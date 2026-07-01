Aircraft Brake Market Growth Analysis by Size and Share: 2031

The Aircraft Brake Market is a critical segment of the global aerospace industry, supporting safe landing operations, improved aircraft performance, and enhanced braking efficiency across commercial, military, and cargo aviation. Aircraft braking systems are essential components that help control aircraft speed during landing and taxiing, ensuring passenger safety and operational reliability.

The demand for advanced braking systems is increasing due to rising air traffic, growing aircraft fleet size, and continuous modernization of aviation technologies. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are focusing on lightweight, durable, and high-performance brake systems that can withstand extreme operating conditions while reducing maintenance requirements and improving fuel efficiency.

Market Size Projection and CAGR

The Aircraft Brake Market size is expected to reach US$ 14.24 billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025-2031.

This growth is driven by increasing demand for new-generation aircraft, rising replacement of conventional braking systems with advanced carbon brakes, and growing investments in defense aviation programs globally.

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Key Market Drivers and Industry Trends

One of the primary drivers of the market is the rapid expansion of commercial aviation, particularly in emerging economies where passenger traffic is growing significantly. Airlines are expanding their fleets to meet rising demand, which directly boosts the requirement for aircraft braking systems.

Another key factor is the technological advancement in brake materials. Carbon composite brakes are increasingly replacing steel brakes due to their lightweight properties, longer lifespan, and better heat resistance. These improvements help reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency, which is a top priority for airlines.

The defense aviation sector is also contributing to market growth. Military aircraft require highly reliable and high-performance braking systems capable of operating under extreme conditions. Continuous upgrades in fighter jets and transport aircraft are further supporting demand.

Additionally, the increasing focus on aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities is creating steady demand for replacement brake components and aftermarket services.

Key Players in the Aircraft Brake Market

AVIATION BRAKE SERVICE INC.

Bauer, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Matco Manufacturing Inc.

Meggitt Plc.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Safran SA

These companies play a major role in developing advanced braking technologies, supplying OEM components, and offering aftermarket maintenance solutions to airlines and defense operators globally.

Technological Advancements and Industry Developments

The industry is witnessing strong innovation in braking systems, particularly in the development of carbon-carbon and carbon ceramic materials. These technologies offer improved thermal resistance and reduced wear, making them suitable for modern high-speed aircraft.

Manufacturers are also integrating digital monitoring systems into braking assemblies. These systems help track brake wear, temperature, and performance in real time, allowing predictive maintenance and reducing operational downtime.

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Future Outlook

The future of the Aircraft Brake Market is expected to be shaped by continued advancements in material science, automation, and smart aircraft systems. As aircraft become more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced, demand for lightweight and high-durability braking systems will continue to rise.

Sustainability will also play an important role, with manufacturers focusing on eco-friendly production processes and longer-lasting brake materials to reduce waste and lifecycle costs. The growth of electric and hybrid aircraft in the long term may further transform brake system design requirements, creating new opportunities for innovation.

Overall, the market is positioned for steady and sustained growth, supported by increasing global air travel demand, defense modernization programs, and ongoing technological improvements in aircraft braking systems.