Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Development, Key Players and Opportunities by 2028

The Antibiotics are powerful medicines that are used to fight against bacterial infections and diseases. These are specifically used to treat infections caused by bacteria such as, Staph., Strep., or E. coli. Antibiotics either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or restrict it from reproducing and growing (bacteriostatic). The antibiotics market do not work against any viral infection.

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The Antibiotics Market was valued at US$ 44,111.31 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 59,253.24 million in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021–2028.

Antibiotics Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Sulfonamides

Aminoglycosides

Carbapenem

Macrolides

Fluoroquinolones

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

By Action Mechanism

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Top Key Players:

Pfizer, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals),

Abbott,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Sanofi,

Novartis AG,

Bayer AG,

Bristol Myers Squibb Company,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Astellas Pharma

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