3D Medical Imaging Services Market Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031
The 3D Medical Imaging Services Market size is expected to reach US$ 10.69 Billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during 2025-2031.
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The List of Companies
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Esaote SpA
- Materialise
- PLANMECA OY
- Hologic Inc.
By Technology
- MRI
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
By Application
- Orthopedic
- Oncology
- Cardiology
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics Centers
- Research Centers
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