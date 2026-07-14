global Tire Curing Press Market was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2024

Key Highlights

The Tire Curing Press Market was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2024 .

. The market is forecast to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2032 .

. The industry is expected to expand at a 4.3% CAGR during 2025–2032.

during 2025–2032. Mechanical curing presses remained the leading product segment in 2024.

Two-piece molds dominated due to lower manufacturing costs and operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional market share.

Rising investments in tire manufacturing continue supporting equipment demand.

Green tire production and automation remain major technology drivers.

Why This Matters Now

Global tire manufacturers are expanding production capacity to meet growing automotive demand while improving manufacturing efficiency and sustainability. Tire curing presses are central to this transition because they determine tire quality, durability, and production speed. As manufacturers invest in green tire technologies and automated production systems, demand is shifting toward advanced curing equipment that reduces downtime, improves precision, and lowers operating costs. This creates long-term opportunities for machinery suppliers capable of delivering high-performance and energy-efficient curing solutions.

Market Overview

The Tire Curing Press Market covers industrial machinery used to transform green tires into finished products through controlled heat, pressure, and molding processes. Curing presses determine the final shape, tread pattern, structural integrity, and durability of passenger, truck, and specialty tires.

Demand is closely linked to global tire manufacturing capacity, automotive production, replacement tire consumption, and investments in modern production facilities. Tire manufacturers continue upgrading curing equipment to improve productivity, minimize defects, and support higher production volumes.

The market also benefits from increasing adoption of green tires designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. Producing these advanced tires requires precise curing technologies capable of maintaining consistent product quality.

Manufacturers continue introducing equipment with faster bladder replacement, improved mold protection, simplified maintenance, and enhanced process automation. These innovations reduce production interruptions while improving equipment utilization.

Despite favorable demand fundamentals, the shortage of skilled machine operators and technical specialists remains a challenge for manufacturers implementing increasingly sophisticated curing technologies.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Expansion of tire manufacturing capacity

Growing vehicle production and replacement tire demand continue driving investments in new tire manufacturing facilities worldwide. Every production expansion directly increases demand for curing press installations.

Green tire manufacturing

Automotive manufacturers are prioritizing fuel-efficient tires to support emission reduction targets. This trend encourages tire producers to invest in precision curing technologies capable of meeting stricter quality standards.

Production automation

Manufacturers increasingly integrate automated control systems into curing presses to improve production consistency, reduce manual intervention, and enhance operational efficiency.

Equipment reliability and maintenance optimization

Modern tire curing presses require less routine maintenance while offering easier servicing and longer operational life. Reduced maintenance costs improve total equipment ownership economics for tire manufacturers.

Technology-driven competition

Equipment manufacturers continue differentiating themselves through integrated functions, improved mold handling, quicker bladder replacement systems, and simplified machine servicing that increase production efficiency.

Segment Insights

Dominant Segment – Mechanical Curing Press

Mechanical curing presses accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Manufacturers continue selecting mechanical systems because they offer lower acquisition costs, proven operational reliability, and compatibility with conventional tire production lines. Small and medium-sized tire manufacturers particularly benefit from their straightforward operation and lower maintenance requirements.

The business impact is substantial because mechanical presses help manufacturers maintain production quality while controlling capital expenditure, making them attractive for expanding manufacturing facilities.

Explore detailed analysis, insights, and growth opportunities

Fastest-Growing Segment – Hydraulic Curing Press

Hydraulic curing presses are expected to witness accelerated adoption as manufacturers modernize production facilities.

Hydraulic systems provide superior pressure control, higher operational precision, and improved flexibility for manufacturing premium and green tires. Their ability to support automated production environments positions them for stronger long-term demand.

For machinery suppliers, hydraulic technologies represent higher-value equipment opportunities with greater service and maintenance revenue potential.

Additional Key Sub-segments

By Mold Type

Two-piece molds dominated the market in 2024 due to their simple construction, lower production costs, and compatibility with high-volume manufacturing.

Their operational durability and shorter production cycles reduce manufacturing downtime while supporting efficient mass production.

Segmental molds continue gaining relevance for premium tire manufacturing where complex tread designs and higher product customization require greater molding flexibility.

By Application

Ordinary tires remain the largest application segment because of consistently high production volumes across passenger and commercial vehicle markets.

Radial tires continue expanding their market presence as automotive manufacturers increasingly adopt advanced tire technologies that improve fuel efficiency, durability, and driving performance.

Regional Growth Story

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market, supported by expanding automotive manufacturing, growing tire production capacity, and increasing investments in tire recycling industries.

China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam continue attracting manufacturing investments due to favorable production economics, expanding domestic vehicle markets, and competitive labor availability.

North America

North America maintains stable demand through replacement tire production, technological upgrades, and modernization of manufacturing facilities.

Manufacturers increasingly prioritize automated production systems to improve productivity and maintain product quality.

Europe

European manufacturers continue investing in sustainable tire technologies and advanced production equipment to comply with evolving environmental standards.

Demand for premium tire manufacturing equipment remains supported by the region’s established automotive industry.

Middle East & Africa and South America

Industrial development and growing automotive sectors create emerging opportunities for tire manufacturing investments.

Although these regions represent smaller market shares, expanding industrialization and vehicle ownership support gradual equipment demand growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Tire Curing Press Market remains moderately consolidated, with established engineering companies competing through technology innovation, manufacturing expertise, and global service capabilities.

Larsen & Toubro Limited maintains a strong competitive position through its hydraulic tire curing press portfolio serving passenger, truck, and light truck tire production across international markets.

Global manufacturers including Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Technology Corporation, Greatoo Intelligent, Himile, and Guilin Rubber Machinery Co., Ltd. continue strengthening their presence through advanced curing technologies and integrated manufacturing solutions.

Regional manufacturers such as Specific Engineering Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd., Deshengli, Doublestar, Gold Hawk, McNeil & NRM, Rogers Industrial Products, Hebert, Cima Impianti S.p.a., and Ling Long Tire compete by addressing local production requirements while expanding product portfolios.

Competition increasingly focuses on production efficiency, automation capability, energy savings, equipment reliability, and lifecycle operating costs rather than pricing alone.

Recent Developments

Tire manufacturers continue investing in production capacity expansion to meet growing global tire demand.

Equipment suppliers are introducing curing presses with faster bladder replacement and simplified maintenance features.

Integrated machine functions are improving production efficiency and reducing operational downtime.

Larsen & Toubro Limited continues supplying hydraulic tire curing presses across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

continues supplying hydraulic tire curing presses across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Rising investment in green tire manufacturing continues supporting demand for advanced curing technologies.

Future Outlook

Manufacturers that combine automation, precision curing technology, and energy-efficient production systems will capture the greatest competitive advantage as global tire manufacturing continues modernizing.

Analyst Perspective – Dharti Raut

The Tire Curing Press Market is entering a technology-driven investment cycle where manufacturing efficiency has become as important as production capacity. Tire producers are no longer evaluating curing equipment solely on purchase price but on productivity, automation, maintenance costs, and quality consistency over the machine’s lifecycle. As green tire production expands and global automotive supply chains continue upgrading manufacturing capabilities, equipment manufacturers offering intelligent, high-precision, and low-maintenance curing solutions will be best positioned to strengthen their market leadership through 2032.

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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