Dicyandiamide Market to Expand from US$ 355.63 Million to US$ 487.20 Million by 2034

A single nitrogen-rich compound sits behind some of the most demanding materials in modern manufacturing, from the circuit boards inside a laptop to the fertilizer that keeps nitrogen from washing off farmland. Valued at US$ 355.63 Million in 2025, the Dicyandiamide Market is projected to reach US$ 487.20 Million by 2034, expanding at a 3.56% CAGR across the 2026 to 2034 forecast period. That steady climb reflects a specialty chemical that keeps finding new industrial relevance decades after its original applications were established.

What Is Dicyandiamide?

Dicyandiamide is a nitrogen-rich compound derived from cyanamide, used primarily as a curing agent, nitrification inhibitor, and chemical intermediate across a wide range of industrial applications. Its high nitrogen content and reactive chemistry make it valuable in everything from electronics manufacturing to agricultural fertilizer formulation.

Epoxy laminate production represents one of the most technically demanding applications for dicyandiamide, where it serves as a curing agent for the epoxy resins used in printed circuit board manufacturing. As electronics production continues expanding globally, driven by everything from consumer devices to electric vehicle components, demand for high-performance epoxy laminates has stayed consistently strong. What makes this particularly significant is that dicyandiamide’s role in electronics manufacturing places it squarely inside one of the most quality-sensitive supply chains in industrial chemistry, where even minor purity variations can affect circuit board reliability.

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Slow release fertilizer applications have become an increasingly important growth driver, as dicyandiamide’s nitrification inhibitor properties help farmers reduce nitrogen loss from soil, improving both crop yield efficiency and environmental outcomes. Regulatory pressure on agricultural nitrogen runoff, particularly across Europe, has pushed fertilizer formulators to incorporate nitrification inhibitors more widely, directly supporting dicyandiamide demand in this segment. Flame retardant applications add another steady demand stream, with dicyandiamide-based compounds used in textiles and other materials requiring fire safety compliance.

So what is shaping grade selection across this market? Electronic-grade dicyandiamide commands a meaningful premium given the strict purity requirements of circuit board manufacturing, while industrial-grade material continues to serve broader applications including water treatment and dye fixing where purity thresholds are less demanding. This is not a market defined by dramatic shifts, it is one where steady demand across established industrial applications, combined with growing agricultural nitrification inhibitor adoption, keeps the category on a consistent, if measured, growth path.

Segments Covered

By Grade: Industrial grade accounts for a significant share given its broad use across water treatment, dye fixing, and general chemical applications. Electronic grade commands premium positioning in circuit board manufacturing, pharmaceutical grade serves specialty synthesis applications, and other grades address niche industrial needs.

By Application: Epoxy laminates represent a major application given sustained electronics manufacturing demand. Slow release fertilizers are a growing segment as nitrification inhibitor adoption expands, pharmaceutical and flame retardant applications provide steady specialty demand, and dye fixing, water treatment, and other applications round out the market.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

Taminco Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS AG

Evonik Industries AG

Ascend Performance Materials

Kraton Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Arkema Inc.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Fertilizer formulators are expanding nitrification inhibitor use as part of broader precision agriculture strategies aimed at reducing nitrogen runoff and improving crop nutrient efficiency, a trend directly benefiting dicyandiamide demand. Producers are also investing in higher-purity electronic-grade production capacity to keep pace with increasingly stringent circuit board manufacturing specifications. Process improvements in cyanamide-based synthesis routes are helping reduce energy consumption and byproduct waste across dicyandiamide production facilities.

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Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominates the market, anchored by extensive electronics manufacturing capacity across China, South Korea, and Taiwan alongside significant agricultural fertilizer consumption in China and India. Europe follows closely, driven by strict nitrogen runoff regulation that continues to support nitrification inhibitor adoption in fertilizer formulations. North America maintains steady demand, tied to established electronics manufacturing and growing interest in precision agriculture nitrogen management. South and Central America shows gradual growth, supported by expanding agricultural production and rising fertilizer efficiency awareness across the region.

Related Reports:

Melamine Market

Epoxy Resin Market

Slow Release Fertilizers Market

Flame Retardants Market

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