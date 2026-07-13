Polybutene Market Size Outlook with 4.7% CAGR By Maximize Market Research

Key Highlights

Procurement teams are entering a polybutene market where petroleum-sector demand, lubricant additives and Asian capacity expansion are reshaping sourcing strategy. The Polybutene Market was valued at USD 2.47 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly USD 3.57 Bn by 2032, giving producers a steady specialty polymer opportunity rather than a short-cycle commodity spike.

The market is forecast to grow at a 4.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, which signals durable downstream demand across adhesives, cosmetics, electrical insulation, fuel and lubricant additives, and lubricants.

Adhesive-based polybutene held the largest market share in 2024 because it maintains high flexibility at low temperatures and is used in binding and packing applications, especially diapers and feminine products.

Lubricants are expected to witness substantial growth as polybutene replaces mineral oil in automotive and industrial lubrication, creating an application shift with direct implications for additive formulators and lubricant suppliers.

Asia Pacific held the highest share in 2024, supported by petroleum-industry demand, rapid industrialization, low labor costs and economic growth.

Why This Matters Now

Polybutene is gaining strategic relevance because it serves both consumer-linked and industrial value chains. It is used as a plasticizer for high-molecular-weight polymers such as polyethylene, as well as in lubricants, carriers and other applications, giving suppliers diversified downstream access.

The market also matters because capacity expansion is already changing competitive ambition. Daelim planned to expand its high-reactive polybutene plant at the Yeosu Industrial Complex in South Korea from 65,000 tonnes per year to 100,000 tonnes per year, a move intended to strengthen its global market-share position.

Market Overview

The Polybutene Market size was valued at USD 2.47 Billion in 2024, and total Polybutene revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 3.57 Billion. That trajectory implies a disciplined specialty polymer market where suppliers must protect demand through application depth, grade reliability and downstream alignment.

Polybutene is a polymer derived from isobutylene. It is a colorless, odorless and tasteless pale yellow viscous liquid, and it is available in grades distinguished by characteristics such as molecular weight, with high-molecular-weight grades showing higher viscosity.

The market is segmented by application into adhesives, cosmetics, electrical insulation, fuel and lubricant additives, lubricants and others. This makes the Polybutene Market relevant to packaging, hygiene products, petroleum additives, personal care, industrial maintenance and polymer processing.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Downstream demand is the first growth driver. MMR states that demand from end-use industries worldwide is the key factor supporting global polybutene growth, which gives producers exposure to multiple industrial and consumer product categories.

Petroleum-sector demand is the second driver. Asia Pacific is described as a major developing market because demand from petroleum industries is high, while fuel and lubricant additives and lubricants are directly supporting regional growth.

Adhesives remain the dominant demand base. Adhesive-based polybutene held the largest share in 2024 because of its low-temperature flexibility and use in binding and packing, particularly in diapers and feminine products.

Lubricants represent the clearest application shift. The lubricant segment is expected to witness substantial growth because polybutene is used in automotive and industrial lubrication as a replacement for mineral oil, supported by properties such as lubricity, hydrophobicity, high film strength and non-corrosive behavior.

The public page does not disclose raw-material pricing, isobutylene feedstock availability, import-export flows, sustainability regulations, carbon-reduction initiatives, recycling technologies or named pricing trends. That creates a due-diligence gap for buyers because polybutene procurement depends on feedstock economics, regional capacity and supplier reliability.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment Adhesives: Adhesive-based polybutene held the largest market share in 2024. Its main application is binding and packing, especially in diapers and feminine products, where low-temperature flexibility supports product performance.

Adhesive-based polybutene held the largest market share in 2024. Its main application is binding and packing, especially in diapers and feminine products, where low-temperature flexibility supports product performance. Fastest-Growing Segment: The public MMR page does not identify a fastest-growing application segment with a usable CAGR. Lubricants are described as expected to witness substantial growth, but no fastest-ranking or segment CAGR is disclosed.

The public MMR page does not identify a fastest-growing application segment with a usable CAGR. Lubricants are described as expected to witness substantial growth, but no fastest-ranking or segment CAGR is disclosed. Strongest Growth Signal Lubricants: Lubricants are expected to grow because polybutene is used in automotive and industrial lubrication and can replace mineral oil. Its lubricity, hydrophobicity, film strength and non-corrosive nature support use in end-use industries.

Lubricants are expected to grow because polybutene is used in automotive and industrial lubrication and can replace mineral oil. Its lubricity, hydrophobicity, film strength and non-corrosive nature support use in end-use industries. Application Scope Cosmetics and Electrical Insulation: Cosmetics and electrical insulation are included in the application scope, but the public page does not disclose their revenue shares or growth rates.

Cosmetics and electrical insulation are included in the application scope, but the public page does not disclose their revenue shares or growth rates. Fuel and Lubricant Additives: This category is included in the market scope and is tied to petroleum-sector demand, particularly in Asia Pacific.

Regional Growth Story

Asia Pacific leads the global Polybutene Market with substantial share. The region’s position is supported by rapid industrialization, end-use industry growth, low labor costs and economic expansion, making it the key demand and manufacturing region for suppliers.

China and India are highlighted through government initiatives intended to drive economic growth through innovation. For producers and investors, that implies stronger industrial consumption prospects, although the public page does not disclose country-level market values or trade-flow data.

South Korea is the clearest capacity signal because Daelim planned to expand its Yeosu high-reactive polybutene plant. The project was expected to cost USD 67.5 million, and MMR states that Daelim could produce 185,000 tonnes of polybutene per year after development, above BASF’s stated 140,000 tonnes per year.

North America benefits from rising use of polybutene in cosmetics and personal care. MMR links demand to changing grooming habits, skin care consumption and skin disease incidence, citing the American Academy of Dermatology estimate that about 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the United States every day.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include BASF SE, Dongfang Hongye Limited Company, DAELIM, INEOS, Lubrizol Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, TPC Group, Ylem Technology, Braskem, KEMAT Polybutenes, SOLTEX, Maharashtra Polybutenes, A S Harrison & Co, Kothari Petrochemicals and Infineum International.

Daelim’s expansion plan signals a push for scale advantage in high-reactive polybutene. If fully executed as described, the increase from 65,000 tonnes per year to 100,000 tonnes per year at Yeosu would strengthen its position against established capacity from BASF and reshape buyer negotiations in high-reactive grades.

The competitive field spans European, Asian, North American and Indian suppliers. That gives global buyers multiple sourcing options, but the public page does not disclose company-level market shares, utilization rates, import-export balances or pricing power by region.

For suppliers, competitive advantage will come from application support and capacity certainty. Adhesives need performance consistency, lubricants need formulation reliability, and petroleum additives require dependable supply across cycles.

Recent Developments

Daelim Capacity Expansion: Daelim planned to expand its high-reactive polybutene plant at Yeosu Industrial Complex from 65,000 tonnes per year to 100,000 tonnes per year, signaling a move toward market-share leadership and higher capacity utilization.

Daelim planned to expand its high-reactive polybutene plant at Yeosu Industrial Complex from 65,000 tonnes per year to 100,000 tonnes per year, signaling a move toward market-share leadership and higher capacity utilization. Investment Signal: The Daelim expansion was expected to cost USD 67.5 million, showing that capacity investment is concentrated around high-reactive polybutene and Asia Pacific demand.

The Daelim expansion was expected to cost USD 67.5 million, showing that capacity investment is concentrated around high-reactive polybutene and Asia Pacific demand. Post-Expansion Scale: Daelim could produce 185,000 tonnes per year after development, compared with BASF’s stated 140,000 tonnes per year, indicating a potential shift in scale leadership.

Strategic Implications

For chemical manufacturers, the Polybutene Market rewards capacity discipline and application focus. Adhesives deliver the largest disclosed demand base, while lubricants provide a growth channel tied to automotive and industrial lubrication.

For procurement leaders, supplier qualification should focus on grade, viscosity range, application support and regional supply security. The public page does not disclose feedstock pricing or trade flows, so buyers should avoid relying only on spot availability and should monitor capacity moves in South Korea, China and India.

For investors, the market offers measured growth with exposure to petroleum additives, adhesives, lubricants, cosmetics and industrial polymers. The main risk is limited public visibility on raw-material economics, regional supply balances and segment-level growth rates.

Future Outlook

The Polybutene Market is forecast to grow from USD 2.47 Bn in 2024 to nearly USD 3.57 Bn by 2032 at a 4.7% CAGR. Growth will come from adhesive applications, fuel and lubricant additives, lubricants, cosmetics, electrical insulation, petroleum-sector demand and Asia Pacific industrial expansion.

The winners will be producers that combine feedstock resilience, high-reactive capacity, application-grade consistency and Asia Pacific customer proximity before capacity expansion shifts bargaining power.

Analyst Perspective

“Polybutene is becoming a disciplined specialty polymer market where adhesives, lubricant additives and Asia Pacific capacity expansion shape competitive advantage,” said Ankita Kagawade, Analyst at Maximize Market Research. “The strongest suppliers will combine grade reliability, feedstock security, downstream technical support and capacity positioning close to petroleum and industrial demand.”

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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