The Pumpkin Seeds Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast

The pumpkin seeds market is witnessing steady expansion driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding healthy snacking habits and nutrient rich food products. Pumpkin seeds are widely recognized for their high protein, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidant content, making them a preferred choice among health conscious consumers. The global Pumpkin Seeds Market size is projected to reach US$ 2.49 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.44 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period 2026 to 2034.

According to the analysis by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to maintain consistent growth during the forecast period due to rising demand across food, nutraceutical, and personal care industries.

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The shift toward plant based diets and clean label ingredients is further strengthening the adoption of pumpkin seeds in various applications. These seeds are being increasingly incorporated into bakery products, cereals, snack bars, and dietary supplements, which is contributing to their global demand expansion.

Key Growth Drivers in the Pumpkin Seeds Market

One of the major growth drivers in the pumpkin seeds market is the rising consumer inclination toward functional foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, iron, and healthy fats, which support immunity, heart health, and overall wellness.

Another significant factor is the increasing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets globally. As consumers reduce animal based protein intake, plant based alternatives like pumpkin seeds are gaining strong traction.

The growing use of pumpkin seeds in the nutraceutical industry is also supporting market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing supplements and fortified food products that include pumpkin seed extracts due to their therapeutic and nutritional properties.

In addition, expanding retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, are improving product accessibility and boosting overall sales.

Pumpkin Seeds Market Segmentation

Category

Organic

Conventional

Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds a substantial share in the pumpkin seeds market due to strong demand for healthy snacks and well established nutraceutical industries. The United States leads consumption owing to increasing fitness trends and dietary supplementation habits.

Europe is also a key market driven by high awareness of plant based nutrition and clean label products. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are major contributors to regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of health benefits associated with pumpkin seeds are driving demand in countries such as China and India.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are gradually emerging markets, supported by expanding retail infrastructure and increasing adoption of healthy dietary practices.

Market leaders and key company profiles:

AKS-NEV Ltd.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

GIANT Snacks Inc.

Howard Dill Enterprises

Meridian Foods Ltd.

Nature’s Harvest

PepsiCo, Inc.

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Pumpkin Seeds India Co.

Qiaqia Food Co., Ltd.

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Industry Trends and Future Outlook

The pumpkin seeds market is expected to benefit from ongoing innovation in product formulations, including flavored snacks, protein blends, and functional food ingredients. Manufacturers are focusing on organic sourcing and sustainable farming practices to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Rising investments in health focused food product development and increasing penetration of e commerce platforms are likely to create new growth opportunities in the coming years. The market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory through 2034, supported by rising global health awareness and dietary diversification.

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