components and enclosures.
-
Aerolux Ltd. – Globally celebrated for manufacturing high-quality, luxury galley inserts, including specialty coffee makers and refrigeration units.
-
AeroAid Ltd. – Provides critical support services, component manufacturing, and niche engineering solutions for aircraft interior systems.
Get Full Copy of This Report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD00002470
Future Outlook
Looking ahead, the future of the aircraft galley equipment market will be intensely defined by sustainability, customization, and automation. As global aviation regulatory bodies tighten environmental standards, manufacturers will face increasing pressure to construct 100% recyclable cabin components and design appliances that consume significantly less power. We can also anticipate a substantial rise in customizable, plug-and-play modular galleys that allow airlines to rapidly reconfigure their cabin layouts depending on changing route demographics. Over the next decade, as the market climbs toward its projected US$ 2.13 Billion valuation by 2034, the integration of touchless automation, advanced waste compaction systems, and ergonomic layouts will fundamentally redefine in-flight hospitality, ensuring that the humble aircraft galley remains a cornerstone of the modern passenger journey.
Related Reports-
Aircraft Obstruction Beacon Market
Aircraft Oxygen Deployment System Market
About Us
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, as well as chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us:
Contact Person: Ankit Mathur
E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com