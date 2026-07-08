White Coal Market to Reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2032

Renewable fuel adoption, carbon reduction policies, and industrial decarbonization accelerate the White Coal Market through the 2025–2032 forecast period

PUNE, India, July 8, 2026 — The White Coal Market, according to the latest study published by Stellar Market Research, is gaining momentum as industries worldwide seek renewable alternatives to conventional fossil fuels. Increasing investments in biomass energy, stricter carbon emission regulations, and the transition toward sustainable industrial heating are positioning white coal as a strategic fuel source for power generation, manufacturing, and commercial applications. The report highlights that technological advancements in biomass densification and favorable government policies are creating new opportunities for producers and investors throughout the forecast period.

The White Coal Market size was valued at USD 3.79 Bn. in 2025 and the total Global White Coal revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2026 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.72 Bn. by 2032.

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Market Opportunity Overview

The global energy transition is reshaping demand for biomass-based fuels, with white coal emerging as an environmentally friendly substitute for conventional coal and furnace oil. Produced from agricultural residues, forestry waste, and other biomass feedstocks, white coal offers lower emissions, improved combustion efficiency, and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Industries including cement, textiles, paper, food processing, and power generation are increasingly incorporating biomass briquettes into their fuel mix to meet sustainability objectives while managing rising energy costs. Simultaneously, government incentives promoting renewable energy adoption and circular economy initiatives are encouraging investments in biomass processing infrastructure.

Growing awareness of carbon neutrality commitments, combined with advances in briquetting technologies, is expected to strengthen long-term demand across both developed and emerging economies.

Key Findings from the Report

The White Coal Market is projected to witness steady growth during the 2025–2032 forecast period.

Biomass briquettes account for the dominant product segment due to widespread industrial usage.

Industrial heating applications remain the largest end-use segment as manufacturers transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.

Power generation is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment.

Asia-Pacific leads the market owing to abundant agricultural biomass resources and supportive renewable energy initiatives.

Europe is emerging as a high-growth regional market driven by aggressive decarbonization policies.

Increasing investment in biomass processing facilities is strengthening supply chain resilience and expanding production capacity.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers

Growing Demand for Renewable Industrial Fuels

Industries are increasingly replacing fossil fuels with biomass briquettes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and comply with environmental regulations.

Expansion of Biomass Energy Infrastructure

Investments in briquetting plants, biomass collection networks, and processing technologies are improving fuel availability and operational efficiency.

Government Incentives for Clean Energy

Supportive renewable energy policies, biomass utilization programs, and carbon reduction targets are encouraging wider adoption of white coal across multiple industries.

Market Restraints

Feedstock Availability Fluctuations

Seasonal variations in agricultural residue production and logistics challenges can affect raw material availability and pricing.

Competition from Alternative Renewable Fuels

Pellets, biogas, and other biomass-derived fuels continue to compete with white coal across industrial energy applications.

Technology, Regulation, and Sustainability Trends

Continuous innovation in briquetting equipment is improving fuel density, combustion efficiency, and product consistency while lowering production costs. Automated biomass handling systems and advanced drying technologies are enhancing manufacturing productivity.

Governments across Asia and Europe continue to strengthen renewable energy regulations, emissions standards, and biomass utilization incentives. Carbon pricing mechanisms and ESG reporting requirements are encouraging industries to adopt lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

White coal also supports circular economy objectives by converting agricultural waste into value-added fuel, reducing open-field burning and minimizing landfill disposal while contributing to sustainable waste management practices.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific dominates the White Coal Market due to abundant biomass resources, rapid industrialization, and supportive renewable energy policies. India remains one of the largest producers and consumers of biomass briquettes, supported by significant agricultural residue availability and government initiatives promoting biomass utilization. China is also increasing biomass-based energy investments to support industrial decarbonization.

Europe Accelerates Renewable Fuel Adoption

European countries including Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands are expanding biomass utilization to meet climate neutrality targets. Rising carbon taxation and industrial emission regulations are encouraging greater adoption of renewable solid fuels.

North America Expands Biomass Investments

The United States and Canada continue to invest in biomass energy projects and sustainable industrial heating solutions as organizations pursue long-term decarbonization strategies.

Recent Industry Developments

ANDRITZ (2025): Expanded its biomass processing technology portfolio with advanced briquetting solutions designed to improve production efficiency and reduce operational energy consumption.

RWE (2025): Increased investment in biomass energy projects to support industrial decarbonization and diversify renewable energy generation assets.

Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (2025): Continued implementation of biomass promotion initiatives encouraging agricultural residue utilization for clean energy production and reducing crop residue burning.

Drax Group (2024): Expanded biomass supply chain investments to strengthen sustainable feedstock sourcing and improve renewable fuel availability for industrial applications.

Bühler Group (2025): Introduced advanced biomass processing technologies supporting higher-quality briquette production, improved feedstock utilization, and enhanced manufacturing efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

The White Coal Market remains moderately fragmented, with regional manufacturers competing alongside global biomass technology providers. Leading participants are focusing on:

Airex Energy(Canada) TorrCoal (Netherlands) SSGE Bio-Energy Company Ltd. (China) ETIA SAS (France) Global Bio-Coal Energy Inc. (Canada) Vega Biofuels Inc. (United States) NextCoal International Inc. (United Kingdom) CSC Bio-Coal Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) Balaji Agro Coal Industries (India) Nexgen Energia (India)

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/White-Coal-Market/1726

Analyst Commentary

“The white coal industry is evolving beyond a regional biomass solution into an important component of industrial decarbonization strategies. Companies investing in efficient processing technologies, sustainable feedstock sourcing, and integrated biomass value chains will be well positioned to benefit from growing global demand for renewable industrial fuels,” said a Senior Research Analyst at Stellar Market Research.

Future Outlook

The White Coal Market is expected to benefit from rising industrial demand for renewable fuels, expanding biomass infrastructure investments, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations through 2032.

Future growth will be supported by technological advancements in biomass densification, improved logistics networks, and greater policy support for carbon-neutral energy solutions. As industries prioritize sustainable manufacturing and energy diversification, white coal is expected to become an increasingly important fuel option for reducing emissions while improving energy security.

About Stellar Market Research

Stellar Market Research is a global market research and business consulting firm delivering comprehensive market intelligence across energy, chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, food and beverage, and consumer industries. The company provides strategic insights, competitive analysis, investment research, and long-term market forecasts that enable organizations to identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions. Combining robust primary research with advanced analytical methodologies, Stellar Market Research supports enterprises, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders with actionable intelligence that drives sustainable business growth in rapidly evolving global markets.

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