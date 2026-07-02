Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Dynamics and Trends by 2031
The United States represents a key market, supported by Rising Investment towards Improvement of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capabilities to boost the mid-size pharmaceutical market, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation
By Type
- Prescription
- Over the Counter
By Drug Development Type
- in-house and outsource
By Formulation
- tablets & capsules
- injectables
- sprays
- other formulations
By Therapy Class
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Pain Management
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Other Conditions
Market leaders and key company profiles
- DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED;
- Eisai Co., Ltd.;
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc;
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.;
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd;
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.;
- Mallinckrodt;
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.;
- Les Laboratories Servier;
- UCB S.A.
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