Pick-to-Light Market to Reach US$ 1,322.69 Million by 2033

The pick-to-light market has become an essential segment of the warehouse automation industry, enabling organizations to achieve faster, more accurate, and highly efficient order fulfillment operations. Modern pick-to-light solutions integrate LED indicator modules, digital displays, touch confirmation buttons, wireless communication technologies, IoT connectivity, cloud-based software, and warehouse management systems (WMS) to provide real-time guidance for warehouse operators during picking processes. These systems minimize picking errors, shorten employee training time, improve inventory accuracy, and significantly enhance throughput in high-volume distribution environments. Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, machine vision, and smart warehouse technologies are enabling greater automation, flexible system configurations, and seamless integration with robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS). Growing e-commerce activity, increasing demand for same-day and next-day delivery, rising labor costs, and expanding investments in digital supply chain transformation are expected to further accelerate market growth across retail, manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverage, and third-party logistics sectors.

According to Business Market Insights, the Pick-to-Light Market was valued at US$ 775.60 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 1,322.69 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, increasing warehouse automation, growing adoption of smart logistics technologies, rising demand for accurate and high-speed order fulfillment, continuous advancements in warehouse management systems, and the need to improve operational efficiency while reducing labor costs and fulfillment errors.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by component, application, and end-user industry.

By Component : Lighting modules and control systems dominate the market, while software and integration services are growing rapidly.

: Lighting modules and control systems dominate the market, while software and integration services are growing rapidly. By Application : Order picking in warehouses and distribution centers leads demand, followed by assembly lines and inventory management.

: Order picking in warehouses and distribution centers leads demand, followed by assembly lines and inventory management. By End-User Industry: E-commerce and retail logistics hold the largest share, followed by manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage sectors.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Boom in E-commerce and Online Retail Explosive growth in online shopping is creating massive demand for faster and more accurate order fulfillment solutions. Need for Warehouse Automation Companies are investing in pick-to-light systems to improve efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and handle higher order volumes. Focus on Accuracy and Productivity Pick-to-light systems dramatically reduce picking errors and increase throughput, offering clear ROI for distribution centers. Integration with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Seamless connectivity with WMS, ERP, and robotics is enhancing overall warehouse intelligence and automation.

Regional Insights

North America currently holds the largest market share. Advanced logistics infrastructure, high e-commerce penetration, and strong adoption of warehouse automation in the United States and Canada drive market leadership.

Europe is a significant and technologically advanced market due to sophisticated retail and logistics sectors, labor shortages, and focus on operational efficiency in Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid e-commerce expansion, modernization of warehousing, and growing manufacturing sectors in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are key contributing factors.

Competitive Landscape

The pick-to-light market is competitive with a mix of automation specialists and warehouse technology providers. Key players include:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

SSI SCHAEFER

Knapp AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Vanderlande Industries

Bastian Solutions (Toyota Industries)

Dematic (KION Group)

Honeywell Intelligrated

Swisslog Holding AG

Pekat Vision (a Rockwell Automation Company)

These companies focus on integrated warehouse solutions, AI-powered optimization, scalability, and seamless integration with robotics and WMS platforms.

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Challenges

High initial investment cost for large-scale implementations

Complexity of integration with existing warehouse infrastructure

Need for employee training and change management

Competition from alternative picking technologies such as voice picking and automated guided vehicles (AGVs)

Future Trends

Strong growth in AI-enhanced and vision-guided pick-to-light systems

Increasing integration with collaborative robots (cobots) and automated storage systems

Development of wireless and modular pick-to-light solutions for greater flexibility

Rising adoption of pick-to-light in micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores

Focus on real-time analytics and performance optimization dashboards

Conclusion

The pick-to-light market is set for healthy growth through 2033, playing a vital role in modern warehouse automation and efficient order fulfillment. As e-commerce continues to expand and labor shortages persist, pick-to-light systems offer a proven, cost-effective solution for improving accuracy and productivity in distribution centers.

With strong momentum in North America and Europe, and accelerating adoption across Asia-Pacific, the market offers substantial opportunities for automation providers, system integrators, and warehouse operators focused on digital transformation and operational excellence.

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