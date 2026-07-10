Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Worth USD 13.51 Billion by 2030 at 8% CAGR

Key Highlights

Market Valuation: The global open-angle glaucoma market reached USD 7.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to USD 13.51 billion by 2030.

Growth Rate: The industry is sustaining a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% across the 2024–2030 forecast period.

Disease Burden Expansion: Global open-angle glaucoma prevalence is accelerating from historic benchmarks, moving toward an estimated 111.8 million patients by 2040.

Dominant Therapy: Prostaglandin analogs maintain the largest market share among drug classes due to high efficacy in uveoscleral outflow enhancement.

Surgical Innovation: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) is shifting the treatment paradigm away from traditional invasive trabeculectomies.

Regulatory Momentum: Major recent US FDA approvals, including Iyuzeh and Omlonti, are actively reshaping the competitive landscape and provider options.

Why This Matters Now

Asymptomatic progression makes open-angle glaucoma a primary driver of irreversible blindness, forcing healthcare providers and payers to re-evaluate early intervention frameworks. For pharmaceutical developers and medical technology investors, the market presents a massive commercial runway driven by an aging global population and rising systemic co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. Rapidly escalating disease numbers require immediate clinical and logistical scaling. Traditional eye drop therapies face significant challenges with patient adherence, forcing an urgent shift toward advanced medical devices and sustained-release alternatives.

Market Overview

The open-angle glaucoma market Size has shifted into a high-growth phase, evolving from reactive pharmaceutical management to a proactive, multi-modal treatment ecosystem. Valued at USD 7.88 billion in 2023, the market is structured around a strong 8.0% CAGR that will drive total industry revenue to USD 13.51 billion by 2030.

This financial trajectory reflects a fundamental change in clinical practice. The industry now prioritizes objective, high-resolution diagnostic mapping and localized, long-acting therapeutic interventions over patient-dependent daily regimens. High capital expenditure in research and development by ophthalmic conglomerates and specialized biotechnology firms continues to accelerate the commercialization of novel mechanisms of action and micro-interventional hardware.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Technological integration across diagnostics and therapeutics represents the primary engine of market growth. On the diagnostic front, high-resolution Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) provides precise cross-sectional imaging of the retina and optic nerve. This technology enables clinicians to identify structural changes before functional visual field loss occurs.

Simultaneously, the therapeutic landscape is shifting toward advanced drug delivery systems. The introduction of sustained-release implants and biodegradable ocular inserts addresses the long-standing issue of poor patient compliance with daily eye drops. These systems deliver consistent therapeutic doses directly to the target tissue, reducing intraocular pressure fluctuations and improving long-term vision preservation.

Segment Insights

Dominant Disease Segment: Open-Angle Glaucoma represents the largest and most valuable segment of the broader glaucoma market, driven by its high global prevalence and chronic, lifelong management needs.

Dominant Drug Class Segment: Prostaglandins remain the leading choice in pharmaceutical therapy. Agents such as latanoprost and bimatoprost are widely used as first-line treatments due to their proven ability to lower intraocular pressure by increasing uveoscleral outflow.

Fastest-Growing Treatment Segment: The Combination Drug and Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) segments are expanding rapidly. This growth is driven by a clinical preference for therapies that improve patient compliance and reduce the need for multi-bottle drop regimens.

Regional Growth Story

North America maintains the largest revenue share in the global open-angle glaucoma market. This leading position is supported by high healthcare spending, rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and favorable reimbursement pathways for micro-invasive surgical procedures. The regional market benefits from a well-established network of specialized ophthalmic clinics and prompt regulatory clearings by the US FDA.

Concurrently, international markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are expanding rapidly. In countries like Germany, the UK, China, Japan, India, and South Korea, market growth is fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising screening rates for aging populations. In emerging economies, government-backed vision preservation initiatives are improving access to specialized therapies, creating new opportunities for global device and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is defined by intense rivalry among established pharmaceutical giants and agile medical device innovators. Market leaders secure their positions by aggressively acquiring high-potential therapeutics, launching new products, and expanding their geographic reach.

The industry is also seeing a wave of specialized new entrants. These emerging companies use novel chemical formulations and bio-engineered microsurgical tools to target unmet needs in pressure regulation. Regulatory approvals serve as a key differentiator, allowing companies to build clinical credibility, secure reimbursement status, and gain market share within healthcare systems.

Recent Developments

Phase II Evaluation (February 2023): Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Allergan formed a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize Razuprotafib (AKB-9778). This topical small-molecule Tie2 activator is currently in Phase II clinical trials to improve endothelial function and stabilize blood vessels.

FDA Approval (December 2022): Thea Pharma secured US FDA approval for Iyuzeh, a preservative-free latanoprost ophthalmic solution formulated to treat ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma without the surface irritation of traditional formulations.

FDA Approval (October 2022): Santen Pharmaceutical received US FDA approval for OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution), introducing a selective prostaglandin EP2 receptor agonist to lower intraocular pressure in open-angle glaucoma patients.

Strategic Implications

Recent product rollouts and clinical partnerships signal a clear shift toward targeted, tissue-specific therapies and preservative-free formulations. Thea Pharma’s approval of Iyuzeh addresses a key clinical issue: ocular surface disease caused by long-term exposure to standard preservatives. This creates a highly competitive alternative to established first-line therapies.

Meanwhile, Santen’s launch of OMLONTI introduces a new mechanism of action that expands options for patients who do not respond well to traditional FP receptor agonists. For pharmaceutical executives, these developments show that market success is shifting away from generic formulations toward specialized, premium therapies that improve patient comfort and clinical outcomes.

Future Outlook

The open-angle glaucoma market will increasingly reward integrated portfolios that combine early diagnostic monitoring with sustained, long-acting therapeutic delivery. As healthcare systems transition toward value-based reimbursement, clinical documentation of long-term vision preservation and reduced intervention frequencies will dictate formulary positioning. Future industry leaders will be defined by their ability to replace variable patient-dependent treatments with reliable, long-acting drug delivery systems and micro-interventional devices, while slower-moving competitors remain dependent on a declining market for traditional daily eye drops.

Analyst Perspective

“The open-angle glaucoma market is undergoing an institutional transformation. We are moving past the era of relying solely on patient compliance with daily eye drops and entering an age of sustained-release pharmacology and micro-interventional surgeries. Companies that invest in combined diagnostic and therapeutic solutions will capture long-term market share as global healthcare systems face an aging demographic and rising chronic disease rates.” — Komal Patil, Research Analyst at Maximize Market Research

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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