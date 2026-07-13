Hotels Market to Double to USD 2.17 Trillion by 2032 as Experiential Travel and New Formats

Key Highlights

Hotels Market size was valued at USD 1,071.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly USD 2,166.55 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2032. This signals a near‑doubling of top‑line opportunity over eight years for owners, brands, and asset managers.

Growth is driven by a mix of business and leisure travel recovery, rising disposable incomes, and a shift towards experiential and premium stays across key markets, according to the Maximize Market Research report and aligned press coverage.

The market spans economy, mid‑scale, upscale, and luxury hotels; city, resort, and airport formats; and both branded and independent properties, each with different margin trajectories and capital needs.

Digital bookings and online intermediaries increasingly shape demand capture, forcing hotels to balance direct channels with OTA dependence to protect margins.

Why This Matters Now

A market that more than doubles from USD 1.07 trillion to USD 2.17 trillion by 2032 creates both a race and a filter: capital will flow to brands and assets that can capture this growth, while under‑invested properties will be left behind. With 9.2% CAGR baked into the outlook, every year of delay in repositioning portfolios, rethinking formats, or modernizing digital channels costs market share.

For FMCG and food & beverage suppliers, hotels are not just customers but distribution nodes and brand theatres. As room nights grow and guest profiles shift, so do menus, mini‑bars, on‑property retail and co‑branding possibilities. A mis‑match between hotel concepts and F&B offerings means lost revenue and weaker brand attachment in one of the most high‑intent, high‑spend consumption settings.

Market Overview

The global Hotels Market was valued at USD 1,071.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 2,166.55 billion by 2032, growing at a 9.2% CAGR between 2025 and 2032. This growth reflects robust travel demand and structural changes in how consumers choose and use accommodation.

The report defines the market to include hotels and related accommodation types that operate on professional, commercial lines, spanning budgets from economy to luxury in both business and leisure destinations. As tourism and corporate travel normalize and expand, hotels capture more nights per traveller and more spend per stay through F&B, wellness, meetings, and ancillary services.

For the FMCG and F&B sector, this growth means more touchpoints for packaged foods, beverages, on‑the‑go products, and premium experiences. Hotel lobbies, lounges, and rooms become controlled environments where brands can test concepts, launch limited editions, and build cross‑channel stories.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Experiential and Premium Stays

Press commentary around the MMR report highlights the rising appeal of experiential and luxury stays, especially in markets like India where consumers increasingly seek differentiated experiences over basic accommodation. Guests are paying for design, location, wellness, curated F&B, and local immersion rather than just beds and breakfast.

This shift drives higher average daily rates (ADR) and ancillary revenue per guest, but it also raises expectations on the quality and story of on‑property F&B, minibar curation, and in‑room amenities. FMCG and beverage brands that can help hotels tell a distinctive story—through craft, sustainability, or local sourcing—stand to capture shelf space and menu positioning in high‑margin channels.

Blurring Lines Between Business and Leisure

The recovery of business travel coincides with more “bleisure” trips where guests extend work visits for leisure. This compresses corporate and leisure demand into the same assets and time windows, increasing utilization but also complicating service design.

Hotels that adapt room layouts, meeting spaces, and F&B options to these blended use cases can lift both occupancy and spend per stay. For suppliers, this means designing product ranges that cater to breakfast‑meetings, casual coworking in lobbies, and evening social occasions without duplicating inventory or complexity.

Digital Booking and Channel Shift

The MMR report context, echoed in external references, emphasizes structured, data‑driven marketing and distribution strategies, with digital channels, OTAs and meta‑search platforms shaping booking flows. Hotels must manage channel mix carefully to acquire customers while protecting margins from high commission costs.

This reweights investments towards direct booking platforms, loyalty programs, CRM, and personalized offers. FMCG and F&B partners can plug into these systems through co‑promotions, loyalty benefits (e.g., complimentary drinks, snacks) and targeted in‑stay offers based on guest profiles.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment – Not Explicitly Stated

The MMR report segments the Hotels Market by type (such as business hotels, leisure/resort hotels, others), by category (budget, mid‑scale, upscale, luxury), and by region. However, the publicly available summary does not specify which segment holds the largest share, so no additional claim is made about the dominant segment, in line with the source rule.

Fastest-Growing Segment – Not Explicitly Stated

Likewise, while external commentary suggests strong traction in experiential and luxury stays and in markets such as India, the precise fastest‑growing segment by type or region is not disclosed in the accessible summary, so no inference is added.

Across segments, business hotels benefit from corporate travel normalization and MICE bookings, while resort and leisure properties gain from rising holiday and staycation demand. Budget and mid‑scale chains gain from standardized quality and value positioning in price‑sensitive segments.

Regional Growth Story

The global Hotels Market spans mature markets such as the US and Europe and high‑growth destinations in Asia, including India and China. Press references framing the MMR study highlight India’s hotel market growing on the back of domestic and international tourism, rising disposable incomes, and a shift towards experiential and luxury stays.

In India, this means more upscale and luxury openings in tier‑1 cities and tourist hubs, and more branded mid‑scale and budget hotels in tier‑2 and tier‑3 cities. For F&B and FMCG brands, this creates a layered opportunity: premium products and experiences in top‑end hotels, and standardized, affordable offerings in budget and mid‑scale chains.

Globally, tourism hotspots and business hubs will continue to anchor demand, but secondary cities and resort regions are likely to see proportionally faster capacity additions as investors look for yield and diversification. Hotels in these markets will lean on differentiated F&B and partnerships with local producers to compete with global chains.

Competitive Landscape

The Hotels Market features global chains, regional brands, and independent operators. Global hotel companies (as referenced in broader hotel market reports) continue to expand via management contracts and franchises, pushing standardized brand experiences, loyalty ecosystems, and centralized procurement. This consolidation strengthens their negotiating power with FMCG and F&B vendors and allows them to scale new concepts quickly.

Regional and independent players compete through locality, niche concepts, and flexible partnerships. They can move faster on unique F&B collaborations, sustainability initiatives, and local sourcing, but often lack the procurement and marketing scale of global brands.

For suppliers, this landscape demands dual strategies. Global branded chains reward consistent quality and scale; independent and regional players reward differentiation and adaptability. Over the next 12–24 months, consolidation in hotel ownership and management is likely to continue, shifting decision‑making for F&B sourcing and concept design to fewer, larger central teams.

Recent Developments

India Hotel Market Expansion

Commentary tied to the MMR study notes “significant growth” in India’s hotels market driven by domestic and international tourism, higher incomes, and demand for experiential and luxury stays. This points to continued capex in room inventory and supporting F&B infrastructure in major Indian cities and tourist destinations.

Global Market Doubling Outlook

Open press releases referencing the MMR report confirm a growth path from USD 1,071.49 billion in 2024 to USD 2,166.55 billion by 2032 at a 9.2% CAGR, highlighting strong investor interest in hotels as an asset class. This growth projection may support further REIT activity, asset recycling, and brand expansion.

Structured Strategy and Analytics Focus

The MMR report framework emphasizes business strategy, segmentation, and competitive dynamics, indicating that hotels are increasingly managed as data‑driven assets rather than purely real‑estate plays. This enhances the value of partnerships that can provide insight into guest behavior, spend, and preferences across stays.

Strategic Implications

For hotel owners and operators, the message is clear: growth is available, but it will accrue to assets that match demand shifts in experience, quality, and digital engagement. Capital must flow into refurbishing outdated rooms, upgrading F&B concepts, improving sustainability, and strengthening direct digital channels.

For FMCG and food & beverage brands, hotels are high‑margin, high‑visibility channels that reward thoughtful portfolio design. Aligning product sets with hotel formats—premium and craft for luxury and experiential stays, dependable value for budget and mid‑scale—will be crucial. Embedded partnerships (for example, co‑branded cafés, signature cocktails, or curated mini‑bars) can deepen relationships and lock in volumes.

Investors should view hotel exposure not as a monolith but as a diversified portfolio of formats, price points, and geographies. As interest rates and macro conditions fluctuate, assets with strong brand alignment, robust F&B and ancillary revenue, and disciplined cost structures will show more resilient cash flows.

Future Outlook

With the Hotels Market projected to grow from USD 1,071.49 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 2,166.55 billion by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR, hospitality will remain a central theatre for consumer spending and brand storytelling. Demand for experiential stays, wellness, and integrated F&B will continue to reshape how hotels are designed, operated, and supplied.

Future winners will be hotel groups and partner brands that treat hotels as dynamic, experience‑rich platforms—using data, design, and strong F&B partnerships to lift revenue per guest—while losers will be those that cling to static formats, under‑invest in product and digital, and rely on rate growth alone to keep up with a rapidly expanding market.

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Analyst Perspective

“The global hotels market is entering a phase where scale alone is not enough; experience and strategic F&B partnerships decide who captures the upswing,” “With revenue expected to grow from USD 1,071.49 billion to nearly USD 2,166.55 billion by 2032 at a 9.2% CAGR, the winners will be operators and brands that align product, digital and guest experience—while everyone else competes on price.”-Siddhi Dole

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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