Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Size: Set to Reach 2.13 Billion USD by 2034 with a 3.11% CAGR

The global aviation industry is experiencing a profound transformation, driven by an unprecedented resurgence in air travel, a rapid expansion of commercial airline fleets, and a heightened emphasis on passenger comfort. At the core of this transformation is the aircraft cabin infrastructure, where the demand for modern, efficient, and lightweight interior solutions is skyrocketing. Among these crucial interior components, aircraft galley equipment plays a pivotal role in shaping the overall in-flight experience. According to a comprehensive research study by The Insight Partners, the global aircraft galley equipment market is positioned for steady, sustainable expansion over the next decade.

The global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 2.13 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.62 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period 2026–2034. This steady upward trajectory underscores the essential nature of galley systems in both commercial and business aviation, as airlines aggressively modernize older fleets and purchase new-generation aircraft to meet escalating global passenger traffic.

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