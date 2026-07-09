Pertussis Vaccine Market to reach USD 7,565 Million by 2032 (5.8% CAGR)

Pertussis Vaccine Market 2026 — Strategic Imperatives for Pharma and Biotech Leaders

Executive snapshot

As public- and private-sector attention returns to broad lifecycle management of vaccine-preventable diseases, the Pertussis Vaccine market is re-emerging as a strategic battleground for incumbent vaccine manufacturers and nimble innovators. Our PW Consulting market model (base year 2025; historical 2020–2025; forecast 2026–2032) indicates that the global market — measured in USD Million — expanded from roughly USD 4,000 Million in 2020 to about USD 5,150 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% through the 2026–2032 forecast window, reaching an estimated USD 7,565 Million by 2032. Market concentration remains significant: the top three players account for roughly 62% of revenues and the top five for nearly three-quarters of the market, underscoring oligopolistic dynamics that shape competitive strategy.

Pertussis Vaccine Market

Why this matters for 2026 decisions

Investment prioritization: With a mid-single-digit CAGR and clear pockets of technological and regulatory disruption, firms must balance near-term revenue protection (supply contracts, portfolio optimization) with mid-term growth bets (novel formulations, intranasal/attenuated platforms, recombinant boosters).

M&A and partnership calculus: High concentration creates scale advantages in procurement and market access. Strategic bolt-on acquisitions or co-development agreements can accelerate time-to-market for differentiated assets while hedging regulatory and commercial execution risks.

Manufacturing and supply resilience: Raw-material dependency (e.g., Bordetella pertussis inputs for whole-cell vaccines) and evolving regulatory expectations (EU-GMP, WHO prequalification) require capital allocation into flexible, compliant manufacturing footprints and contract manufacturing partnerships.

Market trajectory and underlying dynamics

The market’s historical growth (2020–2025) reflects sustained routine immunization demand, booster campaigns in adolescent and maternal programs, and incremental adoption of acellular formulations in higher-income programs. Forecast growth through 2032 at a 5.8% CAGR is driven by a mix of demand-side and supply-side forces: incremental replacement and lifecycle spend in established markets, expanded immunization policies in middle-income countries, the entry of next-generation candidates, and renewed policy attention to adult and maternal vaccination pathways.

Pertussis Vaccine Market

Key structural drivers:

Pertussis Vaccine Market

Policy and reimbursement evolution — Government immunization schedules and public reimbursement materially shape uptake timing and volume. Recent national-level decisions on maternal and adolescent Tdap reimbursement exemplify the gating role of payers.

Product innovation — Recombinant acellular boosters and live-attenuated intranasal candidates are moving from clinical proof-of-concept toward regulatory review, altering the product mix and potential pricing benchmarks.

Regulatory harmonization and GMP expectations — EU-GMP and WHO prequalification remain essential enablers of cross-border market access and institutional procurement contracts.

Competitive landscape: leading players and tactical profiles

The competitive field combines large multinationals with longstanding vaccine portfolios and emerging biotech entrants pursuing differentiated science or low-cost scale manufacturing. Below are concise profiles of core market participants featured in our analysis; full company dossiers (including historical revenue contribution, product lifecycles, manufacturing footprints and strategic initiatives) are part of the complete report.

Sanofi Pasteur (Lyon, France) — A global incumbent with a broad pertussis product set (DTaP and Tdap formulations). Strengths: global commercial reach, diversified product portfolio, and long-term supplier relationships with public programs.

— A global incumbent with a broad pertussis product set (DTaP and Tdap formulations). Strengths: global commercial reach, diversified product portfolio, and long-term supplier relationships with public programs. GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA (Rixensart, Belgium) — Maintains a comprehensive suite of acellular pertussis vaccines across pediatric and booster indications. Strengths: integrated vaccine platforms and entrenched presence in routine schedules.

— Maintains a comprehensive suite of acellular pertussis vaccines across pediatric and booster indications. Strengths: integrated vaccine platforms and entrenched presence in routine schedules. BioNet (Lyon, France) — Emerging player advancing a recombinant acellular booster (VacPertagen). Recent regulatory milestones include EU-GMP certification and a favorable EMA opinion — events that materially shift market access potential in 2026–2027.

— Emerging player advancing a recombinant acellular booster (VacPertagen). Recent regulatory milestones include EU-GMP certification and a favorable EMA opinion — events that materially shift market access potential in 2026–2027. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (Pune, India) — High-volume manufacturer supplying whole-cell and acellular formulations, particularly to low- and middle-income country (LMIC) programs. Scale and cost competitiveness underpin its strategic value.

— High-volume manufacturer supplying whole-cell and acellular formulations, particularly to low- and middle-income country (LMIC) programs. Scale and cost competitiveness underpin its strategic value. ILiAD Biotechnologies (Weston, Florida, USA) — Clinical-stage developer of a live attenuated intranasal candidate (BPZE1), progressing into pivotal human challenge and Phase 3 studies via partnerships; offers a differentiated route of administration with potential programmatic advantages.

— Clinical-stage developer of a live attenuated intranasal candidate (BPZE1), progressing into pivotal human challenge and Phase 3 studies via partnerships; offers a differentiated route of administration with potential programmatic advantages. Biological E. Limited (Hyderabad, India) — Manufacturer of whole-cell DTP formulations, with a focus on supply to public immunization markets and strategic partnerships for capacity expansion.

Recent developments shaping near-term strategic choices

BioNet’s EU-GMP certification and the EMA’s positive opinion for its recombinant booster signal a near-term shift in the competitive set for booster strategies in Europe and institutional purchasers.

ILiAD’s entry into a Phase 3 human challenge pathway for BPZE1 (via hVIVO collaboration) represents a potential gameplay changer if intranasal, single-dose protection proves durable and cost-effective for certain cohorts.

Regulatory approvals in large national markets (for example, expedited authorizations) can accelerate adoption curves; in 2026, accelerated approval of a three-component acellular vaccine in China illustrates how national regulators can re-shape regional uptake.

WHO and national reimbursement decisions continue to be pivotal — WHO prequalification and national public payor coverage materially increase institutional demand and create sustainable volume contracts.

Regulatory, manufacturing and supply-chain considerations

Manufacturers face a layered set of requirements: adherence to stringent GMP standards for export-grade production, WHO prequalification for supply into international programs, and product-specific clinical requirements for novel platforms (recombinant and live-attenuated). Raw-material supply (e.g., Bordetella pertussis cultures for whole-cell vaccines) remains a concentration risk for LMIC-oriented production, necessitating supplier diversification and potential vertical integration strategies.

Strategic playbook for 2026

We recommend a framework oriented around four strategic levers to inform board-level and C-suite decisions in 2026:

Portfolio optimization: Protect cash flows from legacy DTaP/Tdap products through lifecycle management (label expansions, combination vaccines) while selectively investing in differentiated candidates that address unmet programmatic needs (maternal, adolescent, adult boosters).

Protect cash flows from legacy DTaP/Tdap products through lifecycle management (label expansions, combination vaccines) while selectively investing in differentiated candidates that address unmet programmatic needs (maternal, adolescent, adult boosters). Manufacturing strategy: Prioritize certification-ready capacity investments or long-term CMOs that satisfy EU-GMP and WHO prequalification requirements, and build inventory resilience against raw-material shocks.

Prioritize certification-ready capacity investments or long-term CMOs that satisfy EU-GMP and WHO prequalification requirements, and build inventory resilience against raw-material shocks. Access and pricing: Engage early with national immunization technical advisory groups and payors to shape reimbursement criteria; deploy value dossiers that quantify maternal and adolescent health economics to secure preferential positions in tenders.

Engage early with national immunization technical advisory groups and payors to shape reimbursement criteria; deploy value dossiers that quantify maternal and adolescent health economics to secure preferential positions in tenders. Partnerships and M&A: Tailor deal structures to risk profiles — minority equity or co-development for high-science, high-risk assets (e.g., live-attenuated vaccines); asset acquisitions for manufacturing scale or market entry; and licensing arrangements to accelerate geographic reach.

What our report delivers — practical components

PW Consulting’s Pertussis Vaccine Market study is designed as an operative decision-support toolkit for 2026. Key deliverables include:

Market-sizing model (historical and forecast revenue streams; base year 2025; forecast 2026–2032) with scenario toggles for adoption, pricing, and policy levers.

Company profiles and competitive benchmarking, including portfolio roadmaps, clinical pipelines, manufacturing footprints, and strategic intent assessments.

Regulatory timelines and approval impact analyses for major jurisdictions, with pass/fail sensitivities for candidate assets.

Go-to-market and tender-play frameworks describing procurement mechanics across public and private channels.

Manufacturing and supply-chain risk matrix and an investment prioritization tool for capacity expansion versus outsourcing.

Valuation templates and deal comparators for M&A and licensing transactions.

What we are deliberately withholding in this preview

To preserve the report’s commercial integrity and to provide the actionable specificity our clients demand, this introduction omits the full segmented revenue tables (region/type/age-group level breakdowns), detailed price points, and the granular market-share movements that form the basis of our tactical recommendations. These detailed segmental analytics — including revenue by region, product type splits, and age-group adoption curves — are contained exclusively in the full PW Consulting report and interactive model.

How to use this intelligence in board-level decision cycles

Leaders should use the report to:

Run rapid “what-if” scenarios to quantify the value of early regulatory wins versus the cost of capacity investments.

Develop negotiating positions for supply agreements and tenders based on our forecasted institutional demand curves and concentration metrics.

Prioritize pipeline investments using our expected time-to-commercialization and reimbursement likelihood matrices.

Next steps — a call to action

For executives preparing investment memos, M&A diligence, or national market-entry strategies in 2026, the full PW Consulting Pertussis Vaccine Market report provides the granular segmentation, pricing benchmarks, and supplier-level detail required to convert strategic intent into executable plans. Access to the complete dataset, interactive financial model, and company scorecards is available on our research portal — enabling teams to move from hypothesis to high-confidence decisions with speed.

PW Consulting’s analysts are available to brief leadership teams and to customize the model to your firm’s portfolio, geographic footprint, and strategic objectives. Contact us for a tailored demonstration and to obtain the full report and underlying analytics.

For detailed analysis of this topic, please visit the official page:Pertussis Vaccine Market

Lacy Lee

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PW Consulting: www.pmarketresearch.com