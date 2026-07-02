Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Development, Key Players and Opportunities by 2028
The Antibiotics are powerful medicines that are used to fight against bacterial infections and diseases. These are specifically used to treat infections caused by bacteria such as, Staph., Strep., or E. coli. Antibiotics either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or restrict it from reproducing and growing (bacteriostatic). The antibiotics market do not work against any viral infection.
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The Antibiotics Market was valued at US$ 44,111.31 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 59,253.24 million in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021–2028.
Antibiotics Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class
- Sulfonamides
- Aminoglycosides
- Carbapenem
- Macrolides
- Fluoroquinolones
- Penicillin
- Cephalosporin
By Action Mechanism
- Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
- RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
- Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
Top Key Players:
- Pfizer, Inc
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals),
- Abbott,
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
- Sanofi,
- Novartis AG,
- Bayer AG,
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company,
- Eli Lilly and Company,
- Astellas Pharma
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