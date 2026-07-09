Global Discrete Power Electronics Market Forecast at 8.3% CAGR by 2030

Key Highlights

The Discrete Power Electronics Market was valued at USD 1.42 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 Bn by 2030, giving power semiconductor suppliers a larger addressable market in power control and energy management.

The market is forecast to grow at an 8.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, making wide band-gap materials, EV power systems and efficiency-led design central to revenue growth.

Gallium Nitride records the highest CAGR among disclosed material segments, signaling a stronger shift toward high-efficiency and high-performance discrete devices.

Low-voltage discrete power electronics demand is very high because consumer electronics demand is rising, making domestic electronic devices a major volume signal.

Asia Pacific dominates the market, supported by end-user demand, automotive strength, lower raw-material and labor costs, and cost-effective production methods.

Why This Matters Now

Power efficiency has become a semiconductor competition point. EVs, renewable energy, automation and consumer electronics are forcing OEMs to manage heat, voltage and energy loss at component level.

Discrete power electronics now sit inside the electronics industry’s most important design constraint: how to move more power with less waste. The market’s growth from USD 1.42 Bn in 2023 to USD 2.49 Bn by 2030 gives suppliers a clear route into EV platforms, industrial systems and energy-efficient devices.

Market Overview

Discrete power electronics are individual electronic components used to control or manage power flow. They regulate voltage, reduce heat generation, lower power consumption and support motor control, lighting and renewable energy systems.

The Discrete Power Electronics Market is segmented by material into silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride. It is segmented by voltage into low, medium and high, and by end user into ICT, consumer electronics, energy and power, industrial, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

For semiconductor executives, the market is not only about component volume. It is about which material stack wins the next phase of power conversion, thermal management and high-voltage reliability.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Energy-efficient electronic devices are the first demand driver. MMR identifies rising demand for energy-efficient electronics, renewable energy adoption and improved power management across industries as key forces behind market expansion.

EV manufacturing is the second driver. Discrete power electronics are used across electric vehicles to govern electric energy flow, making them critical to energy management. The IEA survey cited by MMR recorded more than 10 million electric automobiles manufactured worldwide in 2020, up 43 percent from 2019, which means EV growth directly lifts demand for power components.

Aerospace and defense demand adds a higher-reliability lane. Applications include landing gear, defensive aids systems, power drive controls, engine systems, cabin lighting, avionics, flight control, navigation and communications.

Supply-chain pressure remains a constraint. Raw-material shortages, shipping delays and economic slowdown can affect pricing and product availability, which raises risk for OEMs that depend on stable component supply.

AI, high-performance computing, foundry investments, HBM, chiplet architecture, memory trends, display technology, smart-device penetration and government incentives are not disclosed on the public page. The disclosed technology story is power efficiency, SiC and GaN adoption, packaging improvement and IoT-linked demand in North America.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment: The public MMR page does not identify a dominant material, voltage or end-user segment by market share. Silicon components are still used in large numbers because of low cost, high reliability and wide availability, but no formal dominance share is disclosed.

The public MMR page does not identify a dominant material, voltage or end-user segment by market share. Silicon components are still used in large numbers because of low cost, high reliability and wide availability, but no formal dominance share is disclosed. Fastest-Growing Segment Gallium Nitride by Material: Gallium Nitride records the highest CAGR among material segments, though the page does not disclose the exact segment CAGR. This signals stronger adoption of high-efficiency wide band-gap devices.

Gallium Nitride records the highest CAGR among material segments, though the page does not disclose the exact segment CAGR. This signals stronger adoption of high-efficiency wide band-gap devices. High-Demand Voltage Segment Low Voltage: Demand for low-voltage discrete power electronics is very high because consumer electronics demand is rising. This gives suppliers a volume base in domestic and portable electronic applications.

Demand for low-voltage discrete power electronics is very high because consumer electronics demand is rising. This gives suppliers a volume base in domestic and portable electronic applications. Emerging Materials SiC and GaN: SiC and GaN use has increased over recent years because of technological advancement. These materials create opportunities in high-voltage operation, thermal management and efficiency.

SiC and GaN use has increased over recent years because of technological advancement. These materials create opportunities in high-voltage operation, thermal management and efficiency. Advanced Packaging Signal: STMicroelectronics introduced STi2GaN in 2021 using bond-wire-free packaging technology, showing that packaging reliability and durability are becoming differentiators.

Regional Growth Story

Asia Pacific dominates the market. The region benefits from demand across end-user sectors, automotive strength, lower raw-material and labor costs, and cost-effective production methodology. China, Japan, South Korea and India are identified as regional leaders, making Asia Pacific the core manufacturing and demand hub.

North America is expected to show the greatest growth rate during the 2024–2030 forecast period. Growth is linked to automotive, ICT and industrial applications, the presence of large market players and increasing adoption of IoT-based technologies.

Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are influenced by growth in Asia Pacific and North America. Country-level revenue values, export dynamics, fabrication investment and semiconductor incentive details are not disclosed on the public page.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage, Renesas Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Nexperia, ROHM Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Fuji Electric, ABB, Hitachi, Analog Devices, DENSO, Qualcomm Technologies and GaN Systems.

The market is highly competitive, with large and smaller players offering broad product portfolios. Smaller companies are using agility, partnerships and niche applications to gain entry, which signals that specialization can still challenge scale in discrete power electronics.

STMicroelectronics’ STi2GaN signals a product race around integrated GaN, reliability and packaging. For rivals, the message is direct: wide band-gap devices must deliver performance and manufacturability, not only efficiency claims.

The public page does not disclose named acquisitions, fab investments, foundry expansion, capacity additions or company-level supply agreements. Over the next 12–24 months, competition will likely center on SiC and GaN portfolios, packaging durability, automotive qualification and power efficiency.

Recent Developments

STMicroelectronics STi2GaN: STMicroelectronics introduced STi2GaN in 2021 as a smart power component in its ST Intelligent and Integrated Gallium Nitride solutions family, using bond-wire-free packaging for durability, reliability and performance.

STMicroelectronics introduced STi2GaN in 2021 as a smart power component in its ST Intelligent and Integrated Gallium Nitride solutions family, using bond-wire-free packaging for durability, reliability and performance. Wide Band-Gap Materials: Innovations in power semiconductor devices have opened opportunities for gallium nitride FETs, silicon carbide and power diodes, creating new routes for high-voltage operation and efficiency.

Innovations in power semiconductor devices have opened opportunities for gallium nitride FETs, silicon carbide and power diodes, creating new routes for high-voltage operation and efficiency. Supply-Chain Pressure: Raw-material shortages, shipping delays and potential economic slowdown are identified as factors that may affect product pricing and availability.

Strategic Implications

For semiconductor suppliers, the opportunity is in power density and reliability. SiC and GaN can support higher-voltage operation, thermal management and efficiency, while silicon remains important where cost, availability and proven reliability decide procurement.

For EV and industrial OEMs, component choice now affects range, heat, system cost and uptime. Complex design, testing procedures and competition from integrated power electronics can slow adoption if suppliers cannot simplify qualification.

For investors, the market offers exposure to renewable energy, EVs, automation, consumer electronics and aerospace electronics. The public page does not disclose chip capacity expansion, foundry spending or memory and logic trends, so investment analysis should stay tied to disclosed power-device demand rather than unsupported fabrication assumptions.

Future Outlook

The Discrete Power Electronics Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.42 Bn in 2023 to USD 2.49 Bn by 2030 at an 8.3% CAGR. Growth will come from energy-efficient devices, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, industrial automation, aerospace and defense electronics, consumer electronics, SiC, GaN and advanced power semiconductor devices.

The next phase will test execution. Suppliers must manage raw-material risk, reduce design complexity, improve packaging reliability and defend against integrated power electronics alternatives. Future technology leaders will control efficient, reliable power conversion across EVs, factories and renewable systems; laggards will remain tied to components that waste energy, generate heat and fail the next power-density cycle.

Analyst Perspective

“Discrete power electronics are becoming critical to semiconductor strategy as EVs, renewable energy, automation and consumer electronics require tighter power control and better thermal performance,” said Rucha Deshpande, Analyst at Maximize Market Research. “The strongest suppliers will combine silicon scale, SiC and GaN innovation, packaging reliability and supply-chain discipline.”

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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