Crypto Automated Teller Machine Market Revenue to Reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2030 with 40.5% CAGR

Key Highlights

The Crypto Automated Teller Machine Market was valued at USD 151.14 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,633.58 million by 2030.

Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2024 to 2030, creating a fast-expanding opportunity for terminal manufacturers, operators, payment technology providers and service companies.

North America dominated in 2023, driven by the large installed base of crypto ATMs in the United States.

Two-way crypto ATMs are expected to dominate by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

Displays are expected to lead the hardware segment by 2030 as touchscreen technology and screen resolution improve.

Only 30% of crypto ATMs currently support bidirectional transactions, leaving room for operators to upgrade one-way machines.

Instant execution, cash access and installations in hotels, malls and residential buildings are expanding the physical reach of cryptocurrency services.

Why This Matters Now

Crypto currency trading is moving beyond web applications and digital exchanges into physical terminals that connect cash users with blockchain-based assets. That shift gives operators a new distribution channel while forcing regulators and technology providers to confront fraud, identity verification and transaction security at the point of access.

The Crypto Automated Teller Machine Market projected expansion from USD 151.14 million in 2023 to USD 1,633.58 million by 2030 signals more than additional terminal installations. It points to the emergence of a distributed financial-access network built around automated kiosks, QR-code transactions and immediate settlement.

Market Overview

Crypto automated teller machines allow customers to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin using cash or debit cards. Some terminals also let customers sell digital assets and receive funds, creating a two-way bridge between physical currency and blockchain networks.

Each cryptocurrency transaction depends on blockchain validation. The machine automatically produces a receipt containing transaction information and private-key details in the form of a QR code, making the terminal both a payment interface and a digital identity checkpoint.

More than 29,000 Bitcoin ATMs were active worldwide when measured by the report, while the United States network later exceeded 38,000 machines. That density gives operators a physical footprint capable of reaching users who prefer cash, immediate execution or assisted access over conventional online exchanges.

The market covers one-way and two-way machines, as well as displays, ATM printers, QR scanners and other hardware. It also includes solutions and services, creating opportunities beyond manufacturing for software configuration, terminal management, maintenance and operational support.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Transaction speed is the central growth catalyst. Crypto ATMs execute buy or sell orders after users enter the required security details, reducing the delays associated with some conventional trading processes. Sellers can receive funds within 24 hours, giving the terminals a practical role in digital asset liquidity.

Convenience is widening the addressable market. Operators are placing machines in malls, hotels and residential buildings, where users can access cryptocurrency services without navigating a dedicated exchange platform. Location strategy therefore becomes as important as hardware performance.

Two-way functionality represents the largest upgrade opportunity. Only 30% of installed crypto ATMs currently support both buying and selling. Operators that add bidirectional capabilities can serve more transaction types through a single machine and improve the productivity of each location.

Hardware development is also changing the user experience. Displays are expected to dominate by 2030 as screen technology advances. Surface acoustic wave displays provide higher resolution than conventional resistive or capacitive touchscreens, giving operators a clearer and potentially more responsive transaction interface.

QR scanners remain critical because wallet addresses and transaction credentials are often exchanged through scannable codes. More efficient reading technology can improve transaction accuracy, but QR-based workflows also expose users to scams in which criminals direct funds toward fraudulent wallets.

Cybersecurity and fraud protection have therefore become commercial requirements. The report identifies phishing, impersonation, social engineering, blackmail, extortion and other cryptocurrency scams as major market challenges. Security must extend beyond the terminal to wallet verification, user education and traceability.

Regulation creates a second constraint. Russia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Bolivia, Ecuador and Vietnam are identified as countries that restricted or prohibited cryptocurrency use. Divergent national rules limit uniform expansion and force operators to evaluate compliance before entering each market.

The public report page does not provide evidence on artificial intelligence, generative AI, machine learning, cloud migration, data-centre investment, 5G, edge computing or network virtualization in crypto ATM operations. Those technologies have therefore not been presented as verified market drivers.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Type Segment Two-Way Crypto ATMs: Two-way machines are expected to dominate by 2030. Their ability to support both purchases and sales gives customers greater flexibility and allows operators to generate transaction activity in both directions.

Two-way machines are expected to dominate by 2030. Their ability to support both purchases and sales gives customers greater flexibility and allows operators to generate transaction activity in both directions. Fastest-Growing Type Segment Two-Way Crypto ATMs: The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2030. Multifunctionality and easier transaction execution support its expansion.

The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2030. Multifunctionality and easier transaction execution support its expansion. Dominant Hardware Segment Display: Displays are expected to lead by 2030. Improvements in resolution and touchscreen technology make the screen a critical part of transaction speed, clarity and user confidence.

Displays are expected to lead by 2030. Improvements in resolution and touchscreen technology make the screen a critical part of transaction speed, clarity and user confidence. QR Scanner Opportunity: Better data-reading capability can improve wallet-address recognition and transaction processing. Traceability remains important because fraudulent QR codes can redirect customer funds.

Better data-reading capability can improve wallet-address recognition and transaction processing. Traceability remains important because fraudulent QR codes can redirect customer funds. ATM Printer Role: Printers produce transaction receipts containing transaction details and QR-based private-key information, preserving a physical record for users.

Printers produce transaction receipts containing transaction details and QR-based private-key information, preserving a physical record for users. Component Opportunity: The market includes both solutions and services. The report does not identify which component holds the dominant or fastest-growing share.

Regional Growth Story

North America dominated the market in 2023. The United States held the world’s largest crypto ATM network, with the installed base increasing from about 29,000 Bitcoin ATMs to more than 38,000. That scale gives domestic operators an advantage in brand recognition, location access and transaction data.

The region also benefits from established operators such as Bitcoin Depot and Coinme. International manufacturers participate in the network as well; General Bytes, based in the Czech Republic, shipped machines to Las Vegas. This shows that market leadership depends on both local operating reach and global hardware supply.

Canada had fewer than 2,000 machines, while Europe had fewer than 1,300 units at the reported point. Spain’s installed base declined to 155 machines in October 2021, showing that terminal counts can contract when demand, economics or regulation weaken.

Colombia led South America with 46 crypto ATMs as of October 2021, representing 0.7% of the global total. The small installed base indicates significant theoretical expansion room, but the report does not establish a near-term regional growth rate.

The report covers the United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, Japan and South Korea but does not provide country-specific market shares or adoption developments for these markets. Unsupported country rankings have therefore been omitted.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes hardware manufacturers, software providers and terminal operators. Key participants include Lamassu Industries, COVAULT, Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Bitxatm Technology, Orderbob, RUSbit, iQCashNow, Bitcoin.com, Bitstop, Byte Federal and ChainBytes.

Competition will increasingly depend on more than machine sales. Operators require reliable hardware, secure transaction software, regulatory controls, maintenance services and access to high-traffic locations. Providers capable of combining these layers can create stronger customer relationships than vendors selling standalone terminals.

Two-way capability can also influence pricing power. Machines that support both buying and selling provide more utility per installation, giving operators a stronger basis for transaction fees and location partnerships.

Security performance will shape market consolidation. Scam exposure can damage customer trust and invite regulatory intervention. Companies that improve QR-code verification, user authentication and transaction monitoring will be better positioned to win institutional partners and premium locations.

Recent Developments

The number of active crypto ATMs worldwide exceeded 29,000, confirming the emergence of a substantial physical digital-asset network.

The United States installed base increased from approximately 29,000 Bitcoin ATMs to more than 38,000, reinforcing North American leadership.

Two-way terminal adoption is expanding as operators seek to support both crypto purchases and sales from one location.

Surface acoustic wave display technology is gaining relevance because of its higher resolution compared with conventional touchscreen formats.

The FBI warned about increasing QR-code scams that redirect users toward fraudulent cryptocurrency wallets.

The public report page does not disclose dated acquisitions, partnerships or platform launches, so no outside corporate developments have been added.

Strategic Implications

Operators must treat security and compliance as core product features. A convenient terminal cannot sustain demand if users associate the channel with scams, irreversible transfers or unclear ownership of receiving wallets.

Location owners should assess transaction demand, regulatory exposure and operator credibility before installing a machine. High foot traffic can increase usage, but weak identity controls can create reputational and compliance risks for the venue.

Manufacturers should prioritize modular upgrades. The large share of one-way machines creates demand for hardware and software that can add selling capabilities without requiring complete terminal replacement.

Investors should distinguish between installation growth and sustainable network economics. Long-term value will depend on transaction volume, terminal utilization, regulatory permission and service reliability rather than machine counts alone.

Future Outlook

Crypto ATMs will evolve from simple purchase kiosks into bidirectional digital-asset access points with stronger verification, improved interfaces and broader service support. The winners will combine physical distribution with secure blockchain transactions and disciplined regulatory execution.

Future digital leaders will turn trusted crypto terminals into compliant financial-access networks; laggards will expand machine counts without solving the fraud and governance risks that determine whether customers return.

Analyst Perspective

“The Crypto Automated Teller Machine Market is moving toward two-way access, stronger hardware and broader physical distribution. Operators that combine immediate transactions with secure QR workflows, regulatory compliance and reliable terminal services can build durable networks, while providers focused only on installation volume will remain exposed to fraud and policy disruption,” said Yash Ghosalkar, Analyst at Maximize Market Research.

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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