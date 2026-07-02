2-Mercaptoethanol Market to Reach US$ 140.21 Million by 2034 from US$ 86.71 Million

Small chemicals often play big roles. 2-Mercaptoethanol is one of them, quietly supporting industries from farming to PVC manufacturing. The 2-Mercaptoethanol Market was valued at US$ 86.71 Million in 2025 and is set to reach US$ 140.21 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2026 to 2034. That is solid, consistent growth for a specialty chemical.

What Is 2-Mercaptoethanol?

2-Mercaptoethanol is a sulfur-containing organic compound. It works as a reducing agent and intermediate across agrochemicals, water treatment, polymers, and PVC production.

Its versatility is the real story here. Few chemicals show up in so many unrelated industries at once. That spread gives the market resilience, since a slowdown in one sector rarely drags the whole market down.

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So what is behind this steady climb? Agriculture is a strong driver. Farmers need more crop protection chemicals as global food demand rises, and 2-Mercaptoethanol supports the production of several agrochemical formulations. Growing populations mean this pressure will not ease anytime soon.

Water treatment adds another layer of demand. Cities are investing in cleaner water systems, and this chemical plays a role in treatment formulations. Stricter environmental regulations only add to that need.

PVC production is a quieter but steady contributor. This compound helps control the polymerization process, which affects product quality. As construction and packaging industries keep using PVC, demand for reliable production inputs follows along. It is not the flashiest driver, but it is a dependable one.

Segments Covered

By Application: Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Food Industry, Ink and Dye Additives, Polymers and Rubbers, PVC Production, and Others. Agrochemicals and PVC production together account for the largest share of demand.

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America. Asia Pacific leads on manufacturing volume, while North America and Europe focus on specialty and high-purity grades.

Key Market Players

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BASF

VWR

Guangdong Sunion Chemical and Plastic CO., LTD

MilliporeSigma

TCI

Fisher Scientific

Shanghai Terppon Chemical

Sunion Chemical and Plastics

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Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Producers are working to cut sulfur emissions during manufacturing and improve waste handling. Several companies are also refining purification processes to reduce impurities, which helps meet stricter pharmaceutical and food-grade standards. Beyond that, tighter chemical safety rules are pushing suppliers toward cleaner, better-documented production methods.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominates the market, backed by China and India’s large agrochemical and PVC industries. North America follows, supported by demand from water treatment and specialty chemical sectors. Europe stays steady thanks to strict environmental and safety regulations. South and Central America is smaller today but growing as agriculture and water infrastructure investment increase.

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