Professional Beauty Services Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR Through 2030

Key Highlights

The Professional Beauty Services Market was valued at USD 252.48 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 360.02 Bn by 2030, giving salons, spas and beauty chains a larger service-led revenue base.

The market is forecast to grow at a 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, supported by personal grooming, rising income and skincare awareness.

North America is expected to lead the market, driven by a strong consumer base, high disposable income and a mature beauty and wellness industry.

Personalized beauty services, digital platforms, virtual consultations and social media influence are reshaping how consumers discover and book treatments.

Men’s grooming, sustainability, inclusivity and international expansion are identified as opportunity areas, widening the market beyond traditional women-focused salon demand.

Why This Matters Now

Beauty services are moving from occasional self-care to recurring consumer expenditure. Operators that cannot personalize treatments, digitize booking and defend service quality will lose share to faster, tech-enabled chains.

The Professional Beauty Services Market climb from USD 252.48 Bn in 2023 to USD 360.02 Bn by 2030 shows that services, not only products, are becoming a larger beauty profit pool. That shift benefits salons, spas, professional brands and platform operators that can convert grooming habits into repeat bookings.

Market Overview

Professional beauty services cover hair care, skincare, nail care, makeup application, spa and relaxation treatments, waxing, hair removal and specialized services delivered by trained professionals. The category sits within beauty and wellness, but its economics depend on labor skill, service experience, product quality and customer trust.

Demand is being driven by the increasing emphasis on personal grooming and appearance across men and women and different age groups. Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences are making consumers more willing to pay for professional treatments that improve appearance and confidence.

The public MMR page does not disclose clean-label demand, quantified e-commerce penetration, dated acquisitions or segment-level market shares. It does disclose sustainability as a trend, digital platforms as an opportunity and consumer awareness of skincare, wellness and self-care as a growth driver.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Personalized beauty is becoming the core growth lever. Consumers want treatments matched to their skin, hair, nails and lifestyle, which raises the value of expert consultation and customized service packages.

Technology is changing how services are sold. Online booking systems, virtual consultations, augmented reality, virtual reality and digital skincare analysis are becoming more common, giving beauty businesses new ways to lower friction and increase customer acquisition.

Social media is now a demand engine. Beauty influencers, celebrities, online beauty communities and digital platforms shape trends and push consumers toward new treatments, making content visibility a commercial asset for salons and professional brands.

Wellness is broadening the service mix. Consumers are more aware of skincare, wellness and self-care practices, increasing demand for expert advice and treatments across skin, hair and nails. That supports premium services where outcomes and professional credibility matter.

Costs remain a constraint. Beauty professionals need continuous training, high-quality products, equipment and well-equipped salons or spas, while service providers must comply with health, safety and licensing rules. These factors can pressure margins in a crowded market.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment: The public MMR page does not identify a dominant service segment by share. It lists skin care, hair care, nail care, massage and spa, makeup, waxing and hair removal, but does not rank them by revenue.

The public MMR page does not identify a dominant service segment by share. It lists skin care, hair care, nail care, massage and spa, makeup, waxing and hair removal, but does not rank them by revenue. Fastest-Growing Segment: The source does not identify a fastest-growing service or end-user segment. Men’s grooming is highlighted as an opportunity, but no growth rate or fastest-growing label is disclosed.

The source does not identify a fastest-growing service or end-user segment. Men’s grooming is highlighted as an opportunity, but no growth rate or fastest-growing label is disclosed. Service Scope: Hair care includes haircuts, styling, coloring, extensions, perming and treatments; skincare includes facials, exfoliation, acne treatments and anti-aging procedures.

Hair care includes haircuts, styling, coloring, extensions, perming and treatments; skincare includes facials, exfoliation, acne treatments and anti-aging procedures. Nail, Makeup and Spa Scope: Nail care includes manicures, pedicures, extensions and nail art; makeup includes bridal and professional application; spa services include massages, body treatments, aromatherapy and sauna sessions.

Nail care includes manicures, pedicures, extensions and nail art; makeup includes bridal and professional application; spa services include massages, body treatments, aromatherapy and sauna sessions. End-User Scope: Men and women are covered. The page does not disclose end-user share, but it identifies men’s grooming as a growth opportunity.

Regional Growth Story

North America dominates because of high disposable income, a strong consumer base and a well-established beauty and wellness industry. The United States is the largest market in the region, supported by grooming culture, beauty trends and strong demand for professional services.

Europe holds a significant share, led by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The region benefits from fashion and beauty-conscious consumers, prestigious beauty brands, salons and spas.

Asia Pacific is growing rapidly as urbanization, middle-class expansion and changing beauty preferences lift demand. China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia are key markets, with K-beauty, J-beauty, skincare and wellness services influencing consumer behavior.

The Middle East and Africa are also expanding, led by GCC markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. South America is supported by Brazil and Argentina, with Brazil known for beauty treatments, hair care and aesthetic procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes Beauty Connection Spa, Floyd’s Barbershop, Lakme Salon, Seva Beauty, Maison de Joelle, John Barrett, Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation, Bariks Luxe Salon, Deka Lash, Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop, Drybar, L’Oréal Professionnel, Toni&Guy, Kao Corporation and Regis Corporation. Competition is shaped by service quality, price, professional talent, regional presence and customer experience.

Prominent beauty companies such as L’Oréal Group, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty, Shiseido and Revlon invest in R&D, collaborate with beauty professionals and use technology to meet changing consumer demand. That signals a market where professional services and product ecosystems are increasingly linked.

The public page does not disclose dated mergers, acquisitions, partnerships or divestitures. It states that the report considers advancements, mergers and acquisitions in competitor identification, but transaction-level details are not visible, so no deal interpretation is stated.

Recent Developments

Digital Service Models: Online booking, virtual consultations, AR and VR experiences, and digital skincare analysis are becoming more prevalent, raising the digital standard for salons and spas.

Online booking, virtual consultations, AR and VR experiences, and digital skincare analysis are becoming more prevalent, raising the digital standard for salons and spas. Sustainability Shift: Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly and sustainable beauty options, creating pressure for salons to rethink products, waste and service positioning.

Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly and sustainable beauty options, creating pressure for salons to rethink products, waste and service positioning. Men’s Grooming Opportunity: Haircuts, beard grooming and skincare treatments for men are identified as a growth opportunity, expanding the category beyond traditional service demand.

Strategic Implications

For salon chains, personalization is now a revenue defense. Standard services will struggle against providers that offer diagnostics, tailored treatments and follow-up care.

For beauty brands, professional services are a distribution and trust channel. Collaboration with beauty professionals can strengthen product credibility and increase customer lifetime value.

For investors, the main risk is saturation. Rising demand is attracting more players, while training, equipment and compliance costs make execution harder for weak operators.

Future Outlook

The Professional Beauty Services Market is forecast to reach USD 360.02 Bn by 2030 at a 5.2% CAGR. Growth will come from grooming awareness, wellness demand, personalized treatments, digital booking, men’s grooming, sustainability and expansion in emerging economies.

Winners will combine skilled professionals, digital access and customized experiences; losers will be exposed to rising costs, saturated competition and generic service models.

Analyst Perspective

“Professional beauty services are becoming a recurring wellness and grooming category as consumers seek expert-led, personalized treatments,” said Siddhi Dole, Analyst at Maximize Market Research. “The strongest operators will combine service quality, digital booking, beauty-tech tools and inclusive offerings for both women and men.”

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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