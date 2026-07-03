Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Share, Growth & Demand by 2034
The Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size is expected to reach US$ 6.81 Billion by 2034 from US$ 3.64 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.14% from 2026 to 2034.
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Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Segmentation Material
- Ceramic Materials
- Metals
- Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal
Product
- Crowns
- Bridges
Top Companies-
- Dentsply Sirona
- 3M
- Nobel Biocare
- Straumann
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Henry Schein
- VITA Zahnfabrik
- GC Corporation
- Argen
- KaVo Kerr
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