Evaporative Cooling Market Becomes Strategic as Data Center and Telecom Energy Pressures

Key Highlights

Evaporative Cooling Market size is projected to reach US$ 9.74 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.31%, showing steady structural demand from energy‑intensive infrastructure rather than a short‑term capex spike.

External benchmarks place the global evaporative cooling market in a similar range, with estimates around US$ 9.6–9.5 Bn by 2030, validating the growth trajectory cited in the MMR analysis.

Data centers, telecom facilities and logistics hubs are emerging as strategic adopters, using evaporative and hybrid systems to reduce cooling power and improve sustainability metrics.

Asia-Pacific, led by large data center and telecom build‑outs, is highlighted as a leading or fastest‑growing region in multiple studies, aligning with MMR’s growth narrative.

Vendors that pair evaporative hardware with smart controls, monitoring and service models are positioned to move from product suppliers to long‑term infrastructure partners.

Why This Matters Now

Cloud, AI and 5G are pushing power and cooling loads in data centers and telecom networks to the edge of what grids and ESG targets can bear. An evaporative cooling market expected to reach US$ 9.74 Bn by 2030 at 4.31% CAGR signals that low‑energy thermal strategies are becoming central to how digital capacity gets built and financed.

For CIOs, CTOs and telecom executives, cooling is now a strategic design decision, not a facilities afterthought. The ability to safely use evaporative and hybrid cooling—where climate and water allow—can free megawatts for IT load, improve PUE, and determine which locations can economically host AI clusters, cloud regions or edge aggregation sites.

Market Overview

The Global Evaporative Cooling Market around direct, indirect and hybrid systems that use water evaporation to remove heat from air, often achieving large cooling effects with far less electricity than compressor‑based systems. Its forecast to US$ 9.74 Bn by 2030 at 4.31% CAGR places evaporative cooling alongside mechanical chillers as a permanent feature of the global HVAC and infrastructure landscape.

External analyses confirm similar market sizing and drivers: rising temperatures, climate policy and energy‑efficiency mandates, as well as the need for lower‑carbon cooling in industrial, commercial and infrastructure applications. For the Information Technology & Telecommunications sector, evaporative cooling increasingly appears in data halls, white space air handlers, rooftop systems and telecom facilities as a way to reduce compressor run‑hours and leverage “free cooling” windows.

The core business story: evaporative cooling is becoming one of the few levers operators can pull to lower the energy intensity of cooling while demand for compute and connectivity continues to climb. This shifts procurement decisions from pure HVAC engineering to multi‑stakeholder conversations across IT, sustainability, finance and risk.

Key Trends Driving Growth

A first trend is the expansion of evaporative cooling into data centers. Studies on direct and indirect evaporative designs for IT facilities show meaningful reductions in cooling energy and improved PUE when used within ASHRAE thermal guidelines. Operators are experimenting with fog‑based systems, pad‑based systems and desiccant‑assisted designs that manage humidity while capturing evaporative benefits.

Second, climate and policy are pushing operators toward low‑energy, low‑refrigerant cooling. Global analysis points to evaporative systems as a route to reduce reliance on high‑GWP refrigerants and align with net‑zero strategies, especially in hot, dry climates. As heatwaves intensify and cooling demand grows, regulators and customers favor solutions that use less electricity and fewer synthetic refrigerants.

Third, digitalization of cooling is accelerating. Modern evaporative systems integrate sensors, VFDs and smart controllers, and some are managed through IoT and DCIM platforms, enabling real‑time optimization of airflow, water use and fan speeds in line with IT load and outdoor conditions. This makes cooling performance a software‑tunable parameter rather than a fixed design assumption.

Fourth, water strategy is emerging as a differentiator. Research on desiccant‑assisted and condensate recovery systems for evaporative cooling in data centers shows significant reductions in net water use, addressing a key barrier to adoption in water‑stressed regions. Vendors that can demonstrate credible water‑at‑scale strategies will find it easier to win hyperscale and telecom projects that face community and regulatory scrutiny.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment – [[Dominant Segment from MMR report]] The MMR report identifies a dominant segment—such as direct evaporative coolers, a specific product configuration, or a leading application like industrial or commercial buildings—as holding the largest share of the Evaporative Cooling Market. For IT and telecom buyers, this segment acts as the proof‑point that evaporative solutions can be engineered, maintained and financed at scale, giving confidence to adapt designs for data centers, switching sites and edge facilities.

Fastest-Growing Segment – [[Fastest-Growing Segment from MMR report]] A fastest‑growing segment—potentially indirect/hybrid systems, data center applications or deployments in hot, dry regions—signals where new projects and innovations are concentrating. Vendors focused on this segment tend to offer advanced controls, integration with digital infrastructure and tailored service models, which are particularly relevant for technology and telecom operators.

By Product and Technology Direct systems maximize cooling but raise humidity, suitable for industrial halls, warehouses and some telecom facilities. Indirect and two‑stage designs keep IT air streams separate, enabling their use in data centers and critical telecom rooms where humidity and contamination must stay within narrow bands.

By Application and End User Traditional applications span manufacturing, agriculture and comfort cooling; newer deployments focus on data centers, logistics, warehousing and large retail. IT and telecom operators increasingly deploy evaporative pre‑cooling on condensers and dry coolers to improve system efficiency during peak ambient temperatures.



Regional Growth Story

Multiple independent reports identify Asia‑Pacific as the largest or fastest‑growing evaporative cooling region, driven by rapid industrialization, rising temperatures and aggressive build‑out of data centers and telecom infrastructure in China, India and Southeast Asia. These markets combine high cooling demand with strong pressure to keep energy costs and emissions under control.

North America shows strong growth, with large data center campuses in cooler and semi‑arid regions using indirect and hybrid evaporative systems to achieve competitive PUE and satisfy corporate sustainability commitments. Telecom and logistics facilities in the western US also deploy evaporative solutions to manage peak heat events.

Europe, including Germany and the United Kingdom, focuses on energy efficiency and refrigerant phase‑down, making evaporative and adiabatic technologies attractive in suitable climates. Japan and South Korea, with dense urban data centers and advanced telecom networks, are exploring carefully engineered evaporative and mixed‑mode systems within tight urban and regulatory constraints.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive field includes global HVAC manufacturers, evaporative cooling specialists, and integrators that design systems for data centers and telecom facilities. Industry analysis highlights players such as Munters, SPX Cooling Technologies, Evapco, Delta Cooling Towers and others, with increasing focus on data center and high‑value infrastructure projects.

Strategically, competition is shifting from hardware alone to complete cooling “platforms”: controls, monitoring, water management, and lifecycle services. Vendors that can integrate evaporative plants into DCIM, building management and AI‑driven optimization tools gain influence over how operators run their sites day‑to‑day and when they plan expansions.

For telecom and cloud operators, supplier selection signals broader strategic alignment. Partners who understand network uptime requirements, redundancy design and regulatory expectations for data centers are more likely to be trusted with mission‑critical deployments—giving them recurring revenue and long‑term pricing power.

Recent Developments

Adoption of cold‑fog and pad-based evaporative systems in free‑cooling data center designs that meet ASHRAE thermal guidelines while significantly reducing compressor usage.

Research and pilots on desiccant-assisted and condensate‑recovery evaporative systems to manage humidity and water consumption for data center cooling.

Integration of evaporative cooling units with IoT sensors, automated controls and DCIM/BMS platforms for real‑time optimization and predictive maintenance.

Growing use of evaporative pre‑cooling solutions on existing chiller and dry‑cooler plants to boost efficiency and extend the life of legacy equipment in telecom and IT facilities.

Strategic Implications

For CIOs, CTOs and data center leaders, evaporative cooling decisions now sit alongside choices about rack density, AI deployment, and site geography. Using evaporative and hybrid solutions where feasible can free up power budgets, reduce operating expenses and strengthen ESG narratives—critical factors when justifying new capacity to boards and regulators.

Telecom operators can integrate evaporative strategies into 5G and fiber rollout plans, especially for aggregation and core sites in hot climates. Efficient cooling can make marginal locations viable, reduce diesel dependency and improve service continuity during heatwaves and grid stress events.

Investors in digital infrastructure should view evaporative adoption as a signal of operational sophistication. Facilities that use advanced evaporative designs with smart water management and controls are better positioned to handle rising temperatures, grid constraints and tightening sustainability expectations, making them more resilient assets over a 10‑ to 15‑year horizon.

Future Outlook

By 2030, with the Evaporative Cooling Market projected at US$ 9.74 Bn, the technology will be embedded in standard design toolkits for data centers and telecom facilities wherever climate and water allow, often in hybrid configurations with mechanical cooling and, in some cases, liquid cooling.The decisive divide will be between digital infrastructure leaders that treat evaporative cooling as a strategic lever in energy‑aware, AI‑ and cloud‑driven facility design and laggards that rely solely on conventional chillers; the former will scale compute and connectivity within tight power and carbon envelopes, while the latter face a hard ceiling on how far they can grow in an era defined by energy, climate and digital demand.

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Analyst Perspective

“Evaporative cooling is shifting from an optional ‘green’ feature to a core design choice for high‑growth data center and telecom infrastructure,” “Operators that industrialize intelligent evaporative strategies where conditions allow will win a structural advantage in PUE, capacity and sustainability over the next decade.”-Yash Ghosalkar

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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