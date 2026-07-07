PW Consulting Report: Electric Tailgate Radar Market Poised to Expand at 8.65% CAGR Through 2032

Electric Tailgate Radar Market — 2026 Strategic Preview

Executive summary

As vehicles continue to migrate toward higher levels of convenience and automated features, electric tailgate systems fitted with radar-based kick and gesture sensors have emerged as a non‑negotiable feature for many OEMs and Tier‑1 suppliers. Our PW Consulting Electric Tailgate Radar Market report (base year 2025; historical window 2020–2025; forecast 2026–2032) positions the 2025 market at approximately USD 620.5 Million and forecasts growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.65% through the 2026–2032 horizon. The market trajectory points to a near doubling by the early 2030s, reflecting steady demand for hands‑free access, improved obstacle detection, and greater integration between sensing and actuation layers in vehicle rear subsystems.

Electric Tailgate Radar Market

Why 2026 matters: an inflection of standards, supply stability and product maturity

Decision‑makers entering 2026 face a confluence of forces that turn tactical purchases into strategic choices. Two regulatory shifts—updated UN ECE R10 guidance and regional frequency harmonization by regulators such as the FCC and ETSI around 79 GHz—have clarified operating envelopes for millimeter‑wave radar in tailgate applications. At the same time, semiconductor supply chains show measurable improvement: leading indicators report a roughly 25% reduction in lead times for mmWave radar chips in Q1 2026 versus prior averages. Finally, the safety bar has been formalized—designs integrating radar for power tailgate obstacle detection are expected to be aligned with ISO 26262 functional safety practice, typically targeting at least ASIL‑B in production programs.

Electric Tailgate Radar Market

What the PW Consulting report delivers — practical, transaction‑ready intelligence

Robust market sizing and scenario forecasts for 2026–2032, grounded in bottom‑up OEM adoption and platform refresh schedules (base year 2025, historical window 2020–2025).

Supplier heatmaps and capability matrices across sensing technologies (including 24 GHz and 77/79 GHz radar, as well as complementary UWB approaches), semiconductor partners, and power‑tailgate integrators.

Commercial benchmarking and TAM/SAM guidance to support sourcing, pricing and business case modeling (presented without disclosing client‑sensitive granular subsector allocations in this preview).

Technical validation frameworks: test plans, recommended test vectors for obstruction detection, and interoperability checklists to accelerate integration and homologation.

Regulatory compliance playbooks—inclusive of frequency planning, EMC considerations and safety artifact templates aligned to ISO 26262.

Go‑to‑market and partnership roadmaps for OEMs, Tier‑1s and semiconductor vendors, plus M&A targets and integration checklists for corporate development teams.

Competitive landscape — players to watch in 2026

The market remains moderately consolidated: the top three suppliers account for a meaningful share of industry revenues, while the top five increase concentration further. This dynamic creates both advantages and vulnerabilities for OEMs and Tier‑1s—certain suppliers offer bundled systems with deep integration know‑how, while new entrants and component specialists continue to disrupt with innovative sensor ASICs and system‑level cost reductions.

Electric Tailgate Radar Market

Huf Group (Velbert, Germany — https://www.huf-group.com) Huf has positioned itself as a leading integrator of 79 GHz radar kick sensors for hands‑free tailgate actuation. Its product focus on compact, series‑production capable modules with resilient gesture recognition makes it a preferred partner for vehicle makers seeking proven form‑fit‑function solutions. In May 2025 Huf announced a series‑production order for a 79 GHz radar kick sensor, signaling traction in mainstream vehicle programs.

(Velbert, Germany — https://www.huf-group.com) InnoSenT GmbH (Donnersdorf, Germany — https://www.innosent.de) InnoSenT specializes in radar modules optimized for contactless tailgate activation. Their emphasis on algorithmic robustness to environmental clutter and parameterizable detection envelopes helps accelerate integration with different bumper geometries and tailgate kinematics.

(Donnersdorf, Germany — https://www.innosent.de) Continental AG (Hanover, Germany — https://www.continental.com) Continental plays a systems role—combining radar sensing, obstacle detection logic and power tailgate actuation into integrated offerings. Their strength is end‑to‑end supplier relationships with OEMs and proven system validation capabilities.

(Hanover, Germany — https://www.continental.com) Brose Fahrzeugteile (Coburg, Germany — https://www.brose.com) Brose delivers actuation systems (electric tailgate drives) with integrated sensor interfaces. At Auto Shanghai 2025 Brose showcased UWB and sensor fusion concepts that underscore a tendency toward multi‑modal sensing to improve reliability in congested environments.

(Coburg, Germany — https://www.brose.com) Aisin Corporation (Kariya, Japan — https://www.aisin.com) Aisin supplies power tailgate platforms integrating radar and proximity sensors, with particular penetration in Asian OEM programs due to localized engineering and supply relationships.

(Kariya, Japan — https://www.aisin.com) Texas Instruments (Dallas, USA — https://www.ti.com) As a major supplier of mmWave radar ICs and modules, TI enables many kick‑sensor implementations. Their chipset roadmaps and software reference stacks are instrumental for suppliers choosing to develop in‑house modules versus buying full systems.

(Dallas, USA — https://www.ti.com) Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG (Velbert, Germany — https://www.huf-group.com) Often operating in parallel to the Huf Group identity, this entity focuses on advanced kick sensors and has an established presence in tailgate release systems for multiple OEM platforms.

Recent developments that shape procurement choices

Huf’s May 2025 series‑production win for a 79 GHz kick sensor demonstrates OEM readiness to move away from entry‑level proximity-only solutions toward higher resolution mmWave sensing.

Brose’s April 2025 trade show demonstrations of UWB and integrated sensor fusion suggest an industry pivot to combine modalities for robustness in crowded urban environments.

Calterah’s 2025 product advances in UWB SoCs highlight a parallel path where chipset vendors pursue low‑power, low‑latency architectures for reliable hands‑free actuation.

Market dynamics & risk matrix

Regulatory alignment: The harmonization of mmWave allocations and the enforcement of EMC/EMI limits create both constraints and predictability. Systems designed for 79 GHz operation must be validated against updated UN ECE R10 directives and local spectrum rules.

Safety obligations: ISO 26262 expectations add program overhead—sensors performing obstacle detection in power tailgates are increasingly expected to demonstrate ASIL‑B compliance through structured validation and documentation.

Supply chain resilience: Semiconductor lead‑time improvements reduce time‑to‑production risk, but new capacity dynamics and wafer allocation remain points of vigilance for sourcing teams.

Technology bifurcation: The market is evolving along two axes—high‑resolution mmWave approaches and multi‑modal fusion (mmWave + UWB + ultrasonic). Choosing the right architecture is a strategic tradeoff between cost, reliability and roadmap flexibility.

Strategic implications for 2026 decision‑makers

For OEMs, Tier‑1s and chipmakers, 2026 is a year to convert tactical supplier choices into structural advantages. The following actions deserve immediate attention:

Define a sensing architecture decision tree. Document program‑level priorities—cost target, detection envelope, environmental robustness—and map them to technology stacks (mmWave, UWB, fusion). Avoid one‑size‑fits‑all procurement; instead, create a tiered architecture aligned to vehicle trim and regional regulatory demands.

Document program‑level priorities—cost target, detection envelope, environmental robustness—and map them to technology stacks (mmWave, UWB, fusion). Avoid one‑size‑fits‑all procurement; instead, create a tiered architecture aligned to vehicle trim and regional regulatory demands. Lock down supplier qualification criteria tied to safety artifacts. Request ISO 26262 evidence early, including HARA outputs, ASIL assignments, and verification plans. This reduces downstream rework during homologation.

Request ISO 26262 evidence early, including HARA outputs, ASIL assignments, and verification plans. This reduces downstream rework during homologation. Hedge semiconductor exposure. Use dual‑sourcing where feasible: a validated primary mmWave supplier and a qualified secondary that can meet pin‑for‑pin or software abstraction requirements. Leverage contractual lead‑time SLAs and wafer reservation clauses in new vehicle contracts.

Use dual‑sourcing where feasible: a validated primary mmWave supplier and a qualified secondary that can meet pin‑for‑pin or software abstraction requirements. Leverage contractual lead‑time SLAs and wafer reservation clauses in new vehicle contracts. Invest in test labs and validation toolchains. In‑house RF chambers, reproducible obstacle rigs and scenario libraries for foot‑gesture recognition shorten time‑to‑market and reduce integration surprises.

In‑house RF chambers, reproducible obstacle rigs and scenario libraries for foot‑gesture recognition shorten time‑to‑market and reduce integration surprises. Consider partnership or M&A to shore up system integration. Suppliers that combine drive actuation expertise with sensing integration (or that own radar ASIC roadmaps) command strategic value; carve‑out or partnership opportunities may accelerate control of the stack.

Suppliers that combine drive actuation expertise with sensing integration (or that own radar ASIC roadmaps) command strategic value; carve‑out or partnership opportunities may accelerate control of the stack. Build a regulatory road‑map. Assign clear owners for frequency compliance, EMC testing and homologation per target sales regions to prevent market access delays.

How PW Consulting can accelerate your 2026 decisions

Our Electric Tailgate Radar Market report is tailored to executives who need more than a forecast: it provides executable plans. We blend program‑level BOM modeling, supplier risk scoring, and a regulatory compliance playbook with hands‑on integration checklists and test vectors. The preview above is designed to orient strategy; the full report contains the detailed segment tables, supplier scorecards, and downloadable artifacts you will need to translate intent into delivered product—plus scenario‑level P&L impacts calibrated to OEM platform schedules.

For teams preparing budgets, supplier negotiations or M&A pipelines in 2026, the correct next step is to engage with the full PW Consulting dossier. It contains the granular segmentation, regional dynamics, and application‑level modelling that we intentionally withheld here so you can confidently use the report as a decision‑grade source in competitive or executive settings.

Next steps

Download the full Electric Tailgate Radar Market report for 2026–2032 to access breakouts, supplier scorecards, and template artifacts.

Contact PW Consulting for a tailored workshop—our advisory teams can map the findings directly to your platform roadmaps, procurement playbooks, and homologation timelines.

For detailed analysis of this topic, please visit the official page:Electric Tailgate Radar Market

Lacy Lee

Senior Marketing Manager

sales@pmarketresearch.com

00852-95632430

PW Consulting: www.pmarketresearch.com