Artificial Intelligence in Defense Market Size, Share, and Global Forecast to 2031

The global defense sector is undergoing a massive shift as data driven technologies redefine modern warfare. Artificial intelligence in defense refers to the integration of advanced software, machine learning algorithms, and intelligent systems into military hardware and strategy. This integration drastically improves operational efficiency, situational awareness, and speed of execution.

Modern military frameworks must process massive volumes of intelligence data in real time, a task that exceeds human cognitive capacity. AI systems address this challenge through high speed computing and advanced pattern recognition. These technologies enable rapid information extraction from radar systems, electronic sensors, and automated identification machinery, which helps commanders make better strategic choices under intense pressure.

The artificial intelligence in defense market size is projected to reach US$ 16.17 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.37 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during 2023–2031.

Key Market Drivers

Two main factors are accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence within defense agencies globally.

Growing Adoption of AI in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have evolved from remotely piloted aircraft into highly autonomous assets. Integrating machine learning algorithms directly into UAV software allows these platforms to navigate challenging environments without depending on a constant human radio link. AI power allows drones to execute real time object detection, handle complex search and rescue missions, and optimize flight paths dynamically based on atmospheric changes or threats.

Rising Global Military Expenditures and Modernization Programs

Geopolitical tensions are encouraging governments to allocate larger portions of their national budgets toward defense modernization. For instance, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) highlights that United States military expenditure reached US$ 876.9 billion in 2022, up from US$ 806.2 billion in 2021. A substantial portion of these expanding budgets is dedicated to specialized software development, advanced computing, and autonomous weapon platforms to ensure national security agencies maintain a technological advantage.

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Lucrative Market Opportunities

The versatility of machine learning opens up diverse application pathways within national security, offering excellent expansion possibilities for technology providers.

Logistics and Supply Chain Management: Predictive AI tools can anticipate component failures in armored fleets or aircraft before they happen, optimizing maintenance schedules and preventing supply bottlenecks during active missions.

Predictive AI tools can anticipate component failures in armored fleets or aircraft before they happen, optimizing maintenance schedules and preventing supply bottlenecks during active missions. Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS): Developing next generation combat platforms that feature computer vision allows for automatic tracking and target classification, which reduces response lag in defensive maneuvers.

Developing next generation combat platforms that feature computer vision allows for automatic tracking and target classification, which reduces response lag in defensive maneuvers. Battlefield Healthcare: AI algorithms can assist field medics by analyzing patient biometrics, triaging casualties based on severity, and suggesting immediate life support steps in combat zones.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The defense AI sector is segmented based on component, technology, platform, application, and geography.

By Component

The market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The software segment held a significant market share in 2023 due to the continuous demand for advanced algorithms, updates to cyber defense packages, and cloud computing architectures.

By Technology

This includes advanced computing, AI systems, and learning and intelligence. High performance edge computing is experiencing major investments because intelligence needs to be processed directly on the battlefield rather than waiting for cloud updates.

By Platform

Divided into land, air, and naval platforms. The air platform segment captured an extensive share of the market in 2023, largely due to the widespread implementation of intelligent software inside drone fleets and fighter jet simulation systems.

By Application

Key application areas consist of cyber security, battlefield healthcare, logistics and transportation, and warfare platforms. The warfare platform segment leads in market share because nations prioritize embedding intelligent systems directly into frontline combat machinery.

Competitive Landscape and Top Players

The artificial intelligence in defense market is highly competitive and features a mix of traditional defense primes and specialized software innovators. These companies focus on secure patent filings, talent acquisition, and long term government contracts.

The top players shaping the industry landscape include:

BAE Systems plc

IBM Corporation

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Charles River Analytics, Inc.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

Shield AI

SparkCognition, Inc.

Thales Group

Market News and Recent Developments

Strategic collaborations and tech demonstrations highlight the rapid pace of innovation in this sector.

June 2024 (Airbus and Helsing Partnership): Airbus Defence and Space signed a framework cooperation agreement with Helsing, a prominent European defense AI software company. The entities are working together to deploy artificial intelligence systems for the upcoming Wingman platform, which supports manned combat aircraft with autonomous loyal wingman drones.

Airbus Defence and Space signed a framework cooperation agreement with Helsing, a prominent European defense AI software company. The entities are working together to deploy artificial intelligence systems for the upcoming Wingman platform, which supports manned combat aircraft with autonomous loyal wingman drones. June 2024 (Lockheed Martin Flight Demonstrations): Lockheed Martin Skunk Works partnered with the University of Iowa’s Operator Performance Laboratory. Together, they successfully demonstrated how operational AI can be utilized to execute complex air to air intercept maneuvers in simulated combat scenarios.

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Future Outlook

Looking ahead toward 2031, artificial intelligence will transition from a supplementary asset to the core foundation of national security architecture. Future operational systems will place a heavy focus on the combination of human oversight and machine speed. As nations balance the ethical responsibilities of autonomous weapon deployment against the tactical need for rapid processing, the demand for highly secure, localized AI software will continue to climb.

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