Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market to Grow at 10.9% CAGR, Reaching USD 131.44 Billion by 2030

Key Highlights

The Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market reached USD 63.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 131.44 billion by 2030.

Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030, signalling sustained expansion in secondary smartphone commerce.

Refurbished phones held the largest type share at 27.2% in 2023.

The mid-price range of USD 200 to USD 500 dominated the market in 2023.

Apple maintained the leading brand position, with iPhones accounting for around 52% of the market.

North America dominates globally, supported by mature e-commerce infrastructure, trade-in programs, quality controls and strong consumer awareness.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region, with India among the markets expanding rapidly because of affordability and connectivity demand.

Why This Matters Now

The global smartphone industry is entering a second commercial cycle in which devices generate revenue beyond their first owner. Rising flagship prices, longer hardware life and digital resale platforms are turning refurbished phones into a formal technology category rather than an informal discount channel.

The Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market expected increase from USD 63.71 billion in 2023 to USD 131.44 billion by 2030 creates strategic implications for manufacturers, telecom operators, retailers and e-commerce platforms. Companies that control device collection, certification, repair, data wiping and resale can capture recurring value while extending customer relationships beyond the original purchase.

Market Overview

Refurbished phones are devices returned because of defects, cosmetic damage, logistics issues or customer decisions and subsequently repaired, tested and restored for resale. Used phones may change ownership without undergoing the same structured refurbishment and certification process.

The distinction matters because customer trust determines pricing power. Professional resellers inspect devices, repair faults with original components, verify functionality and sell phones in renewed condition. Warranties, return policies and clear grading systems reduce perceived risk and allow certified platforms to charge more than informal sellers.

Worldwide shipments of refurbished and used mobile phones reached 282.6 million units in 2022, up 11.5% from 253.4 million units in 2021. That shipment growth shows that secondary devices are becoming a mainstream route to smartphone ownership, particularly where consumers want flagship capabilities without paying full retail prices.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Affordability remains the strongest demand catalyst. Smartphones have become essential for communication, digital commerce, education and access to online services, but new premium devices remain beyond the budgets of many consumers. Refurbished models narrow that access gap while preserving familiar brands and functionality.

The report provides a clear price comparison. A new iPhone SE 2020 was listed from USD 399, while refurbished versions were available from third-party sellers at USD 229, USD 239 and USD 329, depending on storage capacity and platform. The discount widens the addressable customer base and gives retailers a path to sell recognizable devices to price-sensitive buyers.

Financing is also changing purchase behaviour. EMI options allow consumers to spread the cost of refurbished devices, while exchange programs convert old phones into discounts on replacement products. These mechanisms reduce the upfront barrier and help resale platforms secure incoming inventory at the same time.

E-commerce platforms are becoming the market’s central distribution infrastructure. Amazon, eBay and specialist platforms expose consumers to more brands, models and price points than local stores can typically offer. Online warranties, return policies and customer reviews also make device quality easier to assess before purchase.

This platform shift benefits companies that can combine inventory visibility with standardized testing and fulfilment. Amazon operates a dedicated refurbished-device section, while Gazelle offers a 30-day return policy and a 12-month warranty. These protections turn trust into a competitive feature and reduce the advantage of unstructured second-hand sales.

Circular-economy policy is adding regulatory momentum. The European Union’s Circular Economy Package promotes repair and refurbishment of electronic devices, including mobile phones and tablets. The United States Sustainable Materials Management Program also encourages reuse and recycling of electronic products.

These initiatives position refurbishment as both a commercial and environmental strategy. Extending device life can reduce electronic waste and delay replacement demand for newly manufactured hardware, making the market relevant to sustainability teams as well as telecom and retail executives.

The report does not provide specific evidence on generative AI, cloud migration, edge computing, data centres, network virtualization or enterprise SaaS adoption within this market. Unsupported claims about those technologies have therefore been excluded.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Type Segment Refurbished Phones: Refurbished mobile phone services held the largest revenue share at 27.2% in 2023. Professional quality checks, repairs and certification make these devices more credible than unverified second-hand products.

Refurbished mobile phone services held the largest revenue share at 27.2% in 2023. Professional quality checks, repairs and certification make these devices more credible than unverified second-hand products. Dominant Price Segment Mid-Price: Devices priced between USD 200 and USD 500 accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This range gives consumers access to recognizable smartphone brands while maintaining a meaningful discount against new premium models.

Devices priced between USD 200 and USD 500 accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This range gives consumers access to recognizable smartphone brands while maintaining a meaningful discount against new premium models. Dominant Brand Position Apple: iPhones accounted for around 52% of the market. Strong residual demand gives Apple devices high resale liquidity and allows refurbishers to build inventory around models with established customer recognition.

iPhones accounted for around 52% of the market. Strong residual demand gives Apple devices high resale liquidity and allows refurbishers to build inventory around models with established customer recognition. Fastest-Growing Segment: The public report page does not identify a type, price-range or application segment as the fastest-growing. No unsupported ranking has been added.

The public report page does not identify a type, price-range or application segment as the fastest-growing. No unsupported ranking has been added. Application Opportunity Individuals: Refurbished phones address individual buyers seeking affordable access to better cameras, storage, processors and connected services.

Refurbished phones address individual buyers seeking affordable access to better cameras, storage, processors and connected services. Application Opportunity Businesses: Enterprises can use refurbished devices to equip employees at lower cost, although the report does not disclose a business-segment share or growth rate.

Regional Growth Story

North America dominates the global market. High smartphone adoption, environmental awareness, developed e-commerce systems and demand for lower-cost alternatives support regional revenue. Strict quality controls and seller obligations also improve confidence in professionally restored devices.

Best Buy illustrates the region’s integrated model. Its trade-in program allows customers to exchange old devices for discounts, creating a direct link between device acquisition and resale inventory. Telecom operators and retailers can use similar programs to retain customers while lowering the effective cost of upgrades.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region. Its large population, expanding smartphone adoption and price-sensitive customer base create favourable conditions for refurbished-device platforms. Local companies can compete through lower prices, regional distribution and services tailored to local buyers.

India and Latin America are growing rapidly as consumers seek affordable access to newer mobile technology. In Asia Pacific, Singapore-based Reebelo offers a one-year warranty on devices sold through its platform, showing how regional specialists are adopting formal assurance models to challenge larger global marketplaces.

The report’s geographic scope includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asian markets, along with the United Kingdom, Germany and other European countries. It does not publish individual market shares for these countries, so country-level rankings have been omitted.

Competitive Landscape

Competition spans device manufacturers, telecom operators, mass-market retailers and specialist resale platforms. Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo bring brand recognition and device ecosystems. Amazon, eBay, Flipkart and Paytm provide digital reach, while Back Market, Gazelle, Reebelo and Yaantra compete through refurbishment expertise and focused customer propositions.

Telecom companies including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and Hutchison 3G UK add another layer. Operators can connect trade-ins and refurbished devices with subscription plans, creating lower-cost acquisition routes while recovering value from devices returned during upgrades.

Apple’s approximately 52% market position signals the importance of residual brand value. Refurbishers benefit when devices retain software relevance, consumer demand and repair economics after the first sale. Manufacturers with weaker resale demand may struggle to build comparable circular-device ecosystems.

Platform economics will increasingly favour companies that manage the full cycle: collection, diagnostics, repair, certification, financing, warranty and resale. Businesses that control only the transaction risk losing margin to operators that control device quality and customer trust.

Recent Developments

E-commerce platforms expanded dedicated refurbished-device categories, increasing product availability and market reach.

Retailers and manufacturers introduced EMI options that reduced the upfront cost of refurbished smartphones.

Trade-in and exchange programs increased the supply of used devices while encouraging customers to remain within the same retail or brand ecosystem.

The European Union promoted electronics repair and refurbishment through its Circular Economy Package.

The United States supported device reuse and recycling through its Sustainable Materials Management Program.

Resellers expanded warranties, return policies and quality checks to address concerns about device condition and reliability.

Strategic Implications

Cybersecurity must become a core part of refurbishment. Used phones may retain personal data when previous owners fail to erase devices correctly, creating identity-theft and privacy risks. Certified data-wiping processes can therefore become a commercial differentiator.

Inventory availability creates another constraint. Refurbishers cannot always source specific models, storage configurations or device grades. Platforms with broad trade-in networks and accurate inventory systems will be better positioned to maintain choice and fulfil demand.

Telecom operators can use refurbished devices to reach prepaid users, cost-conscious households and small businesses. Manufacturers can protect brand value by supporting authorized refurbishment, while marketplaces can increase retention by integrating financing and warranties.

Future Outlook

The next stage of the market will depend on whether the industry can standardize quality, certification and security while scaling digital distribution. Refurbished phones will increasingly sit beside new devices as a formal product category rather than a fallback purchase.

Future digital leaders will build trusted circular-device platforms that control every step from trade-in to secure resale; laggards will surrender the second life of their hardware to faster, data-driven marketplaces.

Analyst Perspective

“The refurbished and used mobile phone market is becoming a structured technology ecosystem built around affordability, device recovery and digital commerce. Companies that combine certified quality, secure data removal, financing and warranties can create recurring value from the same device, while informal sellers will face greater pressure as consumers demand stronger assurance,” said Yash Ghosalkar, Analyst at Maximize Market Research.

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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