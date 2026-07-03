MPLS-based Core Network Market Expands with 5G and Enterprise Network Modernization

Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based core networks are high-performance networking infrastructures that efficiently route data packets using labels instead of traditional IP routing methods. MPLS technology enables faster packet forwarding, improved traffic engineering, enhanced quality of service (QoS), lower latency, and reliable network performance for mission-critical applications. MPLS-based core networks are widely deployed by telecommunications service providers, cloud providers, enterprises, government organizations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturing companies, and data center operators. These networks support a broad range of services, including virtual private networks (VPNs), cloud connectivity, voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing, multimedia streaming, and mission-critical enterprise applications. Continuous advancements in software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV), artificial intelligence, automation, and 5G infrastructure are strengthening the capabilities of MPLS-based core networks while improving scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency.

Market Overview

The MPLS-based Core Network Market size is expected to reach US$ 89.65 Billion by 2034 from US$ 45.74 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Market growth is driven by expanding 5G deployments, increasing enterprise digital transformation, rising demand for high-speed cloud connectivity, growing adoption of software-defined networking, and continuous modernization of telecommunications infrastructure. Network operators continue investing in advanced MPLS technologies to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance communication services.

Key Market Insights

Market Size (2025): US$ 45.74 Billion

Forecast Market Size (2034): US$ 89.65 Billion

CAGR (2026-2034): 8.78%

Key Growth Driver: Growing demand for high-performance enterprise and telecommunications networks

Growing demand for high-performance enterprise and telecommunications networks Major Trend: Integration of MPLS with SDN, NFV, and intelligent network automation

Integration of MPLS with SDN, NFV, and intelligent network automation Forecast Period:2026-2034

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027508

Market Drivers

Expansion of 5G Networks

Telecommunications operators are rapidly deploying 5G infrastructure that requires highly reliable, low-latency, and scalable transport networks. MPLS-based core networks provide the traffic management, quality of service, and performance required to support next-generation mobile services.

Increasing Enterprise Digital Transformation

Organizations continue migrating critical business applications to cloud platforms while supporting hybrid work environments and distributed operations. MPLS networks deliver secure, reliable, and high-performance connectivity for enterprise applications and cloud services.

Growing Demand for Cloud Connectivity

Cloud adoption continues accelerating across industries, creating demand for high-capacity network infrastructure capable of supporting secure data transmission between data centers, branch offices, and cloud platforms. MPLS enables efficient traffic prioritization and optimized network performance.

Rising Need for Network Security

Enterprises increasingly rely on MPLS-based virtual private networks to securely transmit sensitive business information across geographically distributed locations. Enhanced traffic isolation and secure routing capabilities continue supporting widespread adoption.

Market Trends

Software-Defined Networking Integration

MPLS networks are increasingly integrated with software-defined networking platforms that provide centralized network management, dynamic traffic optimization, and automated service provisioning. SDN improves network flexibility while reducing operational complexity.

Network Function Virtualization

Virtualized network functions enable service providers to deploy routing, firewall, security, and optimization services more efficiently. NFV improves scalability while reducing hardware dependency and infrastructure costs.

Artificial Intelligence-Based Network Automation

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are enabling predictive network management, automated fault detection, traffic optimization, and proactive performance monitoring. Intelligent automation enhances network reliability and operational efficiency.

Multi-Cloud Networking

Organizations increasingly require seamless connectivity across multiple cloud environments. MPLS-based networks continue evolving to support hybrid cloud and multi-cloud architectures while ensuring consistent performance and security.

Get the Premium Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027508

Regional Analysis

North America

North America remains a leading market due to advanced telecommunications infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, increasing enterprise networking investments, and rapid deployment of 5G services. Major telecommunications providers continue modernizing core network infrastructure across the region.

Europe

Europe continues experiencing significant market growth driven by digital transformation initiatives, expanding enterprise networking requirements, increasing 5G investments, and modernization of telecommunications infrastructure. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the Netherlands continue strengthening high-speed network capabilities.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest market growth owing to expanding telecommunications infrastructure, rapid 5G deployment, increasing cloud computing adoption, growing enterprise digitization, and rising investments in broadband connectivity. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asian countries continue accelerating next-generation network development.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing increasing deployment of MPLS-based core networks across telecommunications, government, financial services, healthcare, and smart city projects. Continued investments in digital infrastructure and broadband expansion are creating long-term market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The MPLS-based Core Network Market remains highly competitive as telecommunications equipment manufacturers, networking technology providers, cloud infrastructure companies, software developers, and managed service providers continue investing in software-defined networking, network automation, artificial intelligence, cloud-native networking, and next-generation transport technologies. Companies are focusing on improving network scalability, security, automation, interoperability, and service quality while expanding partnerships across telecommunications, enterprise networking, cloud services, and government sectors.

Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Ericsson

Ciena Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Arista Networks, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Emerging Trends

The MPLS-based core network industry continues advancing through software-defined networking, network function virtualization, artificial intelligence, cloud-native networking, edge computing, network slicing, automation, digital twins, intent-based networking, and intelligent traffic engineering. Vendors are developing next-generation networking solutions capable of delivering autonomous operations, predictive analytics, enhanced cybersecurity, real-time optimization, and seamless integration with 5G and multi-cloud infrastructures. Growing investments in digital connectivity and intelligent telecommunications networks are expected to create significant market opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Future Outlook

The future outlook for the MPLS-based Core Network Market remains highly promising as enterprises and service providers continue modernizing digital infrastructure. Rising adoption of 5G, expanding cloud computing, increasing demand for secure enterprise connectivity, and continuous advancements in intelligent networking technologies will continue supporting market growth. Future innovations are expected to focus on AI-driven network automation, cloud-native architectures, edge networking, enhanced cybersecurity, and highly programmable network infrastructure.

Related Market Research Reports

3D Stereoscopic Drawing Doodling Printing Pen Market Size, Share & Demand by 2034

Power Optimizer Market Trends, Size & Forecast by 2034

Pyrometer Market Trends, Size & Growth by 2034

Radar Security Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034

About The Partners

The Insight Partners is a Insight global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :